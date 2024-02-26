Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enovix: Setting The Stage For Exponential Growth

Simple Investing
Summary

  • Enovix is progressing well with Fab-2 and expects to produce first customer samples in April.
  • Enovix is engaged with multiple smartphone OEMs and expects multiple smartphone launches in 2025.
  • The company has signed a development agreement with a leading automaker for EV batteries to validate its cell architecture.
  • The R&D team continued to make improvements to Enovix's battery, differentiating the company's performance relative to peers.
  • 2024 will be an interesting year for Enovix as the company sends its first samples to customers from Fab-2.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market.

Close-up View Of Home Battery Storage System On Building Facade

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) reported Q4'23 results recently.

The key here is for the team to get the manufacturing going and through providing customers with samples, get some large wins in the near-term, which will get the stock price going.

This article was written by

Simple Investing
Comments (2)

robiniv
Today, 7:28 AM
Enovix can announce as many "engagements" as it wants. The reality is that it doesn't have a prototype yet that meets the requirements of any potential customer and it doesn't have a production line to produce such prototype.
Valuing the company at 3.5B already at this stage is very risky.
richardp
Today, 7:26 AM
I like this name but there is no urgency to invest as they are still very early stage. Screaming buy between $7-8
