Richard Drury

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) announced a 24% dividend cut last week as the company suffers from the fallout in the commercial real estate market. Like other commercial mortgage lenders, the REIT has seen an increase in its reserve for expected credit losses, which impacted Ares Commercial's P&L negatively in the fourth quarter. The earnings report and associated dividend cut caused shares to drop to a new 1-year low. However, since the REIT is now going to have better dividend coverage metrics going forward, I actually think shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate are a speculative buy for dividend investors.

Data by YCharts

Previous Rating And Dividend Warning

In my work in November 2023, published when the share price stood at $10.28, I warned of growing risks to the dividend as the REIT's coverage trend deteriorated and the commercial real estate sector suffered from rising vacancies and lower income projections for office properties, especially. I wrote the following passage:

A dividend cut looms... The rise in loan loss reserves is the surest sign that conditions in the commercial property market have seriously deteriorated in the last year, and the firm's dividend coverage has already suffered quite significantly this year.

Now that the REIT has cut its dividend, I believe a speculative buy position makes sense again... and I am up-grading Ares Commercial to buy.

CRE Loan Problems CECL Reserve Increase

Ares Commercial is a REIT with a focus on originating and investing in commercial real estate loans. At the end of FY 2023, the REIT owned a portfolio of CRE loans valued at $2.2B which included 10 loans, with a combined value of $0.6B, that received a 4 or 5 risk rating from Ares Commercial. This means that the repayment of the loan principal as well as the payment of interest is in serious doubt, and mortgage lenders are required by accounting regulations to increase their loan allowances under such circumstances.

Ares Commercial

A key issue for Ares Commercial is that the REIT has a lot of exposure to office properties and the fallout in the commercial real estate market - which has been related to the acceptance of remote working and therefore higher vacancies/lower office property values - has led to a significant increase in the company's CECL reserve.

This reserve reflects the amount of current expected credit losses and has increased quite drastically in the last year for Ares Commercial as well as other mortgage lenders, like Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)... which I just downgraded for that reason.

Ares Commercial's CECL reserve increased by 142% year over year to $159.9M due to deteriorating loan quality, which was mostly related to the REIT's exposure to the office sector.

Ares Commercial

Ares Commercial's CECL reserve, as of the end of FY 2023, is overwhelmingly related to offices (71%) while another 16% of the reserve is related to residential/condo loans.

Ares Commercial

Ares Commercial recorded a loss of $39.4M in the fourth quarter due to a $47.5M provision expense for expected credit losses that I discussed above. In total, the REIT recognized $91.8M in expenses related to its CECL reserve in FY 2023. Additionally, Ares Commercial sold mortgage loans at a loss last year and realized of $10.5M.

Ares Commercial

Going forward, I expect Ares Commercial to incrementally add to its CECL reserve and also decide to sell more loans, potentially at a loss, in order to mitigate risks stemming from its office loan portfolio. Loan sales and the trajectory in the CECL are two numbers/metrics that I believe are worth tracking in FY 2024.

24% Dividend Cut

Ares Commercial cut its Q1'24 dividend by 24% from $0.33 per share to $0.25 per share. In FY 2023, the REIT's loan portfolio generated $1.07 per share in distributable earnings. Assuming no growth in distributable earnings in FY 2024, and based on a new dividend of $0.25 per share, the implied forward dividend coverage ratio would be 107%. Not a great dividend safety margin is reflected in this ratio, however, which is the reason why I am not yet ready to rate shares of Ares Commercial a strong buy. The new $1.00 annualized dividend payout implies a forward dividend yield of 13.2%.

Ares Commercial

Ares Commercial's Valuation Is Now Attractive Again

With a dividend cut out of the way and shares selling off, Ares Commercial is good value right now, in my opinion.

Shares are priced at a 40% discount to GAAP book value, which is materially below the 3-year average discount of 9%... and this discrepancy is likely driven by fearful investors that have sold the REIT indiscriminately over dividend concerns.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, which has provision problems on its own, is selling for a 22% discount to book value, while Starwood Property Trust (STWD) is trading at book value. Starwood Property Trust is extremely well-diversified with different uncorrelated income streams and little exposure (10%) to U.S. offices: A Solid 10% Yield Waits For Dividend Investors.

My fair value for Ares Commercial is $11.56 per share, the REIT's book including the CECL reserve. This book value implies, should a full reevaluation occur, 52% revaluation potential, so investors get to benefit from a reasonable safety margin here.

I don't expect a revaluation to occur quickly, however, as the company's increase in the CECL reserve as well as the dividend cut affected investor sentiment very negatively. However, a revaluation is possible under the condition that the CRE loan quality situation doesn't materially deteriorate and that the REIT supports its dividend with distributable earnings in FY 2024.

Data by YCharts

Risks With Ares Commercial

Ares Commercial has an improved risk profile after the dividend cut, in my opinion. Since the REIT's shares also corrected significantly in February in expectation of a dividend reset, I believe the current risk profile is actually favorable. What would change my mind about the commercial mortgage lender is if the REIT were to see continual pressure on its dividend coverage quotient and if Ares Commercial were to report material increases in its CECL reserve in FY 2024.

Closing Thoughts

The dividend reset is a good opportunity to buy, in my opinion, as investors appear overly bearish right now. Management likely reset the dividend at a rate that it views as sustainable given the evolving risk profile of its commercial loan portfolio. Therefore, I believe the realigned dividend should be much more sustainable than the previous one. Additionally, investor sentiment seems to have taken too big a hit lately, as shares now trade for a massive 40% discount to book value. With an improved risk profile, a high BV discount and a new 13% dividend yield on offer, I rate Ares Commercial a buy.