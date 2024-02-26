Rope and Chain: Hillman's newest product category. sergeyryzhov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last covered Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in late 2022 in an article highlighting the company's response to post-COVID supply chain disruptions, strengthening Hillman's competitive moat. During 2023, the company realized its goal of returning inventories to normalized levels, realized the benefits of price increases that offset cost pressures, and won new business. As a result, the company maintained sales and improved its balance sheet despite declining traffic at its customers' stores.

Heading into 2024, the company is positioned for modest growth in a still-challenging housing market. While the company expects moderate give-backs on pricing and continued volume pressure, HLMN expects this to be offset by new business wins and tuck-in acquisitions, such as the recent one with Koch Industries.

I continue to rate Hillman a buy, as I expect them to benefit from a "winner take most" effect as they continue to execute their service model and gain shelf space and market share in their product categories. Tuck-in acquisitions have the potential to be very lucrative since the HLMN team is already in the retail locations, creating margin expansion from operating leverage. When existing home sales recover from the current depressed levels, the company will have additional tailwinds behind it.

Brief Recap Of 2023

I avoid an extensive recap of earnings releases and encourage interested investors to review the press release, conference call, and presentations themselves.

2022 2023 Change Sales $1,486,328 $1,476,477 -0.7% Adj. Gross Margin before D&A 639,777 652,521 2.0% % of Sales 43.0% 44.2% Adjusted EBITDA 210,249 219,360 4.3% % of Sales 14.1% 14.9% Inventory 489,326 382,710 (106,616) Free Cash Flow 49,422 172,266 122,844 Net Debt 887,688 722,396 Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA 4.2 3.3 Click to enlarge

With one less week in 2023, sales declined 0.7% to $1.48B from 2022. Adjusting for the extra week in the prior year, sales were up a modest 0.4%.

The key takeaways from the numbers above are the increased free cash flow due to normalizing inventories and increased margins from price initiatives offsetting cost pressures.

More details, including performance by product category and business segment, are included in Hillman's releases.

Hillman Guidance For 2024

The company also provided initial guidance for this year as follows:

Hillman Solutions Corp

The midpoint of the sales guidance is 2.6%, or roughly $40M, growth for the year. This might prove conservative as the recent Koch Industries acquisition should add close to $45M, or 3%, in sales. During the earnings conference call, management unpacked this outlook as approximately 1% price give-backs and an additional 1% volume decline, offset by 2% new business wins plus the 3% added by Koch.

The guidance range, which implies 0% to 5.3%, is below the company's stated long-run goal of 6% organic growth and 10%, including acquisitions. The 6% organic growth historically came from 1% price and 5% volume growth (2% to 3% GDP + 2% to 3% new business wins).

The low growth estimate is also consistent with The Home Depot's (HD) guidance of -1.0% comparable store sales in 2024. Note that HD sells a broader range of products, including high-ticket items, which have been under pressure in recent quarters. In the recent HD earnings call, management noted that the hardware department comped higher than the company average.

Hillman's guidance also assumes a return to historic gross margins of over 45% for the year, up from 44.2% in 2023, and EBITDA growth of 7.3% to $235 at the midpoint. Free cash flow will moderate to $100M - $120M, since the working capital benefit from reducing inventories is now past.

Koch Acquisition

Small, tuck-in acquisitions are part of the company's growth strategy. In early January, HLMN announced the acquisition of Koch Industries, a supplier of rope and chain products. Terms were not disclosed, but management indicated that this represents about 3% sales growth, or approximately $45M. While rope and chain is a new product category for the company, they had previously sold related hardware and accessories. They recently had a significant win from one of their top customers for this business, so rope and chain were a natural extension of their product lines.

The Koch purchase highlights how well these tuck-ins work for Hillman. They had virtually no product overlap, but already had a presence with every customer Koch supplied. And Koch provided only products, not services. HLMN's store field reps can provide the service component with little incremental cost. Additionally, the company can market the products and services to their existing non-Koch customers while realizing cost savings in sourcing and service. Remember, Hillman's competitive moat consists of providing direct-to-store fulfillment, bypassing customer warehouses, and in-store stocking and shelf management for 114,000 SKUs. Therefore, these product line extensions offer the company additional opportunities to win new business that are not solely based on price.

Existing Home Sales

A key driver for hardware sales and the company's retailer customers is existing home sales. When a seller prepares a property for sale, there are necessary maintenance and repair projects. When a buyer moves in, modifications and remodels are made to suit the new owner.

Recent data from the National Association of Realtors shows a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.0M existing homes sold in the U.S., down from 5.0M in 2022 and 6.1M in the post-pandemic housing boom in 2021. Higher mortgage rates and the lack of inventory causing higher average selling prices are cited as reasons. Eventually, this will likely return to more normal levels of 5M+ as a "reversion to the mean," but the timing is difficult to predict. However, it will create a tailwind for Hillman's business when it does.

Risks

The modest 1% price give-back is somewhat surprising, given that HLMN reiterated that it had taken $225M in price increases since 2021 to offset its own cost increases dollar for dollar. The $225M is broken down by management as $120M of transportation and shipping, $80M of commodity costs, and $25M of labor inflation. While container shipping rates have plummeted from their highs, other costs have remained elevated, such as labor, outbound freight, and port charges. CEO Doug Cahill clarified on the earnings call that the decrease might be more significant but could be implemented mid-year, so only half of the effect would be felt in 2024. It remains to be seen, since a 2% decrease on $1.5B of sales implies only giving back about $30M of the prior increases. After all, Hillman is negotiating with large corporate customers such as The Home Depot, Lowe's (LOW), ACE Hardware, and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), who are also feeling the headwinds of the slow housing market.

Macroeconomics is a large driver of the home improvement and hardware space. I don't pretend to forecast interest rates, the consumer's or the economy's strength, or the housing market. A downturn in the overall pace of consumer spending would also impact discretionary projects. Large home improvement retailers have already reported declines in big-ticket projects, especially in the DIY segment. Hillman and its customers serve the maintenance, repair, and remodeling market. Remodeling is mainly discretionary; repairs and maintenance are sometimes delayed.

Valuation

I always hesitate to make projections because I cannot forecast the economy better than anyone else. However, having a base case as a possible scenario for valuation is helpful. Based on management's guidance and the possibility of a modest recovery of the housing market, I modeled the following:

HLMN Base Case (Author)

At the current share price of $9.65, the total enterprise value is approximately 11.0x forward Adjusted EBITDA. By comparison, Lowe's trades at 13x, The Home Depot, and Tractor Supply at over 16x.

Given that Hillman has shown top-line stability and the ability to deleverage the balance sheet in a demanding environment, the stock should trade at a multiple of 13x - 14x, implying a price target in the mid-$12 range.

Conclusion

Hillman Solutions is a very well-run company. Management has proven that it can weather a challenging macroeconomic environment and continue to find opportunities to expand market share and product offerings. For 2024, the focus will be on achieving historical margins through pricing and cost management. The company could finish the year with a healthy debt / EBITDA multiple below 3x and is poised to benefit from an eventual rebound in existing home sales. I maintain a long-term buy rating on the stock and believe it is undervalued.