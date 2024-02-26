Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NML: A Very Good Midstream Fund With A Higher Yield Than Its Peers

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund offers investors the opportunity to add midstream partnerships to tax-advantaged retirement accounts without tax complications.
  • NML provides a higher yield than the Alerian MLP Index and other closed-end funds in the sector.
  • The fund's performance has been relatively weaker compared to the S&P 500 Index and the Alerian MLP Index, but it has still delivered a gain and maintained a stable share.
  • The fund failed to cover its distribution in the most recent full-year period, but it does not seem likely that it will have to cut in the near future.
  • NML trades for an incredibly large discount on net asset value and might be worth considering.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

The Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NYSE:NML) is a closed-end fund that investors can employ to add midstream partnerships to a tax-advantaged individual retirement account or similar vehicle without running the risk of exposing themselves

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.74K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KYN, MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long various energy-focused funds that may hold long positions in any securities mentioned in this article. I exercise no control over these funds and their positions may change at any time without my knowledge. This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on February 25, 2024. Subscribers to the service have had since this time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
Bigsmitty
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (505)
Excellent and detailed analysis of NML. I am already a shareholder with an average share price of $6.49. One of my better picks last year.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NML Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NML
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.