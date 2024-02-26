NML: A Very Good Midstream Fund With A Higher Yield Than Its Peers

imaginima

The Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NYSE:NML) is a closed-end fund that investors can employ to add midstream partnerships to a tax-advantaged individual retirement account or similar vehicle without running the risk of exposing themselves to certain problems at tax time. As is the case with most energy infrastructure closed-end funds, this one can also invest in midstream corporations and similar entities, which provides investors with a much greater array of opportunities than a master limited partnership index fund like the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). In addition, investors in this fund get a yield advantage over the index exchange-traded fund as the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund yields 9.98% at the current price compared with the 7.63% yield of the index fund. In fact, the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a higher yield than most other closed-end funds that invest in this sector:

Fund Current Yield Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund 9.98% Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN) 9.69% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) 8.10% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) 6.90% First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) 7.19% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (CEM) 7.25% Click to enlarge

As such, the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund might offer a certain amount of appeal to those investors whose primary goal is to maximize the income that they receive from the assets in their portfolios. After all, this is one of the only closed-end funds that beat the Alerian MLP Index and the top-yielding master limited partnerships such as MPLX (MPLX) or Energy Transfer (ET) in terms of yield.

As regular readers can likely recall, we previously discussed the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in early December 2023. The market environment has generally been quite strong since that time, with the S&P 500 Index (SP500) seemingly reaching new record levels almost every day. This comes in spite of the bond market consistently showing doubts that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates very much in 2024, although admittedly the stock market and interest rates are not necessarily correlated to one another. As such, we might expect that this fund has delivered a fairly strong performance since the last time that we discussed it. This is partly true, as the fund's shares are up 2.64% since the last time that we discussed it. Unfortunately, this is much worse than the 10.97% gain that the S&P 500 Index and the 8.82% gain that the Alerian MLP Index managed to deliver over the same period:

This could be a turn-off for income-focused investors, although the fact that this fund managed to deliver a gain during the period is still acceptable, especially considering that its yield is sufficient to provide a reasonable return if it just manages to maintain a stable share price.

Along those lines, it is generally best to consider the distributions that a closed-end fund pays out when analyzing its performance. This is because these distributions represent very real returns to the shareholders that are not going to be reflected in the price performance. The overwhelming majority of closed-end funds deliver much stronger returns to their shareholders than might be assumed just by looking at the price movement over time due to these distributions. When we do this, we see that investors in the Neuberger Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund have benefited from a 4.44% gain over the past two-and-a-half months:

This was still much worse than either of the indices managed to deliver over the same period, which is still quite disappointing. However, the fund still managed to perform quite well on an annualized basis, so some investors might be happy with it even though it failed to track with the comparable domestic indices.

As this is a fairly popular fund among midstream investors, it could be a good idea to revisit it now that a few months have passed since our previous discussion. After all, a number of things have happened over that period, including the release of the fund's annual report. As such, let us revisit our thesis and see if this fund makes sense for your portfolio right now.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of total return. Specifically, the website states the following:

NML is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in midstream infrastructure investments and other energy companies, including renewables. The Fund's investment strategy focuses on companies that provide essential services to move, store, and process energy. The Fund seeks to provide investors with attractive total return and cash distributions.

NML's energy infrastructure investments are expected to emphasize companies that the Portfolio Managers believe have growth potential, scale, geographic and business-line diversity, high-quality counterparty exposure, strong balance sheets and coverage ratios, and sustainable cash flow.

The Fund's investment process is driven by first-hand research supported by a team of industry research analysts, as well as one-on-one meetings with company management and industry experts.

The fund's focus on providing a high level of total return is very similar to that of just about every other closed-end fund that invests in the midstream sector. It also makes a great deal of sense because the securities that these companies issue are generally considered to be total return vehicles. This is especially true when we are talking about common equities, which account for the majority of the fund's holdings. The fund's annual report states that the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has the following allocation:

Asset Type % Weighting Common Stocks 81.5% Master Limited Partnerships 41.2% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.3% Click to enlarge

An eagle-eyed reader might notice that this totals more than 100%. In fact, the annual report makes a note of this too, stating that the fund's asset allocation totals 123%, which is the same figure that we arrive at when we total up all of the above. This is because this fund employs leverage as a method of boosting its effective returns, which we will discuss later in this article. For now, the most important thing to keep in mind is that this fund is entirely invested in common equities issued by energy infrastructure corporations and master limited partnerships.

The common stocks of midstream corporations and master limited partnerships are by their very nature total return vehicles. After all, energy infrastructure companies typically pay out very high distribution and dividend yields, which has made the asset class quite popular among those investors who are looking to achieve a very high level of current income from their portfolios. However, as is the case with common equities issued by companies in any other sector, capital appreciation over the long term is also a consideration. Unfortunately, as many readers might point out, long-term capital gains have been somewhat difficult to come by in the sector in recent years. Over the past ten years, the Alerian MLP Index has declined 47.02%, a performance that is obviously much worse than the S&P 500 Index:

Seeking Alpha

This is not to say that there have not been times in which the sector provided attractive returns. After all, it managed to do pretty well ever since the COVID-19 pandemic crashed the traditional energy sector, but overall, the ability to earn capital gains from the sector has generally depended on timing. This is quite different from several other sectors that have been much more resistant to market crises, such as the one that occurred in early 2020. When distributions are included, buy-and-hold investors in the Alerian MLP Index have made money over the past ten years, but for the most part, we can see that capital gains are somewhat unreliable and the overwhelming majority of the total returns that are delivered by this sector are going to be in the form of distributions (unless one were to purchase at exactly the right moment). It is thus somewhat fitting that the fund's description provided on the website seems to suggest that distributions paid by its portfolio companies are expected to be the majority of its total returns.

However, the Alerian MLP Index is not a perfect comparison benchmark for the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund. After all, the Alerian MLP Index only invests in those companies that are specifically structured as master limited partnerships. As mentioned in the introduction, the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund invests in both master limited partnerships and corporations. We can see this by looking at the fund's largest positions list. This list is curiously not provided on the website, but the fact sheet has a list dated December 31, 2023:

Fund Fact Sheet

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), The Williams Companies (WMB), Cheniere Energy (LNG), CenterPoint Energy (CNP), Sempra (SRE), Antero Resources (AR), and New Fortress Energy (NFE) are all corporations and therefore are not included in the Alerian MLP Index. This could be important, as there is a general perception that corporations tend to outperform master limited partnerships in the stock market. After all, there have been several examples of activists like Elliot Management trying to force master limited partnerships to convert to corporations with the hopes of improving their market performance. Here are the three-year performance histories of the midstream companies shown above:

Seeking Alpha

For the purposes of this comparison, I have opted to only include the midstream companies, as several of the companies shown above are either utilities, exploration & production companies, or liquefied natural gas producers and are therefore affected by different fundamentals. The above chart does not show any link between the market price performance of a company's common equity and its business structure. After all, the best-performing company over the period is a corporation, but the second-best-performing company is a master limited partnership.

With that said, over the past ten years, the two corporations did outperform the master limited partnerships by quite a lot:

Seeking Alpha

However, even this is not particularly instructive. Targa Resources was a master limited partnership until 2016 (see here) so that will skew the results somewhat. In addition, this chart only looks at the price performance of each of these securities. If we look at the total returns over the past ten years, then the performance is actually pretty comparable:

Seeking Alpha

The midstream corporation Targa Resources was once again the best performer, but The Williams Companies underperformed every firm except for Energy Transfer over this period. Thus, this does not seem to show the obvious superiority that midstream corporations possess over master limited partnerships in terms of returns.

The fact that the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund can invest in corporations in addition to master limited partnerships does still give it an advantage over a pure partnership fund like the Alerian MLP ETF. After all, this fund can invest in the best companies regardless of their business structure. In the case of a company like Targa Resources, which is this fund's largest holding, it allows it to earn higher returns than it could if it was more limited in its holdings. As such, investors should still appreciate the advantage that this fund has over an index fund.

There have been relatively few changes to the fund's portfolio since the last time that we discussed it. Indeed, the only changes to the fund's top ten holdings list are that ConocoPhillips (COP) and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) were both removed from the fund's largest positions. In their place, we have Sempra and New Fortress Energy. NextEra Energy Partners has a considerably higher yield than either of these two companies, so it is certainly possible that this change reduced the fund's income somewhat. More curiously, both Sempra and New Fortress Energy have substantially underperformed ConocoPhillips and NextEra Energy Partners in terms of price since the time of our previous discussion:

Seeking Alpha

The fact that the fund has apparently sold off some or all of its positions in the two better performers in order to purchase the two underperforming companies might represent an attempt on the part of the fund's management to catch a bottom in the stocks. However, I will admit that looking at this performance chart is making me wish that this fund had never made this change.

Fortunately, this fund does not change its positions very often. The annual report states that the fund had a portfolio turnover of 20% in the most recent full-year period. This was in line with previous years:

2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Portfolio Turnover 20% 19% 20% 41% 29% Click to enlarge

The full-year 2020 period was obviously an outlier, but it is somewhat understandable. That year saw pretty much every energy infrastructure company (except for some utilities and renewable energy companies) decline rapidly in price. The fund was almost certainly forced to sell off some of its positions in order to avoid problems with its leverage. This was a problem that affected every infrastructure closed-end fund during this year, and fortunately, this fund handled it much better than many of its peers. For example, the Tortoise funds saw their net asset values decline substantially during that year and have not yet recovered from their losses. This one handled it much better than its peers, but it still had to deal with the problems inherent in running a leveraged portfolio during an unfriendly market.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting its total returns beyond that of any of its underlying assets. This was mentioned earlier in this article. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase common units of midstream partnerships or corporations. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. With that said though, the beneficial effects of leverage are not as great today with interest rates at 6% as they were two years ago when interest rates were at 0%. Fortunately, most midstream partnerships have yields above 6% so the strategy still works to boost the effective portfolio yield. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I do not usually like a fund's leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

According to CEF Data, the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 18.85% of its assets right now. This represents a significant increase over the 17.94% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it, which is rather concerning.

As we can see here, the fund's net asset value per share is up 4.68% since the time that the previous article on this fund was published:

Seeking Alpha

As such, the increased leverage does not actually make any sense. We would normally expect that a fund's leverage would decrease as its net asset value increases because the fund would have the same amount of debt but a larger portfolio in such a situation. The fact then that leverage actually went up along with net asset value suggests that the fund increased its borrowings in an attempt to boost its investment profits in the current strong market environment.

Even if it is the case that this fund borrowed some more money, it is still probably nothing that we really need to worry about. After all, the fund's leverage is still well below the one-third of assets level, which represents a reasonable balance between risk and reward. The fund's leverage is also below that of some of its peers, which should further enhance our confidence that we should not need to worry too much about its current debt load. This fund appears reasonably conservative overall.

Distribution Analysis

As was mentioned a few times throughout this article, midstream companies such as the ones that this fund invests in primarily deliver their total returns through direct payments to their owners. This is something that is generally true across the broader energy sector as well, due to the fact that the market has been assigning much lower multiples to the companies in the traditional sector than it does to those companies that operate in other sectors of the economy. In this case, these payments will be made to this fund, which combines them with any capital gains that it manages to realize from rising equity prices. The fund then borrows money so that it can collect distributions and capital gains from more equity securities than it could control solely using its own money. In most market environments, that should have the effect of boosting the fund's effective portfolio yield and total returns because its investment profits should exceed the interest that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money. The fund then pays all of this money out to its investors, net of its own expenses. We might expect that this will result in the fund's shares boasting a very high yield.

This is indeed the case, as the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0584 per share ($0.7008 per share annually), which gives the fund's shares a 9.98% yield at the current share price. As mentioned in the introduction, this is a higher yield than many of the fund's peers possess. Unfortunately, the fund has not been especially consistent with respect to its distributions over the years, as we can see here:

CEF Connect

As we can see here, the fund had to cut its distribution dramatically in response to both the events of 2015 and 2020. This is not exactly surprising, since both years saw pretty much everything related to the traditional oil and gas industry collapse in price. The industry was generally struggling to obtain capital, and many companies changed their business models or overall strategy. For example, we saw companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Targa Resources convert into corporations and numerous midstream companies reduce their distributions in an effort to become less dependent on the capital markets for financing. This naturally resulted in the fund taking substantial realized and unrealized losses, and it had to reduce its distributions in order to preserve its net asset value. The Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund was not alone in this. In fact, every closed-end fund that invests in this sector had to make similar distribution cuts. This one has done a better job of restoring it than many of its peers since that time, though, as the current payout is actually slightly higher than the fund was paying out prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, while its history might be a bit of a turn-off for some, this fund still looks better than most in this respect.

As I have pointed out numerous times in the past, the fund's distribution history is not necessarily the most important thing for anyone who is considering purchasing its shares today. After all, today's buyer will receive the current distribution at the current yield. This individual will not be adversely affected by any events that occurred in the past, including past distribution cuts. As such, the most important thing for our purposes today is how well the fund can sustain its current distribution going forward. Let us investigate this.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on November 30, 2023. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. This is a much newer report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund. This is nice because it should give us a good idea of how well the fund was able to take advantage of the market fluctuations that occurred during the summer of 2023, which was generally a better market for midstream companies than it was for most other assets. Indeed, from July 1, 2023, until October 31, 2023, the Alerian MLP Index was up 5.93% versus a 5.88% decline for the S&P 500 Index:

Seeking Alpha

Hopefully, the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund was able to take advantage of this market strength and earn some profits. This report should provide us with a good idea of how well it ultimately managed to do.

During the full-year period, the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund received $30,078,923 in distributions and dividends along with $170,300 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. A substantial proportion of this income came from master limited partnerships, and so it is not considered to be investment income for tax purposes. As such, the fund only reported a total investment income of $8,251,626 over the full-year period. This was not sufficient to cover the fund's expenses, which resulted in it reporting a net investment loss of $4,064,038 over the full-year period. At first glance, this is likely to be concerning, as this is clearly not enough for the fund to pay out any distribution. However, the fund still paid out $39,706,576 to its shareholders over the period.

Fortunately, there are other methods through which the fund can cover the distributions that it pays out. For example, it might have been able to realize capital gains from the securities in its portfolio. It also received a substantial amount of money from the master limited partnerships that are in the portfolio. Neither of these things is considered to be investment income, but they obviously do result in money coming into the fund that can be distributed to the shareholders.

The fund generally failed to earn income from these alternate sources during the period. It reported realized gains of $24,901,870, but these were largely offset by $21,549,904 net unrealized losses over the full-year period. Overall, the fund's net assets declined by $40,418,648 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. This suggests that the fund was unable to sustain its distribution at the current level even after we back out the unrealized losses. That is concerning for anyone who is worried about a distribution cut.

However, the fund's net asset value has been up since December 1, 2023, so it has managed to fully cover all the distributions that it has paid out in the current fiscal year with money left over. Thus, I am not too worried here, although a sufficiently steep market correction might cause problems.

Valuation

As of February 22, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a net asset value of $8.07 per share, but the shares currently trade for $7.00 each. This gives the fund's shares a 13.26% discount to net asset value at the current price. This is substantially less than the 12.89% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. In addition, a double-digit discount is generally a reasonable entry price for any fund. As such, the current price looks quite reasonable if you wish to add this fund to your portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund is historically one of the better funds in the closed-end fund space. The fund is one of the few that has completely restored its distribution to its pre-pandemic levels, although it does appear that it failed to fully cover it during the most recent fiscal year. However, things are looking up for this fund, and barring a market collapse it should be in better shape going forward. When combined with the fund's current substantial discount on net asset value and high yield, it might be worth acquiring shares now.