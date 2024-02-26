Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ContextLogic: Deal With Qoo10 Provides Opportunity To Make Attractive Returns

Feb. 26, 2024 5:26 AM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
7 Followers

Summary

  • ContextLogic is recommended as a buy due to the attractive investment situation of selling assets to Qoo10, leaving WISH as a holding company with cash and NOL.
  • The NOL (tax shield) of $2.7 billion is not priced into the current share price, offering significant upside potential for investors.
  • Investors can purchase the equity or implement a hybrid equity-and-options strategy to take advantage of the potential merger (this is a separate deal from Qoo10) and earn a monthly yield.

Businessmen making handshake with partner, greeting, dealing, merger and acquisition, business cooperation concept, for business, finance and investment background, teamwork and successful business

Tippapatt

Investment Summary

My recommendation for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is a buy rating. I believe this is a very attractive investment situation that does not appear often. WISH is going to sell all its operating assets and liabilities to Qoo10, and post-sale, WISH

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
7 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WISH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WISH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WISH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.