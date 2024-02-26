onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) reported Q4'23 results recently.

The key here is for the team to get the manufacturing going and through providing customers with samples, get some large wins in the near-term, which will get the stock price going.

For now, it does seem the company is set up well, with Fab-2 progressing well and expected to produce first samples in April this year, while the R&D team has progressed well with EX-2M and continuing to improve the performance of the product. In addition, the smartphone OEM customer commentary the deal with a leading automaker are both positive, but they all ultimately need to translate to design wins to eventually contribute to revenues.

The company is setting up the stage for exponential growth, and I continue to stay the course with Enovix.

Brief introduction

Enovix designs, develops, samples and manufactures silicon lithium-ion batteries.

While many others have failed to overcome the challenges in developing and designing a silicon lithium-ion battery, Enovix has been able to overcome these challenges and maximize the practical application of silicon anodes in lithium-ion batteries.

The result is that Enovix is likely one of the next disruptors in the lithium-ion battery space, as its batteries have energy densities five years ahead of the current industry standard.

Operational updates

The first tools started to arrive in Fab-2 in November 2023, as the team in Malaysia started to install laser patterning and battery formation tools for Site Acceptance Test ("SAT").

The company has also converted battery production sections of the facility to meet the Class 10,000 Cleanroom standard.

The company remains confident in its ability to produce first customer samples in April. With that, the company is finalizing Factory Acceptance Testing ("FAT") for battery stacking and packaging equipment.

With the rigorous SAT and FAT, this should make it easier for Enovix to reach the high 90% yields that it is looking to reach.

Smartphones

Enovix is currently in engagements with multiple top tier smartphone OEMs.

In 2025, Enovix aims to launch in multiple smartphone models and lead gradually to multiple lines of smartphone battery production.

Management once again shared some high level comments about their engagements with smartphone OEMs.

In Q4'23, Enovix had "very good discussions" with two top smartphone OEMs from China on how to work together to make batteries for their phones. These two top smartphone OEMs are amongst the top five smartphone OEMs in China.

I suspect that these two could be Xiaomi and Vivo, which has been mentioned by Enovix on multiple occasions.

Again, in the quarter, the team at Enovix also gained significant confident in reaching 1,000 cycles on a smartphone battery, and looks forward to sampling it in Q2'24.

Enovix gave the case once again for a higher energy density battery. Tirias Research conducted a study to analyze the impact of AI-based applications on smartphone battery life.

The global generative AI output in terms of video and image frames is clear, with an exponential growth from 2024 to 2028, with this mostly happening in battery operated devices.

With AI-based applications, we can see that things like ChatGPT, Llama 2 chatbots consume more battery than the likes of YouTube and TikTok videos.

The bottom line is that these very battery operated devices require a higher energy density battery, and that's where Enovix comes in.

AI impact on smartphone battery life (Enovix)

EVs

I was certainly positively surprised by the first ever deal signed for the automotive space by Enovix.

Enovix announced that they have entered a development agreement with a leading automaker. Based on the agreement, the automaker is looking to validate the advantages of the Enovix cell architecture for an EV battery.

Additionally, we entered into a development agreement with a leading automaker to validate the advantages of the Enovix cell architecture for an EV battery.

I was positively surprised because I know this will be a further out opportunity given that the company is focusing on smartphones and laptops in the near-term.

That said, this is merely a development agreement for the automaker to access the Enovix cell architecture for an EV battery. We are definitely in the very early days and even if this is successful, will take many years of development and collaboration before any revenues are made.

At this point, it is still too early, and the company's in the technology proving phase.

Of course, on the bright side, the company's first deal in the EV space opens up a huge addressable market in the EV space.

Management also highlighted that they have a strong pipeline of other opportunities in the space.

There are other automotive OEMs that Enovix is talking to in order to prove other things like the value proposition, fast charging, control swelling, amongst others.

Timeline

In Q4'23, Enovix saw the first of Gen2 equipment arrive in Fab-2.

In Q2'24, specifically in April, Enovix expects to have first samples from the Agility Line and Gen2 high volume line.

Thus, customers will get samples for EX-1M starting in April, where they are going to test them and provide some feedback on them. Enovix will then make the optimizations from the Agility Line, and then after those adjustments are made, these are then sent to customers for testing.

The sampling by customers will take 9 months to 12 months, and Enovix is sampling multiple smartphone OEM customers.

At the end of the 9 to 12 months, Enovix gets designed into certain models, or perhaps multiple models.

Thus, given that Enovix is sampling multiple smartphone OEM customers, if more than one customer is happy with the product and technology, and it meets their requirements, there is a pathway towards multiple smartphone OEM wins in 2025.

Through 2024, management will be ramping the high volume Gen2 lines in Fab-2, generating IoT revenues in the year.

By 2026, the company should have multiple lines at Fab-2 ramped up and generating multi-million dollar revenues for Enovix.

Enovix timeline (Enovix)

Battery roadmap

Enovix has seen progress in its R&D and technology innovation.

First samples for EX-1M, which is meant for mobile, will be sent out to potential customers next quarter.

In addition, EX-2M, which will be further enhanced in terms of energy density, fast charging and cycle life, will be ready to sample in Q2'24.

EX-2M is expected to have 30% improvement in battery energy density relative to conventional cells of today, while EX-1 and EX-1M are expected to have a 30% improvement in battery energy density relative to conventional cells of today

Battery roadmap (Enovix)

Q4'23 results

Arguably, most investors are not necessarily focusing on Q4'23 results, given the significant portion of the valuation comes from the revenue generation in the next few years.

Revenues grew 573% from the prior year to $7.4 million, beating consensus expectations by $3.98 million. The strong revenue growth came from Routejade's strong performance and continued volume shipments for the US army.

EPS of Enovix came in at negative $0.28 beating consensus by $0.08.

At the end of Q4'23, Enovix had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $307 million. In Q4'23, $27 million was used in operating activities and $29 million spent on capital expenditures.

Valuation

While the Q4'23 earnings did beat expectations, I am maintaining my valuation for Enovix given that the company continued to make in-line progress operationally, commercially and on the product front.

As a result, I reiterate my 1-year price target of $22.70, as highlighted in my previous Seeking Alpha article.

Conclusion

Enovix showed continued operational, product and commercial progress this quarter.

The first samples are expected to be out of Fab-2 in April, as expected and communicated.

The R&D team continues to bring innovation and technology leadership to Enovix, providing increasing energy density, cycle life and fast charging to differentiate Enovix from other conventional, traditional peers.

The company has been in engagements with multiple smartphone OEMs and also signed a development agreement with a leading automaker to validate its cell architecture for an EV battery.

What are my views for 2024 and what am I looking out for?

The first thing is that sampling needs to start in April 2024, and that is the base case. This one is key because with sampling of the Gen2 high volume line in Fab-2, this will be a key catalyst for the following points.

The second thing is that with samples coming of the Gen2 high volume line in Fab-2, this gets the clock ticking for an actual commercial win in 9 to 12 months, sometime in 2025. It will take time, but with the start of qualifying, this is the start of a new phase for Enovix where it needs to win high volume contracts for its investment thesis to continue.

The third thing is that the near-term wins will likely be in smartphones, but the EV side of things could look interesting with the recent deal and the discussions Enovix is having with other players in the space. We could see more traction in the space and more EV players looking to validate Enovix's technology as competition in the space heats up.

The fourth thing would be for improvement of yields in the Gen2 high volume line in Fab-2. Management will need to show that yields are at a satisfactorily high enough level so that investors are satisfied with the margins on the business.