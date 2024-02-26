IDT Corporation: Building Strong Momentum Into FY24

zbruch

Investment Thesis

The main thesis surrounding IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) are the potential spin-offs of its 3 high-margin, fast-growing businesses – NRS, BOSS Money, and Net2Phone (N2P). The spin-offs are, however, delayed until the market conditions improve, and an appropriate multiple can be obtained.

IDT has maintained self-sustainability, with its traditional communication sector generating steady positive cash flows that are continuously reinvested into the expansion of its three high-growth ventures. As of 1Q24, these 3 growth businesses contribute significantly more to the company's overall revenue and profitability, with NRS and N2P already profitable, while BOSS Money is steadily progressing towards profitability. With no debt in its balance sheet, and IDT continues to be reasonably valued based on a SOTP valuation, I continue to maintain it at a hold rating.

National Retail Solution (NRS)

IDT’s 1Q24 Result

In 1Q24, NRS added 1,500 POS terminals, which is consistently in line with the pace that were added in the past quarters as they continue to onboard more merchants. This increase stems from NRS’s network expansion and upgrade of existing accounts.

Unlike peers like Lightspeed, PAR, and Toast which cater to the bigger chain restaurants, NRS is uniquely positioned by focusing on smaller, independent retailers — who have been previously underserved, due to its extremely low-cost and robust functionality. Additionally, this pool of merchants has been relatively resilient, generating stable, monthly recurring revenue for NRS.

The notably volatile aspect of its revenue lies in its high-margin advertising revenue, which experienced an unprecedented downturn in FY23, plummeting by as much as 40% in 4Q23. This decline was attributed to a combination of factors, including a weak advertising market and high inflation rates. Given that ad revenue has historically been a significant driver of NRS' EBIT, the company experienced a substantial blow to profitability. However, this quarter has witnessed a sequential recovery in ad revenue, propelled by seasonal tailwinds and a resurgence in demand for digital out-of-home advertising.

IDT’s 1Q24 Result

Fueled by the resurgence in NRS' advertising revenue and bolstered by its consistent and expanding monthly recurring revenue, the EBITDA margin rebounded impressively from 12.1% in 4Q23 to a robust 25.8% in 1Q24. However, considering the inherent instability of NRS' advertising revenue, I anticipate continued volatility in profitability going forward, although not at the rate we saw in FY23.

BOSS Money

IDT’s 1Q24 Result

BOSS Money, NRS’ money transfer business, continues to display strong operational growth as transaction volume grew 40% YoY, driving the strong revenue growth of 37.9% we saw this quarter. This is primarily attributed to a substantial 54% YoY uptick in retail transactions, alongside a commendable 34% YoY rise in digital transactions.

However, it's essential to note the disparity in revenue streams: revenue generated from retail transactions carries lower margins due to associated expenses related to compensating retail agents, whereas revenue from digital transactions enjoys higher margins owing to the inherent nature of software applications.

During the 1Q24 earnings call, management underscored BOSS Money’s current strategic on growth, and affirming plans to aggressively expand its retail channels by further enlarging its network of retail agents, even though growth will take some time to kick in:

“we have been aggressively growing the number of retail agents…we grew almost 50%...during fiscal 2023…we continue now at that rate as we go into fiscal 2024….there are costs associated…It takes time for an average agent to ramp up the number of transactions in store…we don't start making a real profit…until he's averaging about 150 transactions a month, and that takes time…Our retail channel is growing now at the effect of clip in digital. It's really been driving a lot of our transactions and we hope to continue investing in that channel, because retail channel is also a great way to onboard both customers not only for money transfer, but customers that eventually will also use our product…there is a great entry point to bring more customers at a low cost into our BOSS ecosystem.”

This makes sense as if we take a look at BOSS Money’s bottom-line, its profitability has been declining over the quarters while revenue continues to grow. This parallels the strategy often employed by software companies, wherein BOSS Money initially invests heavily in marketing expenses to acquire customers, anticipating that the lifetime value (LTV) of these customers will eventually surpass the initial marketing spend. As BOSS Money aggressively expands its retail agent network, time is required for revenue to accelerate, and therefore, it is delaying the attainment of profitability. As management relaxes customer acquisition, we will start to see profitability gradually flowing into the bottom-line.

Net2Phone

IDT’s 1Q24 Result

Net2Phone subscription revenue was $18.5 million, growing 19% from 1Q24 driven by 12,000 seats added in the quarter, as they continue to expand their customer base in the U.S., and LatAm markets (Brazil, and Mexico). Out of the 12,000 seats, it is driven by N2P’s CCaaS offerings, whose revenue is of higher margin and ARPU, and is making up a larger portion of its business, though, no specific numbers were provided by the management. This pace of seats added is in line with what they added in the past quarters. As of 1Q24, seats totaled 364,000.

It is also worth noting that, contrary to competitors who are primarily serving the large enterprises in U.S. markets, management deliberately focuses on serving the mid enterprises in the LatAm markets, as well as the U.S. markets.

Profitability has increased substantially as adjusted EBITDA grew rapidly at 373% YoY to $1.4 million, and EBITDA margin is now at 7%, an expansion from 5% in 4Q23 and 2% in 1Q23. Additionally, N2P is also near cash-flow positive, marking a really strong quarter for the business, and a stand-out among IDT’s 3 growth businesses.

Traditional Communication

IDT’s 1Q24 Result

Traditional communication’s revenue, as expected, continues to decline 13% YoY to $230.7 million.

More specifically, within this segment, both IDT Global and BOSS Revolution Calling — the firm’s mobile Top-Up businesses, are declining due to the birth of online communication apps like WhatsApp that are rendering these services less essential in today’s world. Hence, this low-margin business is decreasing. However, these businesses are still crucial to IDT’s overall strategy to cross-sell BOSS Money’s services to the massive user base accumulated in the Mobile Top-Up business, lowering customer acquisition cost (CAC), and leveraging BOSS Revolution Calling’s brand name.

IDT Digital Payment, on the other hand, provides essential services such as e-Sim and NeoBank. This higher margin revenue is pretty resilient in offsetting the decline we saw in their Mobile Top-Up business.

Management’s ability to control cost and transition to more essential services, adjusted EBITDA margin has been stable at 7.8% despite the decline in revenue — a positive news for shareholders.

Risks

There are a few risks to bear in mind:

NRS: Volatility of ad revenue causes uncertainty in NRS’ profitability

BOSS Money: Poor execution risk may result in the inability to translate marketing spend to transaction volume growth, thus, delaying profitability.

N2P: Competing for market share is critical and weaker execution can lead to slower growth in seat counts, translating into lower revenue, and thus, lower margins.

Traditional communication: Ability to maintain profitability, since this represents an important cash cow for the firm.

Valuation

Author’s Valuation of NRS Author’s Valuation of FinTech Author’s Valuation of Net2Phone Authors’ Valuation of Traditional Communication Author’s Valuation of IDT Corp

Based on my SOTP valuation, IDT’s intrinsic valuation is $36.80.

Concluding Thoughts

What we have covered so far:

NRS's continual expansion of its merchant base and recovery of EBITDA margin, although there is the risk of the ad industry taking longer to recover

Self-sustainability demonstrated by N2P’s expanding margins, and near cash flow positive

Strong transaction volume growth reported by BOSS Money with the idea of delaying profitability

Traditional communication’s stable EBITDA margin, and its ability to generate positive cash flow for other businesses

Based on SOTP valuation, the company is reasonably valued

My thesis remains the same as IDT continues to deliver strong revenue growth along with improved profitability, in the event of a spin-off, patient shareholders can be rewarded in the long term. I do expect management to continue the strong performance, and I rate it as a hold.