Embraer Stock: Still A Buy Despite Downgrade And Miss

Feb. 26, 2024 6:31 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ) StockHXL1 Comment
Summary

  • Embraer's airplane deliveries for 2023 fell short of guidance, with 1-6 units fewer commercial airplanes and 5-15 units fewer executive jets delivered.
  • Analysts are expecting stable year-over-year revenues and a 472% growth in earnings per share for Embraer's Q4 2023 earnings.
  • Despite missing delivery guidance, analysts still consider ERJ stock a buy, but management's comments on supply chain health and 2024 deliveries will be crucial.
Jet airplane of Helvetic Airways from Switzerland on the runway for takeoff

Photofex/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In September 2022, I put a buy rating on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock and that rating has worked out quite well so far as the stock has appreciated 72% compared to a 25% gain for the

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (8.13K)
I enjoyed reading your article. However, I much prefer RTX and LHX in the aerospace/defense sector for their size, diversification of product mix, lower p/e, higher dividend yield, and perceived better appreciation potential. RTX and LHX are now the 6th and 12th largest holdings in our family's main portfolio of 32 stocks. Despite their apparent disparity in size, they are not that far apart in actual dollars because it's a crowded field for our largest holdings in the investment race that is represented by our portfolio.
