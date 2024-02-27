Build Your Retirement With +7% Income Pumping Machines

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Feb. 27, 2024 7:35 AM ET
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I prioritize investments for consistent cash flow, ensuring a safety net for unforeseen circumstances.
  • A single paycheck is the scariest thing ever. Passive income from multiple sources is a critical prerequisite for a secure retirement.
  • We delve into two solid picks for predictable cash flow from investments, the cornerstone of financial independence.
Cash withdraw from an ATM

Douglas Sacha/Moment via Getty Images

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities"

We've all gleaned invaluable lessons from our alma mater and early career experiences, but my journey took a unique turn. Pursuing a graduate degree in engineering brought me to the United States, where I

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
112.06K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor.

Comments (13)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:28 AM
Comments (8.14K)
I always appreciate any article that touts 2 of the stocks that we own in our family's main portfolio of 32 stocks. EPD, which is our largest holding, and BTI help drive a total portfolio yield of approximately 4.5%.
J
JJMicro
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (124)
Since recommended for retirement, ran 'retirement mode' backtests on these selections using Portfolio Visualizer. These did gangbusters before 2014 and showed positive returns in in 2022 when stocks and bonds tanked (positive). However if you retired 10 years ago and invested $100K, an 80/20 or 60/40 index looks like a better investment; your 4% withdrawal got you more cash over the last 6 years and your balance increased vs. staying flat. You did get a scare in 2022 (but your 4% cash withdraw was still larger than BTI or EPD due to a higher portfolio balance). Parameters: 100K invested, withdraw 4%/year (1% quarterly), reinvest all dividends. Retirees should consider basic investments including bond/fixed income allocations to reduce volatility, in addition to these high dividend options.
www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...
J-Flo profile picture
J-Flo
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (1.55K)
Yes it’s nice receiving over an 100 extra checks a year, and BTI is one of them.
K
Keypounder52
Today, 8:01 AM
Comments (667)
Have both....BTI price share is baffling

BTW, does ITC pay a dividend??
K
Keypounder52
Today, 8:01 AM
Comments (667)
@Keypounder52 ...meant share price
r
rmark05101
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (183)
Mention of k-1 essential for retirement portfolio.
r
rmark05101
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (183)
Outstanding article motivational on div. regularity and sustainable futures and use in ALL portfolios.👍🏽👍🏽😋👌🏻
fpcovers profile picture
fpcovers
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (263)
I own both of these thanks to you- passive income is GREAT
C
Chesley
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments (48)
Good Morning. I have EPD and really like it. Don't have BTI because Schwab doesn't allow you to re-invest foreign dividends. Thank you for the article and I hope you have a great day.
brocktune profile picture
brocktune
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (1.23K)
@Chesley Etrade is really weird with DRIP on foreign stocks: PBR.A was allowed, then disallowed, now Idk I just take cash anyway, BAM no, MFC yes, PAX no, BTI yes, IFN yes, ITUB yes.

LNSTY is on my watchlist to start a position, not thrilled with the OTC listing, but like it for the long term, hope it drips, but no idea. Have a good one.
500MPH profile picture
500MPH
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (2.67K)
@Chesley
If you really want to own BTI, that needn’t stop you. Take the dividend in cash and re-invest manually back into BTI shares if/when you want (or another stock) or earn 5% in a MM.
t
tbojess
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (2)
@Chesley Schwab re-invests my BTI dividends in my Roth.
