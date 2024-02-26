hroe

Introduction

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is a waste management company offering solid waste collection, disposal, and transfer services. It also provides recycling and organic services for materials like corrugated cardboard, plastics, glass, and various metals. Casella just announced its Q4 2023 results on February 15th and the company missed on both revenue and EPS. In this article, I'll dive deeper into the company's latest results, its financials, and discuss its valuation to see if shares are worth buying at the current price.

Background

Over the years, Casella has put up fantastic returns for shareholders. Like most solid waste management companies, Casella has outperformed the broader market (S&P 500), but also its peers like Waste Connections (WCN), Waste Management (WM), and Republic Services (RSG), generating a total return of 1582% over the last decade. On an annualized basis, this equates to a compounded annual return of 32.6%, which is certainly impressive for a boring garbage company!

Data by YCharts

When looking at the historical financial performance for Casella Waste Systems, the company has compounded revenue and EBITDA at a 5.7% CAGR and 6.0% CAGR, respectively, over the last two decades. Over the last ten years, the company has compounded revenue and EBITDA at CAGRs of 10.8% and 14.1%, respectively, highlighting increased margin expansion and faster growth in the last decade compared to the previous one (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

When looking at what's been driving this growth in financial performance, the company has been benefitting from strong industry tailwinds in the solid waste management industry. With over a billion dollars of annual revenue, Casella is still one of the smaller publicly-traded waste management companies. That said, the industry remains largely fragmented with only a few big players.

Casella is unique in that in services mostly the eastern United States. Why is this important? Because solid waste collection is generally priced higher in these regions compared to the rest of the U.S. In places like New York, for example, there simply isn't any new facilities being built to support the ever-growing need for more waste being produced. As such, with constrained supply, tipping fees are generally 30% higher in the eastern United States than they are compared to the national average.

Investor Presentation

Recent Results

When looking at the recent Q4 2023 results of Casella, the company reported a miss on both revenue and EPS, with revenue coming in at $359.6 million and EPS of $0.13 (missed by 3 cents).

Despite the miss, during the quarter, revenues were up 32.1% year over year and adjusted EBITDA climbed 46.1% year over year. This led to adjusted EBITDA margins expanding by 70 basis points as the company experienced operating efficiencies and passed on price increases through the company's pricing program. On a full-year basis, revenues were up 16% with adjusted EBITDA up 20%.

Company Filings

For the full-year 2023, I think the growth is pretty impressive considering that volumes were down during the year. Lower volumes were certainly a headwind, but higher average landfill prices per ton as well as direct investments into the company's infrastructure to prove out efficiencies seems to be working.

The North American Waste Management industry is a $208 billion industry that generally grows in the mid-single digits, slightly above the long-term GDP growth rate. Thanks to larger landfills, innovation in chemicals and sorting processes, as well as government support as municipalities outsource their waste management collection and transfer services, waste management companies have benefitted tremendously in the last decade.

Waste management is not a new industry and isn't record breaking innovations that materially change the landscape of the market. So companies like Casella have to find other ways to grow.

A good portion of Casella's growth (both in recent years and this quarter) has also come from acquisitions. Operating in a fragmented industry where larger players have economies of scale and better cost efficiencies companies like Casella and its peers have been on an acquisition spree in the last decade rolling up the industry.

With a total of 7 acquisitions for the year, generating about $315 in annualized revenue, the company has been actively growing its presence. With the acquisition of some of GFL Environmental (GFL) assets in the Mid-Atlantic, the company has been on a buying spree to continue its growth-by-acquisition strategy with a total of $800 million in the pipeline. With only about half of the residential fleet being automated, there was a significant opportunity to add more advanced fleet automation at these operations and prove out margin expansion. About $8 million of synergies have already been realized in the Mid-Atlantic region. This might not sound like a lot, but incremental margin expansion trickles down to free cash flow and has added up to steady returns over the long-run for Casella.

Importantly, Casella has also been reinvesting back into its business. For example, in 2022, the company made several upgrades in equipment at the Boston MRF facility, which is already showing signs of operational improvement and margin expansion (despite previous headwinds on downtime). Similarly, the company will do the same in the back half of the year at the Willimantic MRF facility in Connecticut, which I'm hopeful will see similar results as the company has so far had a great track record.

As for my outlook for the company, I think the recent acquisitions should point to higher growth than what analysts are expecting for 2024. Why? Because with consensus estimates at 17-18% growth for 2024, this only includes the acquisitions the company has already made; it doesn't include targets already in the pipeline. Hence, the number has the potential to be higher because any new acquisitions announced would add additional revenue to the topline.

Synergies expected to be realized would most likely be cost synergies, not revenue synergies, but the company hasn't provided a breakdown of how much will come from acquisitions. On the conference call, CFO Brad Helgeson noted that adding up all the acquisitions in the past year would be about 100 basis points of incremental margin expansion. He also revised new guidance for the 2024 year, where from the midpoint they expect to achieve 18% growth in revenue and 21% growth in EBITDA for 2024.

Thus, I believe there's a decent chance the company can overshoot its target closer to the 20% growth range. With $80 million on average spent on acquisitions over the last 5 years and the purchase price between 9.0x-1.3x EV to Revenue, that should complete the difference between management expectations and what could reasonably be accounted for through new acquisitions.

In order to fund these acquisitions, the company has a fairly conservative balance sheet. A look through the company's balance sheet shows that Casella had about 1.05 billion of debt on its books at year-end with most of its debt being fairly long-term up to 2029. Net Debt to EBITDA sat at 2.7x, so the company does seem to have a moderate amount of leverage, but at a weighted average interest rate slightly north of 5% with fixed rates on most of the debt, the company's financial position seems to strong enough to weather unforeseen circumstances and fund the company's M&A strategy.

Company Filings

Lastly, on margins, Casella noted that they "trying to get customer segments up to a certain margin point, and [they're] not willing to accept lower than that". With a focus towards higher margin contracts, I'm confident in the company's ability to continue to expand EBITDA margins. Moreover, with a presence in higher density areas where there isn't new landfills being built, Casella is in the fortunate position of being able to charge higher prices.

Valuation

Based on the 3 sellside analysts who cover Casella's stock, there are 2 'buy' ratings and 1 'sell' rating. Collectively, these analysts have an average price target is $99.00, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $92.00 (source: TD estimates). From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies potential upside of 8.5%, suggesting analysts are moderately bullish on the company's near term outlook.

When looking at the valuation for Casella Waste Systems, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple sat at 23.8x, which might seem reasonable at first glance for a business that should be able to continue growing topline above GDP growth rates and continue to command margin expansion gradually.

Data by YCharts

Comparing it to the peer group, however, Casella seems to be at the higher end of the valuation range of its publicly traded peers like Republic, GFL, Waste Connections, and Waste Management. Casella is much smaller than the rest of the big giants and also has more of a regional focus in the Northeastern states, so that's something to keep in mind. The regional focus allows them to command higher prices and index themselves to higher population growth, but concentration risk is also something to consider too with most of their operations in markets like Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Pennsylvania.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

As for the remaining risks, the key ones would be around the company's M&A strategy. A good portion of Casella's growth should continue to come from acquisitions and overpaying for acquisitions, excessive leverage, and failure to generate synergies from acquired targets would all be things to watch for. In the quarters ahead, I would monitor the company's margin improvement and monitor the company's leverage ratio. Right now, with the increase in cash flow this year, I expect somewhat of a combination between reducing debt levels and acquiring new targets.

Conclusion

Overall, I'd say Casella's results don't seem that bad despite the miss. While there are some near-term headwinds regarding lower volumes, I think the long-term picture suggests that the company should be able to grow at above-average rates. With 7 acquisitions this year and another $800 million in the M&A pipeline, there is a clear runway to continue consolidating the fragmented solid waste management industry. Along with above-average organic growth rates due to strong industry tailwinds, Casella seems poised to continue steadily expanding its margins as a result of cost efficiencies and their competitive position that allows them to raise prices gradually.

That said, shares of Casella are expensive, so I would wait for a pullback to the $75-80 range, as that would be the mid-point of the peer group valuation and provide a more compelling margin of safety. If I already owned shares, I would consider selling covered calls against my position to generate premium and hedge against downside risk. Right now, the September 2024 $90 calls are selling for $11.40, which would represent an annualized yield of about 21.5%, which seems like a good risk-reward for income-oriented investors who might have otherwise passed on the stock as it doesn't pay a dividend.