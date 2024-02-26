pablorebo1984/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The last time I had a look at Bankinter, S.A. (OTCPK:BKIMF) (OTCPK:BKNIY) was in the middle of the COVID pandemic, and I wasn't too positive about its operations. Now, almost four years later, the situation is obviously completely different. Although US-based banks have to deal with decreasing net interest margins, European banks are actually generally seeing an expanding net interest margin, resulting in outsized returns.

Bankinter's main listing is on the Madrid Stock Exchange, where it's trading with BKT as a ticker symbol. With an average daily volume in excess of 3.2M shares, interested investors should for sure use the primary listing. There are currently 899M shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of 5.2B EUR based on the current share price of 5.81 EUR per share.

The loan loss provisions remain elevated, but the high net interest income steals the show

Bankinter reported the highest recurring net income in the history of the bank, as it reported a 51% net income increase. An excellent result, mainly caused by the very strong net interest income performance.

As you can see below, the total net interest income increased by approximately 44% compared to 2022. While the interest expenses more than six folded, the total interest income increased by almost 110%. In absolute numbers, this means the interest income increased by 1.9B EUR while the interest expenses increased by 'just' 1.2B EUR. This means the total net interest income increased by just over 676M EUR.

Bankinter was also able to keep its other expenses relatively in line with the expectations and this resulted in a gross operating income of 2.66B EUR, which is approximately 28% higher than the gross operating income in 2022. The bank recorded approximately 80M EUR in provisions and 338M EUR in impairment losses and although that was higher than in 2022, it's pretty clear this only had a very minimal impact on the bottom line: the pre-tax profit jumped by almost 57% while the net profit increased by just under 51% to 845M EUR. As there are currently almost 899M shares outstanding, the earnings per share came in at 0.91 EUR. You would expect an EPS of 0.94 EUR per share, but there was a negative impact of approximately 30M EUR due to the payments to the convertible preference shares, which means the net income attributable to the common shareholders of Bankinter was just over 815M EUR. Bankinter declared a dividend of 0.45 EUR per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 7.75% and a payout ratio of approximately 50%.

This also means the bank retains in excess of 400M EUR of equity on its balance sheet, and this helps to keep the capital ratios pretty strong. As you can see below, the balance sheet expanded by 5.5B EUR during 2023, of which 418M EUR was equity accruals and 5.09B EUR was related to the increase of liabilities. This means that although the balance sheet expanded and the total amount of risk-weighted assets increased, Bankinter's capital ratios remain strong.

As you can see above, the balance sheet contains approximately 91B EUR in debt securities and loans, and in 2020 I was a bit worried about the loan book but now, in 2024, the situation definitely appears to be fully under control. As you can see below, just 4.55B EUR of the loans are in Stage 2 and 3, while the bank has allocated approximately 1.02B EUR in provisions with a coverage ratio of in excess of 50% for the Stage 3 loans.

While the total amount of non-performing loans expressed in absolute amounts has increased, it actually remained stable (versus 2022) and decreased in the past few years. At the end of 2023, 'only' 2.11% of the loan book was classified as 'non-performing'.

You may be worried about a coverage ratio that's less than 100%, but you don't have to. The bank provided more details on its foreclosed assets in 2023. As you can see below, the monetization process resulted in a 43% discount on the book value of the assets is that it obviously doesn't mean that when a loan becomes non-performing, the entire investment is lost.

Meanwhile, the bank's CET1 ratio remains robust. As you can see below, Bankinter ended 2023 with a CET1 ratio of 12.30%. That's substantially higher than the 11.86% at the end of 2022, mainly thanks to the 118 bp contribution from retained earnings.

While Bankinter's CET1 ratio is 12.30%, its mandatory minimum as required by the ECB is just 7.8%. This means the bank's CET capital ratio is approximately 450 bp higher than what the ECB requires. As Bankinter has a total amount of 39B EUR in risk-weighted assets and 4.8B EUR in CET1 capital, the 450 base points above the minimum required amount means the bank has approximately 1.75B EUR in 'excess' capital above the CET1 requirements. That's almost 2 EUR per share. This obviously doesn't mean Bankinter will distribute the excess capital to its shareholder, it's just a useful safety net to protect the balance sheet during tougher times.

Investment thesis

Bankinter definitely exceeded expectations in 2023 thanks to the strong increase in the net interest margin, which increased to 3.00% in 2023 compared to 2.05% in 2022 and 1.82% in 2021. That margin expansion has definitely helped the bank's earnings, and the management is optimistic it can make '2024 a better year than 2023 in terms of net profit'. That's a bold statement, and that's what makes Bankinter appealing, as it implies the bank is still trading at just over 6 times earnings while its dividend yield will likely increase to 8% this year (assuming an EPS increase and a stable 50% payout ratio). At the end of 2023, the bank's tangible book value per share was 5.59 EUR, and this will increase to in excess of 6 EUR per share by the end of this year thanks to the bank's ability to retain a substantial portion of its earnings.

I currently have no position in Bankinter, but its strong performance in 2023 definitely means I will keep an eye on its near-term performance.

