Investment Thesis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)(OTCPK:BABAF) was one of the most controversial stocks of 2021 and 2022. The fervour may have died down somewhat as certain dramatic scenarios that were suggested, e.g. being crushed by the Chinese government and delisted from U.S. stock exchanges, have not come to pass -- and yet new reasons for the stock to languish have appeared. Business performance is more tepid now and presumably many Western investors don't think Chinese stocks are worth the headache, anymore. With concerns about geopolitical tensions unlikely to fade significantly in the foreseeable future, it's hard to see Alibaba ever regaining the valuation, let alone the kinds of multiples, it once had in 2021.

The company is currently just mucking its way through severe headwinds in the Chinese economy and intense domestic competition. Competition and downturns, though, are faced by almost all companies, anywhere, at one point or another. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is having its day, but Alibaba has a long track record of competing and innovating, and it has the wherewithal to continue doing so. Underperformance can get wearisome, but for investors with a long-term horizon and the ability to average down, a lower stock price today isn't a bad thing, all else equal.

Alibaba's Most Recent Quarter: Mixed but Resilient in the Face of Headwinds

Several recent articles already provide good discussions about Alibaba's most recent quarter. Nevertheless, it's worthwhile to quickly recap the mixed but resilient December Quarter 2023 results. Highlights include the following:

Total consolidated revenue increased 5% y/y.

Consolidated adjusted EBITA increased by 2% y/y.

Non-GAAP net income decreased 4% y/y.

GAAP net income decreased more than 75% y/y, driven by market-to-market losses on equity investments, and impairments to intangibles and goodwill.

As of December 31, 2023, net cash stood at $68.6B, more than 1/3rd of the current market cap.

Free cash flow was $8.0B, a decrease of 31% y/y, driven by increased capex and one-time factors related to income taxes and working capital changes.

A single quarter in isolation can't tell us too much, but it does suggest that operations haven't fallen apart as much as implied by the more than ~75% stock price meltdown from all-time highs and -59% over 5 years. In contrast, revenue, operating income, and book value have roughly doubled over five years, while net income and free cash flow have seen a pullback since 2021 and are admittedly more flat relative to 5 years ago.

Notably, the number of transacting buyers and order volume increased, but the average order value declined, presumably reflecting the price-competitive environment. At the very least, the disappointing growth should be put in the context of an economic crisis that favours budget-focused competitors.

Domestic Competition in E-Commerce and China's Economic Crisis

PDD Holdings Inc., which focuses on value-oriented e-commerce through its Pinduoduo platform, has been better positioned for the economic crisis, and consumers that are now more budget-conscious. This has disadvantaged Alibaba and JD.com (JD), though I'd argue this isn't a permanent end-state:

BABA and JD will adapt to better cater to this shift in consumer preferences, but this can't happen overnight.

BABA has scale and a long track record of competing and innovating.

China is the second-largest economy in the world. Competition is inevitable, but there should also be room for multiple e-commerce winners in the long term.

In the long term, consumers don't want lower-quality goods.

Recently, Alibaba and JD decided to match PDD's seller policy, where buyers get a "refund but keep a purchase". It's unclear whether this is suited for the higher-value items that Alibaba and JD tend to sell relative to PDD. But it illustrates that Alibaba and JD have levers to pull to adapt to current economic conditions. With Alibaba's $19.8B in free cash flow in the last 9 months and strong net cash position, it has the wherewithal to keep investing, innovating, and competing.

Economic and industry headwinds will inevitably happen. Not that long ago, JD.com was earning praise because of its earlier investments and better integration of logistics in its operations. Now PDD is having its day, and JD has recently had slower growth than BABA. At least, PDD demonstrates that Chinese stocks can still increase in value!

It's unclear how long China's economic crisis will last -- but it won't last forever. China's recent New Year holiday spending surpassed pre-pandemic levels. When the crisis does recede, I would expect that Alibaba will be less disadvantaged versus PDD. In the long term, consumers don't want lower-quality goods. Case in point, PDD's shopping app Temu might have already peaked in the United States.

The nadir of the U.S. 2007-2009 financial crisis lasted around 18 months or so. Japan's economic stagnation, in contrast, stretched on for a couple of decades (Japan's Nikkei is now setting new highs, after only 34 years). China's Evergrande debacle was just starting to come to a head in late 2021. China is not Japan (or the U.S.), though:

China is also still just a middle-income country with a large rural population (36% of the total), and inefficient state-owned enterprises, leaving potential for growth.

Alibaba's Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Intact

If the premise is correct that the current economic crisis favours budget e-commerce platforms, then it's much likelier that Alibaba's core business is not structurally impaired for the long term. This also aligns with the broad consensus from both Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts that Alibaba has robust fundamentals and prospects:

Reading too much into the future of the core e-commerce business just based on the recent economic downturn seems myopic. Investments to revitalize and reposition for domestic e-commerce growth will take time to yield results. With the company's strong free cash flow and net cash position, it has the time and underlying fundamentals to evolve.

But future prospects can also be seen in a couple of the stronger growth segments:

Revenue from Alibaba International Digital Commerce (AIDC) grew 44% y/y. The segment isn't profitable yet, but at that level of growth, it makes sense to invest.

Revenue from Cainiao, the logistics segment, grew 24% y/y, and it inflected from a year ago into a modestly positive EBITA.

AliExpress delivered over 60% y/y order growth.

Revenue from the Cloud Intelligence Group was more disappointing with growth of 3% y/y, although its adjusted EBITA increased by 86%.

Cainiao and AIDC accounted for about 22% of revenues in the December Quarter, while Cloud accounted for close to 11%. For Cloud, the intentional reduction of low-margin contracts would have reduced revenue growth, all else equal:

Our Cloud Intelligence Group's revenue quality continues to improve as we proactively reduced revenue from low-margin project-based contracts. Additionally, we recorded healthy growth of our public cloud revenue from external customers. -CFO Toby Xu, December Quarter 2023 earnings call

The market has been discouraged by delayed or cancelled IPO plans. But U.S. chip curbs and unfavourable market conditions sound like valid reasons to hit pause for an IPO of something like the Cloud division. With stock buybacks and a newly introduced dividend, the company is clearly responding to the market's demand for tangible shareholder-friendly actions, but that shouldn't come at the expense of long-term thinking around more significant restructurings.

Some U.S. companies have recently made headlines whereby their founders have sold large amounts of stock (e.g., Amazon (AMZN), Tesla). With Alibaba, co-founders Jack Ma and Chairman Joe Tsai have instead reversed course and bought stock, and have become involved with the company again, after long hiatuses. Even with the stock price down by 50%-75%, they are no doubt still enormously wealthy, and could just walk away permanently. Along with the Board's $25B increase in the share repurchase program, these are further votes of confidence in the long-term business.

Overview of Geopolitical Risks that Impact Alibaba

The most commonly reiterated bearish concerns about Alibaba have related to the government cracking down on its tech sector and/or expropriating Western investors from their U.S.-listed ADRs. The economic crisis can now be added to that list. However, a number of events in the past two years should have mitigated these first concerns, whereby the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has pragmatically acquiesced to pressures/realities both domestically and internationally, to some extent.

Domestically, the CCP ended Draconian zero-Covid lockdowns in response to protests. Regulatory changes have brought China closer towards developed-country norms for tech regulations and labour regulations (including ending 996 overtime culture). Such moves to curb inequalities may be essential to help China avoid a middle-income trap. The population has also plateaued and started to decline. The government now has to keep the population happy and encourage it to have babies more than ever. Pulling out of the economic downturn and maintaining rising living standards are critical to this.

That will mean not thwarting the economy and tech sector, and Alibaba, among other things. The following table summarizes some of the major investor fears concerning Alibaba over the past 2+ years and what has happened recently. Ironically, when a concern abates, it happens without much fanfare.

Alibaba's stock price will continue to be extremely volatile, but despite the risks, I don't see a scenario where the company stops striving to serve customers, innovating, and through that, ultimately growing, even if there are many unexpected bumps and detours along the way.

Late Chinese Premier Li Keqiang famously stated in 2022 that the "Yellow River and Yangtze River will not flow backward", thought to refer to how policies to open up and reform China would not disappear. Alibaba could arguably be seen as another "river that won't flow backwards" -- the latest challenges are just hurdles in its evolution and have not stopped its growth.

War Over Taiwan is Not Inevitable

When the war in Ukraine broke out in February 2022, Alibaba's stock price soon tanked by about 35% over the next few weeks (i.e., Feb 18 to March 14), and since then, has regularly revisited lows that had not previously been seen since 2016. The guilt by association for Chinese stocks may have stemmed from China and Russia's "no limits" partnership announced in early February 2022, but also the long-simmering tensions over Taiwan, where some have expected an imminent invasion any day.

If anything, I would imagine that a conflict with China would be less likely after the ongoing war in Ukraine:

The Ukraine has demonstrated how difficult it can be for a larger military force to sustain a hostile invasion of a country.

The U.S. and allies have demonstrated much more resolve than many expected in backing resistance to aggression by a major foreign military power.

Russia has been able to play the "crazy card" through the threat of nuclear war and with the Russian leadership's casual disregard for the well-being of its own population.

I don't think China credibly has this option -- what would they nuke? And with the U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity, China wouldn't be able to rule out direct intervention.

Regardless, why would China initiate a conflict when it's beset with domestic problems? Hubris seems likelier to cause invasions.

Of course, if China did act irrationally by invading, it would no doubt be disastrous for Alibaba's stock price, and other Chinese stocks, but also for the global economy. China continues to reiterate its intention to unify with Taiwan, preferably through peaceful methods, but hasn't ruled out force. Hence, diversification is essential, as always. I'm not suggesting that conflict couldn't happen, just that it's not inevitable and is arguably of a low probability in the foreseeable future. And it's entirely possible that a hostile invasion never happens, given continued deterrence efforts.

The Ukraine war, periodically flaring tensions, and domestic political drama have made me reluctant to write about Alibaba. Trying to grasp the situation always ends up being more complicated than I would have hoped. But the still-depressed stock price and positive developments warrant taking another look. There's also a disconnect between the extent that companies like Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), and Starbucks (SBUX) depend on China for growth, versus bearish narratives about Chinese stocks. The pain will not be limited to BABA in a worst-case scenario.

BABA Valuation: Growth and Rosy Outlook Not Required at this Level

A chart of Alibaba's valuation measures getting crushed could either inspire despair or excitement, depending on one's disposition. EV/Sales is now around ~1.1x, EV/EBITDA around ~7.1x, P/FCF around ~7.1x, and the P/E ratio is ~13.9x, well below historical averages. When factoring in that Alibaba ended the December quarter with $68.6B in net cash, and $31.3B in equity securities and other investments, relative to a ~$185B market cap, the P/E and P/FCF ratios would be even lower.

The company is now targeting a net reduction in share count of at least 3% every year in the next three fiscal years. It even introduced a dividend. The cumulative effect of these measures, and management's demonstrated intent to create and return value to shareholders, only adds to the value proposition when the stock is near all-time lows.

More Perspective on BABA Risks

Recapping the myriad of risks:

A significant discount on Chinese stocks may endure indefinitely based on geopolitical risks. And despite recent efforts to de-escalate tensions between China and the U.S., there is always the possibility of re-escalation.

Intense domestic competition.

An economic crisis with no end in sight.

The ageing population is a headwind to growth.

Any of the usual risks that face a company in a highly competitive industry. It doesn't take much for BABA to sell off by 10%+.

Stocks are cheapest when things look particularly bleak. But there have also been a bunch of positives related to Alibaba, and Chinese stocks in general, highlighted earlier in this article. These positives often go unnoticed or are quickly forgotten. Furthermore, economic crises come and go -- it's the nature of economic systems to self-correct, given enough time. All stocks have risks, even in the U.S. stock market, which is currently setting new all-time highs.

While it might seem like nothing will provide relief to long-suffering BABA-holders, the price is determined by the marginal buyer and seller. Presumably, many of the investors who can't tolerate Alibaba's risks have long since sold their positions, allowing for the possibility of stock price appreciation in the future.

Final Words

I haven't rated BABA as a "Strong Buy" here. It's unclear how long China's economic crisis will last, and when it fades, a large valuation discount will probably endure for the foreseeable future. There are still other sectors like North American REITs that are beaten down and that come with less baggage than Chinese stocks. But the stock market can quickly forget the past once things turn a corner and a profit-making opportunity is in sight. If you have 5+ years to endure a punishing investing ultra-marathon, BABA might still work out.

An alternative could be a broader ETF of Chinese stocks like KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) or iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), among others, which come with fewer headaches of following individual companies where Western investors will be disadvantaged.

Looking forward to your thoughts on Alibaba.

