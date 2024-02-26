Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Casella Waste Systems: Acquisitive Growth And Margin Expansion Continue

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
184 Followers

Summary

  • Casella Waste Systems recently reported a miss on both revenue and EPS for Q4 2023.
  • The company continues to expand its EBITDA margins as a result of pricing power and cost efficiencies, despite near-term headwinds on lower volumes.
  • While the long-term thesis is still intact, shares of Casella appear expansive relative to the peer group, suggesting there are better opportunities elsewhere in the industry.

Recycling belt

hroe

Introduction

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is a waste management company offering solid waste collection, disposal, and transfer services. It also provides recycling and organic services for materials like corrugated cardboard, plastics, glass, and various metals. Casella just announced its Q4

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
184 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

A
Arimnestos
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (2.39K)
Interesting, I had never heard of Casella though I have had investments in the industry for decades (WM). They are all expensive IMO, but that rarely changes. I would wait for a significant pullback to initiate a new position in any of the names. I will put Casella on my watch list.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CWST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CWST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CWST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.