Build Your Retirement With +7% Income Pumping Machines

We've all gleaned invaluable lessons from our alma mater and early career experiences, but my journey took a unique turn. Pursuing a graduate degree in engineering brought me to the United States, where I cherished the vibrant culture and formed lasting friendships. However, as an international student and temporary worker navigating sponsorship requirements and immigration uncertainties, alternative and passive income sources became a priority. I began operating under the assumption that my next paycheck did not exist.

Operating under the constant stress of uncertain job security, I learned to view expenses as hurdles to overcome through passive means. Rather than deplete my savings in times of need, I sought sustainable solutions. I saw recurring expenses as resilience tests: how could I cover them if my income suddenly vanished?

This mindset shift led me to prioritize investments for consistent cash flow, ensuring a safety net for unforeseen circumstances. Not only did this approach bolster my financial security, but it also had profound benefits for my mental health and well-being.

My journey with the Income Method to address uncertainty can easily be adapted to help you tackle your own financial challenges. Let's explore two picks to fortify your path to financial independence and beyond.

Pick #2: EPD - Yield 7.4%

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported its Q4 and full-year results on February 1, with the partnership delivering on all aspects of returns to shareholders as we expect.

Note: EPD issues a Schedule K-1 tax form.

During the fiscal year, U.S. energy production reached record levels, and saw natural gas prices ~60% lower YoY, and crude oil was down nearly 20%. Propane was down 36%, ethane was down 50%, and NGL processing basket was down 35%. EPD was a critical player in the storage and transportation of those record volumes, having moved a record 12.2 million barrels (measured in barrels of oil equivalent per day) a day in 2023 compared to 11.2 million barrels a day in 2022.

While fulfilling the movement of these soaring commodity volumes, EPD achieved nine financial records and 13 operating records during the fiscal year. It is in line with our rationale that midstream operating results are effectively shielded from the prices of the commodities through fee-based take-or-pay contracts.

EPD reported operational DCF (Distributable Cash Flow) of $7.5 billion (vs $7.6 billion in 2022), providing 1.7x coverage to the distribution. The partnership retained $3.2 billion of the DCF to pursue share repurchases and reduce debt.

In September 2023, Fitch Ratings upgraded EPD's Long Term Issuer Default Rating to A-, making EPD the highest-rated midstream energy company in the U.S. The partnership ended the fiscal year with $29 billion in total debt outstanding, with 96% of the debt carrying fixed interest rates. The weighted average life of the debt portfolio was ~19 years, and the weighted average cost of debt stood at 4.6%. EPD's leverage ratio stands at 3x, among the lowest in the North American midstream industry, and the company maintains $3.9 billion in liquidity, including its cash assets and credit facility.

During Q4, EPD purchased 3.7 million shares off the open market for $96 million, bringing the total for FY 2023 to $187 million (7.2 million shares). This brings the partnership's total purchases to over $900 million of its $2 billion buyback program.

During FY 2023, EPD completed construction of $3.5 billion of projects, putting significant assets into service. All of these assets were fully contracted with the commencement of operations and will be accretive to earnings in upcoming quarters. EPD began 2024 with $6.8 billion of major organic projects under construction ($3.75 billion for FY 2024 and $3 billion for FY 2025).

EPD delivered two quarterly distribution raises in the past 12 months, and the partnership is officially a Dividend Aristocrat with 25 years of annual distribution raises. EPD delivered another 3% raise in Q1 2024, and its $0.515/share reflects a 7.4% annualized yield.

EPD's Free Cash Flow for FY 2023 was $4.8 billion (60% higher YoY), and the partnership's payout ratio of declared distributions ($4.3 billion) and share buybacks ($187 million) was 94% of the adjusted FCF for the fiscal year.

With more productive assets coming online in FY 2024 and the United States leading the export of energy commodities, EPD is well-positioned to see growing adj. EBITDA and shareholders can expect continued share buybacks and distribution raises.

Pick #2: BTI - Yield 9.6%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), also referred to as BAT, has been a disliked stock in 2023, with a hefty fine for violating sanctions, a massive asset writedown in Dec. 2023, and some tough-sounding announcements from the U.K. and the U.S.

But BAT's FY 2023 reports revealed that market perception about a business doesn't necessarily weigh in on earnings. BAT reported that its new categories reached profitability during the fiscal year, two years ahead of schedule, with revenues up 21% YoY to £3.34 billion. Notably, smokeless products represent 20% of regional revenues in BAT's key markets.

BAT's long-term 29% ownership of India's ITC Limited, came into the spotlight during the conference call, when management mentioned their active efforts to monetize their holding in the near future.

Our shareholding in ITC has existed in one way or another since the early 1900s and was subject to numerous share capital changes and regulatory restrictions. We have been actively working for some time on completing the regulatory process required to give us the flexibility to monetize some of our shareholding and reallocate some capital. - Tadeu Marroco, CEO

I want to point out that ITC currently has a market cap of INR 5.2 trillion (US$ 62.6 billion), and a 29% ownership is worth ~$18.1 billion on the open market, a little over a third of BAT's market cap. This indicates the significance of the asset holding and implies a tremendously discounted valuation for BAT. Recent reports suggest that BAT may trim its ITC holdings by ~4% to raise $2.5 billion.

BAT ended FY 2023 with a net debt to EBITDA of 2.6x, and the tobacco firm maintains an investment-grade BBB-rated balance sheet. With cash proceeds from the potential sale of its ITC stake, we expect further debt reduction and opportunistic share repurchases.

BAT's admission in December that its U.S. cigarette brands will be worthless within decades by placing a 30-year lifetime on some domestic brands' value resulted in a $31.5 billion non-cash impairment. Management reiterated during the conference call that this will have no impact on the company's ability to deleverage, grow dividends, or allocate capital flexibly. This segment will be amortized over the next 30 years as a non-cash amortization of around £1.4 billion from 2024, in line with the company's accounting policies.

BAT's smokeless future is gaining quick traction, with 23.9 million customers globally (excluding 1.5 million in Russia), and the company's value share leadership rose to 36.1% in major markets. BAT is on track to hit £5 billion in new category revenues by 2025. In the meanwhile, the combustible business continues to grow in developing nations like Bangladesh and Pakistan through pricing strength. We expect combustibles to remain strong in these markets for the years ahead as new categories gain traction. Over the next five years, BAT projects around £40 billion of free cash flow before dividends.

So much for social stigma - it may come as a surprise to you that BAT's ESG ratings were upgraded to a spectacular "A" by MSCI in 2023. The company also maintains a series of investments in Cannabis firms, with a recent increase in its stake in Organigram. BAT was also first to the market with a tobacco-free consumable product, "Veo" with herbal substrate, in 11 E.U. markets.

BAT announced a 2% raise to its dividend, and the new 57.72p quarterly payment reflects a 9.6% annualized yield. BAT maintains solid execution and is well-positioned to grow its FCF as projected, and shareholders will benefit from growing dividends in the years ahead. Mr Market may have counted out BAT, but the numbers don't lie. At a 6.1x forward PE, BAT presents a solid bargain in a sticky business with robust operating metrics and recurring cash flows.

Note: BAT is a U.K. corporation that declares and pays dividends in GBP. U.S. investors owning NYSE:BTI will receive a USD dividend amount that is variable due to USD-GBP price variations. HMRC (The U.K. tax authority) does not withhold taxes on dividends paid to non-UK shareholders.

Conclusion

No matter how good you are at your job, it is not permanent. Its longevity is linked to one or more of the following:

Your interest in it Your time Your age, health, or energy Your employer's desire/ability to retain you

During the early stages of my career in the U.S., I was valued by my employers and clients, and I loved doing what I did. But my job security was unfortunately intertwined with immigration legislation and policy, which lay beyond my control, giving me anxiety and sleepless nights.

A single paycheck is the scariest thing ever. That is why we have 45+ paychecks in the form of our diversified portfolio of securities at our Investing Group, targeting a +9% overall yield.

The Income Method provides me with a stable cash flow from my investments, motivating me to increasingly rely on dividend income to cover more of my expenses. This method ensures that income works for you, providing a robust defense against the unknown. That is the beauty of income investing. Are you ready to seize its potential?