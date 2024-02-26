claffra

A "Hold" Recommendation for MAG Silver Corp

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) (TSX:MAG:CA) are currently linked to the ramp-up of mining production at the Juanicipio mine in Mexico via a 44% joint venture stake in the Mexican asset and could represent an option ahead of the expected positive outlook for the price of gold and silver. The remaining 56% interest in the Mineral Project is held by Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF), which is also the operator of the mine located in the high-grade, district-scale precious metal deposits of the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico.

MAG Silver also has a portfolio of drilling campaigns: At Juanicipio the company's focus is also on infill drilling to expand mining areas to enable surface and underground exploitation in the short to medium term. The company is drilling porphyry "hub" targets and is seeking additional potential targets at the Deer Trail Project in Utah. Larder Project, Ontario, will continue drilling into 2024.

However, this analysis gives a "Hold" recommendation on MAG Silver Corp. stock with clues as to why it's better to be cautious for the time being. Fears of an economic recession triggering a rise in commodity prices should not materialize until the second half of 2024. At that point, there's also a strong chance that shares could be even lower than current levels, but not before they've traded somewhat neutrally.

Mag Silver In The North American Markets

The company began producing commercial ounces in 2023, but the stock doesn't appear to be generating enthusiasm in the market, as it is more concerned with downside risks than interested in growth-oriented stocks. This sentiment has seen shares approach oversold levels after a decline over the past year, unable to signal any turnaround as heightened uncertainty as long as stubborn inflation and robust labor market indicators support the case for a high interest rate keeps demand away from this stock.

On the NYSE American, US-listed shares of MAG traded at $8.49 per unit, giving it a market cap of $876.68 million and a 52-week range of $8.22 to $14.22, as of this writing. Shares are below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages, but this does not provide any incentive to buy. Therefore, even a 14-day RSI of 37.07, which is close to oversold levels, does not equal "time to move to a higher stance".

TradingView

On the Toronto stock exchange, Canada-listed shares of MAG:CA traded at CA$11.48 per unit, giving it a market cap of CA$1.18 billion and a 52-week range of CA$11.18 to CA$19.28, as of this writing. Shares are below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages, and a 14-day RSI of 36.36 indicates oversold levels, but not also a positive shift in market sentiment based on this analysis.

TradingView

Unfortunately, The Uncertainty Doesn't Make Things any Easier

The highly uncertain scenario is signaled by the inverted yield curve, where the spread between the 5.411% 3-month yield and the 4.252% 10-year yield of US Treasuries, compiled by Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey, proves very reliable in predicting the economic slowdown. The subsequent negative winds for North American listed stocks are unlikely to leave MAG Silver shares out, perhaps even resulting in a significant downtrend, based on a NYSE American 24-month beta of 1.55 and a TSX 24-month beta of 1.55.

MAG Silver shares are expected to be affected by the neutral sentiment as long as the Fed does not pass on an initial rate cut to consumers and producers to stave off the worst consequences of the previous hawkish stance to fight elevated inflation. The first cut will no longer occur with the March meeting and as for June, the cut is no longer even that likely at this point. In the meantime, investors will rightly continue to focus on fixed interest rates remaining somewhat at historic highs. Additionally, if stocks continue to decline, it would be better to wait for the lower levels to put up additional barriers against the risk of an uninspired market when comes to MAG and MAG:CA stocks, as explained further in this analysis.

Juanicipio Joint Venture Improves Commercial Ounces

After the successful commissioning and ramp-up phase, culminating in the third quarter of 2023, when the processing plant reached its nameplate capacity and silver recovery rates were confirmed above 88%, the Mexican mining joint venture Juanicipio continues to demonstrate positive trends in key operating metrics such as robust metal head grades while increasing throughput in Q4-2023.

This operational scenario leads to continued growth in silver and gold payable ounces, potentially impacting profitability, a key driver of the share price, in a positive way as it is combined with favorable price conditions for the two commodities. (Trading Economics analysts' 12-month price target of $24.4/ounce silver and $2,112.50/ounce gold are 3.6% and 6.8% above the LTM average, respectively.)

Source: MAG Silver Corp. Quarterly Reports

Although the dynamic just presented is interesting, it still sounds quite experimental because even with the inclusion of MAG in a popular market index, the share price did not receive the expected boost in the markets, after the improvement in the bottom line following the successful ramp-up in the third quarter of 2023. Offset by higher depreciation, production, and administrative costs as the plant reached commercial production in Q3-2023, the 152% year-over-year revenue increase to $125.05k on higher metal volumes and realized metal prices resulted in a net profit (100% basis) of nearly $26k or MAG's 44% equity income of approximately $13.7k (up 16.2% year over year), including MAG's 44% interest income on Juanicipio loans. MAG's working capital increased 88.5% YoY to $55.1K, including cash of $58.5K (up 95.3% YoY), and the balance sheet was not weighed down by long-term debt. Effective June 20, 2023, MAG stock is a member of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, the company said in its Q3- 2023 earnings report, tracked by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, which should be giving the stock at least in the U.S. market more visibility, but the inclusion in the most popular miners struggles to pop up in improved stock price performance.

Market Interest Is Not Picking Up

At a time when the aversion to riskier assets is very high, investors prefer far more consolidated situations, even among the potential hedges against the negativity of the current cycle, such as better-established listed North American silver/gold mining stocks. This market trend is reflected in a MAG Silver share price that, while positively correlated with silver and gold prices (see gray and yellow areas in the lower part of the chart below), is much more affected by declines in gold/silver prices than if it recovers when metals turn bullish.

MAG stock versus silver and gold futures over the past 12 months:

TradingView

MAG:A stock versus silver and gold futures over the past 12 months:

TradingView

Despite commercial ounces of silver and gold and robust prices, MAG Silver shares have fallen about 30% in both markets over the past year, with no sign of a significant difference between the U.S. and Canadian markets following inclusion in the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, while silver futures (SIN2024) rose 1% and gold futures (GCZ2024) rose 4.93%.

Conclusion

MAG Silver Corp. is poised to profit from the continued improvement of precious metal production at the Juanicipio mine in Mexico via a 44% joint venture interest in the Mexican asset. Fresnillo plc's 56% interest is the operator of the mine located in the high-grade, district-scale precious metal deposits of the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico.

China's second global economy investing heavily in silver-made solar panels and global turmoil boosting gold and silver safe-haven properties create favourable price conditions because any improvement in Juanicipio can express all its potential with positive income and robust cash flow generation.

Despite the potential, shares in MAG Silver have fallen sharply in a risk-averse market, which could put further pressure on the shares. For now, retail investors would be better off with MAG Silver, as headwinds could continue and investors remain focused on bonds.