DKosig

We first covered Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM) in July 2023, reporting that while the company had a high-quality business model and great visibility over its results, it was rather expensive. Since the article, which mentioned a target of $40 per share to justify an investment, the stock dropped some 45% to $28 per share.

After re-assessing the company in light of its most recent earnings, we now feel confident that the risk/reward profile and the high FCF yield make it an interesting opportunity. We estimate an upside potential of around 30%.

Overview: the business model in light of the recent earnings

We briefly explained in our last article how the company spent significant Capex over the years to build its current fleet of 66 operational satellites. Today, it is earning sizable amounts of FCF thanks to this fleet and the low maintenance Capex required to keep it functioning. This great visibility over results is of course part of the valuation multiples attached, as a non-cyclical stable business is more generously valued. However, the last earnings have been an exception, with the stock dropping 20% on the news. So, let’s dive into the results and why there was such a drastic reaction.

EPS Surprise (Seeking Alpha)

As one can immediately notice from the analysis of the surprise factor - the difference between actual and estimated figures - the drop was not driven by misses of either the top or bottom line. Rather it was the guidance and the comments in the earnings call to scare investors, and in particular on the details of Capex. From the transcript:

We expect CapEx to average closer to $60 million for the balance of the holiday period between 2024 and 2030. We expect CapEx to be over $60 million in the next couple of years as we invest in new product development initiatives like Project Stardust and network efficiency programs. We expect CapEx to trend below $60 million in the latter part of the decade as we decrease maintenance spending in anticipation of our third-generation constellations.

What we believe happened, is a reaction that can be described as an expectation of an expectation. The market was already given a higher-than-expected Capex figure in the last earnings, in Q3 2023, which was guided between $50 and $60 million from $40 million. Now, with another further revision, it may be the case that investors do not trust this guidance anymore, which justifies the reaction.

Essentially, the market was not forecasting the investments in Project Stardust, which aims to support the acceleration in growth that the company is experiencing in its IoT segment. But what’s the real impact of this slight chance, and does it really deserve such an aggressive re-rate? Let’s find out by going deeper into the cash flow forecasts.

A decade of expected high FCF more than justifies the current valuation

We think it is important to visualize one single variable: FCF. In the case of a mature business like IRDM, the yield that shareholders can benefit from cash flows after interest expenses and Capex is fundamental. This increase in guidance will lower expected cash flow by at least $10 million per year through 2030, which after the discounting process is actually lower than $70 million in NPV. For comparison, the change in market value following the disclosure was around $750 million, or 10 times larger than the actual expected impact.

Now, as we already discussed, the market may be actually concerned with the risk of other upward revisions of this forecast in the next earnings calls. Well, for this stock price movement to make sense, and the current valuation, there needs to be a revision of around $50-60 million more in excess Capex. This is on top of the already guided $60 million.

So, if the reaction was excessive, what is an actual fair price? Here we need to make some considerations on comps and fair multiples. We use two different approaches: (1) using Globalstar (GSAT) as a comparable, and (2) using pre-earnings multiples as a comparable, adjusted for new Capex. Under the first scenario, we highlight the fact that one of its closest competitors, GSAT indeed, trades at 30x times cash flows and 27x times EBITDA, versus 11x and 10x times respectively for IRDM.

EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Now, the two companies are also facing very different phases in their development and growth rates, but we think that by adjusting it for a margin of safety of around 50% we would be applying a fair multiple. So the first methodology would translate into a fair value per share of $36, and the second - using Adjusted EBITDA less $15 million of extra Capex - suggests $38 as fair value.

We thus assume it reasonable to conclude that a $37 fair value per share, around $3 shy of our original assumption of $40 as a target for considering an investment, is a good target. It implies an upside potential of around 30% from the current price.

Risks: higher Capex is always behind the corner in this business

There are several risks associated with this investment. Most of them are of a systemic nature, such as an overall economic/macro slowdown, or even a sector-specific slowdown that affects demand for IRDM’s fleet. However, there are also a few idiosyncratic issues that need some more focus. Our valuation estimates abundantly rely on Capex estimates that remain, even despite the highly stable nature of the business, just estimates. We saw how the market itself has been very wrong about these figures, and violently corrected itself.

What we feel comfortable about, however, is the margin of safety provided by the current low equity valuation. As mentioned before, the marginal Capex needed to justify the current value is significantly above its current and expected levels.

Conclusions

Iridium Communications is a high-quality company with a business model able to generate steady cash flows and EBITDA. However, recent unexpected upward revisions of Capex estimates by management cause an undeserved re-rate that plunged the equity valuation into unreasonably cheap levels. We believe a fair value should be around $37 per share, with an upside potential of around 30%.