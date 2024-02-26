Nordroden

The energy sector is never boring. Recent events within the energy sector have rippled through the US energy sector and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), a midsized midstream company, was not immune, as we shall see. EnLink reported year-end numbers that were broadly in-line with expectations. Their adjusted EBITDA rose to $1350MM for all of 2023, which was at the midpoint of their guide – a rise of 4.7% over 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1285MM, but as expected, the extra EBITDA got eaten up by higher maintenance capex, interest charges, preferred distributions and other expenses so their distributable cash flow (DCF) has been flat two years running and is expected to remain flat in 2024 at $905MM (see green box).

2024 Guidance

Unexpectedly, we have another year treading water. Note, EnLink’s common unit buyback program is continuing to reduce the unit count, so the per unit DCF rises to $2.03 in 2024 versus $2.00 in 2023. Despite the near-term weakness, the bullish long-term thesis for EnLink remains intact.

EnLink's Distributable Cash Flow (Author - data from EnLink)

Their EBITDA guide for 2024 ranges from $1310MM to $1410MM, essentially flat YoY at the midpoint of that guide or $1,360MM. Growth Capex and plant relocation expenses came in at $424MM for 2023 and is expected to decline to $370MM for 2024 primarily due to a cancelled CO2 build (a topic for a future article). Interest payments fall slightly to $263MM 2024 from $272MM and their maintenance capex climbs to $90MM from $69MM.

Re-contracting Gremlins

The biggest gut punch from the most recent earnings call was the loss of $40MM of EBITDA due to legacy contract resets in their North Texas and Oklahoma gathering and processing segments. Contracts with driller Devon Energy (DVN) were originally signed for a 5-year term from 2014-2018. EnLink and Devon then renewed the terms of their G&P contracts for 10 more years, which included a major reset beginning in 2024 at a lower rate. Note: Devon sold all their Barnett assets in North Texas to companies like BKV, but the terms of those agreements transferred to the new owners and in the case of BKV, were renegotiated. From their annual report:

“These contracts are set to expire between 2029 and 2033 and continue to have cost escalation provisions that allow for rate increases from the reset rate based on future changes in inflation. For 2024, we expect our adjusted gross margin to decline by approximately $40 million related to the rate reset under these contracts.”

These re-contracting announcements arise from time to time, and EnLink only communicates these rate changes after adjustment.

This major rate reset and other projected declines in their Oklahoma and North Texas volumes essentially erases any projected growth from the Permian and Louisiana segments as shown by the following diagram. You can see that EnLink’s EBITDA guide also includes a $20MM slowdown due to delayed drilling in Oklahoma and North Texas.

Drilling rigs on their Central Oklahoma system have fallen from 11 rigs in June of 2023 to 6 rigs in February 2024 which will flatten the growth in that region. Core operators Devon Energy, Citizen Energy and Camino Natural Resources have all released rigs from EnLink’s OK system. Later this year, should rigs rise to 7 as expected, this system will return to growth. The $20MM decline due to delayed drilling in Oklahoma and North Texas is in addition to the $18MM loss of North Texas volumes due to the terminal decline in that region. The following chart breaks out the components of EnLink’s midpoint EBITDA guidance.

­

EnLink's 2023 to 2024 adj EBITDA bridge (Author - data from EnLink)

Counter-balancing the loss in NTX and OK, the Louisiana segment is also going through a re-contracting phase for natural gas transport, and because natural gas transported volumes in Louisiana are getting tight, the re-contracting was favorable. In fact, $20MM of the expected $38MM rise in EBITDA for Louisiana in 2024 is attributable to favorable re-contracting rates for natural gas transport.

You may recall that EnLink suffered an unfavorable impact in Louisiana in 2020 due to the expiration of firm transport agreements that renewed at a lower rate. This process wiped off about $10MM per year in EBITDA in 2020 and subsequent years. Segment profit for natural gas bottomed in Q3 2019 at a paltry $5.9MM before recovering over subsequent quarters as new LNG facilities and other activity drove increasing demand.

Louisiana – Rebirth of a Once Great Region

In Q4 2023, EnLink hit a new record high for their natural gas segment profit in Louisiana of $32.7MM. With the Plaquemine LNG export terminal expected to commission their first trains in the 2H of 2024 in southeastern Louisiana and blue ammonia plants gearing up in that region, the natural gas market, especially in southeast Louisiana, is about to get extremely tight which will lead to favorable economics both for re-contracting and growing throughput with additional compression and line-looping (adding sections of pipeline to existing pipelines in areas of congestion).

EnLink also discussed on the earnings call, the possibility of expanding their Louisiana natural gas storage facilities from 11 Bcf (billion cubic feet) to 20 Bcf. The massive growth in LNG export volumes coming our way in 2024-2032 is expected to create volatility in the flow and price of natural gas. One way to combat that volatility is with increased natural gas storage. I suspect we will witness a series of continued natural gas segment profit highs in Louisiana as conditions continue to tighten in the coming quarters.

EnLink's Louisiana Natural Gas Segment Profit (Author - data from Enlink)

The Massive LNG Export Build Headed Our Way

In EnLink Midstream: Riding the Wave of LNG Export Growth, we identified the Commonwealth LNG terminal as a project worth watching because EnLink stands to gain a strong natural gas transportation customer should the project reach FID (final investment decision). However, the Biden administration put a temporary pause on issuing non-FTA export licenses for LNG projects and unfortunately, this will most likely delay any potential announcement. Projects need the non-Free Trade Agreement export license from the Department of Energy because the vast majority of importing countries don’t have Free Trade Agreements with the US. Although Commonwealth has 75% of their projected capacity signed with off-takers (companies who are buying the gas), only 15% of these agreements are binding. Should any of those counterparties flee to other LNG builds, it would put Commonwealth’s project timeline in jeopardy.

The “pause,” as it now is referred to, won’t affect those projects that have already applied and received the permit, but some of the marginal projects like Commonwealth which was slated to come online in 2027-28 and even some more promising proposals like Venture Global’s CP2 project and Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass Expansion have been affected. Together, these projects account for 6.3 Bcf/d of planned export capacity between 2027-31. Most of the near-term projects like Venture Global’s Plaquemine facility, Golden Pass, Corpus Christi III, Delfin LNG and Port Arthur Phases 1 & 2 are still progressing because these projects are past the DOE approval process and expected to start service in the 2024-26 period.

Later stage projects like Rio Grande LNG, Cameron Train 4 and Texas LNG also have the non-FTA permits. Together, these near-term and later stage projects represent 14 Bcf/d of incremental LNG export capacity, so the massive build will still double our export capacity. These projects affect EnLink’s bottom line either directly or indirectly. As demand rises, natural gas prices which are currently selling in the sub $2/MMbtu range are expected to rise above $3 (based on the forward curve) and generate additional profits for EnLink (especially in their Permian assets).

Also, as we have witnessed from the commencement of previous LNG facilities like Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass terminal, the general growth of demand in the Louisiana natural gas pipeline system creates opportunities for some of that gas to be transported on EnLink’s vast network of pipelines and storage assets even if they haven’t signed direct transportation agreements with the LNG exporting companies. Already, the tightening of natural gas transport in some Louisiana regions has led to rising re-contracting rates and higher profits in their natural gas segment (as mentioned previously).

There is also an ongoing theory that major gas basins like the Permian, the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, the Marcellas and Utica won’t be able to deliver enough natural gas to meet the 14 Bcf/d in LNG export growth plus new exports to Mexico, plus any additional industrial and power demand, so there will be a call on so-called Tier 2 basins like the Anadarko and the Barnett. For this reason, EnLink is “bullish” on future growth in Oklahoma and the Barnett and has acquired additional midstream acreage in these basins in 2022 which could be drilled to meet this demand. Whenever there is a call on natural gas, the North American market produces it. In the near term, we’ll see additional activity in these regions if natural gas prices rise significantly, but the sustainability of this push isn’t guaranteed. Other regions like the Western Haynesville will inevitably increase production to meet some of this growing demand (see Comstock Resources: The Race is On).

Permian

The Permian is EnLink’s fastest growing segment, and the region continues to volumetrically chug along. Net of plant relocation OPEX and unrealized derivative gains, EnLink reported $414.8MM in 2023 segment profits from their Permian assets versus $414.5MM in 2022. The flat result is due to higher volumes offsetting lower realized prices for their POP (percentage of proceeds) contracts. Although EnLink is 90% fee based (they get paid on the volumes processed and transported), they still have some contracts that pay them in products (natural gas and natural gas liquids) versus cash. This commodity exposure can impact their profitability to some degree. In 2022, profits in the Permian zoomed higher because natural gas prices were extraordinarily high. One way to plot how efficiently they are generating segment profits is to take the ratio of volume to segment profit. Specifically, the ratio tells us how many billions of BTUs EnLink gathers and processes to create a million dollars in segment profit.

EnLink's Permian Natural Gas Vol to Segment Profit Ratio (Author - data from EnLink)

In Q1 of 2020, the ratio of natural gas volumes they gathered and processed in the Permian hit a high of 30.32 billion BTUs per $1MM in segment profit as Covid crashed Henry Hub natural gas to below $2/MMbtu, and local Waha hub natural gas prices plunged even lower as too much supply sought lowering demand. From Q1 of 2020 to Q2 of 2022, the ratio gradually dropped to 14.70 (a record low) due to extraordinarily high Henry Hub gas prices which averaged close to $8 in the quarter and inflation rate escalators kicking in as the CPI index rose 15% from Jan 2020 through October of 2022. Although natural gas prices have once again crashed to the sub $2/MMbtu range, extensive hedging into the forward curve and firm transport agreements (which give EnLink egress from the basin) have preserved their segment profits. Throughout 2023, the ratio was range bound between 19 and 21. These are healthy profit ratios for the Permian. As they are heavily hedged for 2024; expect a similar performance this year.

Profits should also be helped by the startup of EnLink’s 150 MMcf/d processing plant in the Delaware basin, Tiger II, a plant moved from the Barnett. Beyond this, competitors are building a massive 5.2 Bcf/d worth of processing plants in the Permian over the next 3 years to manage the increasing volumes. I suspect that EnLink may leverage this massive build to offload some processing capacity until they can build enough volume growth to justify moving another plant from one of their more dormant regions to the Permian.

It’s a smart strategy to prevent underutilization of a new plant build. Those that are building new plants can accept those increased volumes at lower processing rates to improve their utilization until the E&P companies underpinning those plants raise their volumes. Looking forward, EnLink anticipates Permian segment profits (excluding plant relocation expenses) to rise to $485MM in 2024 from $410MM in 2023 with $54MM of that growth dropping down to EnLink as they share their Delaware assets with NGP Natural Resources who holds a 50% stake in that asset.

Divestiture of Ohio River Valley Assets

In November of 2024, EnLink

. This was a badly aligned segment of their business originally acquired in the Crosstex days prior to the midstream merger with Devon Energy. Like the VEX pipeline in Texas and their crude trucking business in the Permian, this business never generated enough long-term profitability or growth to cover the initial capital cost of buying into and expanding those assets. Much of this was due to the loss of the supporting business from Antero Resource and other producers in the Utica region, which underpinned the condensate stabilization and natural gas compression component.

Crosstex, the predecessor to EnLink, purchased the original Ohio River Valley (ORV) assets from Clearwater Energy back in 2012 for $210MM. This included 200 miles of crude pipeline, above ground crude and condensate storage, some brine disposal wells, a fleet of trucks and barge and rail loading terminals on the Ohio River. They also expanded into the area by buying a company called E2 and expanding the condensate stabilizations and natural gas compression in the area to service various Utica customers including Eclipse Resources and Antero Resources.

By the end of 2015, they had invested an additional $25MM per station or $200MM total for 8 stations, bringing their total capital spend to around $410MM. Unfortunately, segment profit had declined to $10MM per year in 2023 from roughly $40MM (pre-Covid) as the minimum volume commitments from these supporting customers ran out, so they sold the bulk of their assets to Ergon on Nov 1, 2023, for $59MM and $9.8MM for the remaining midstream assets which were sold to Blue Racer Midstream on Nov 3, 2023.

They used the proceeds to pay down some debt and buyback some ENLC units. Roughly adding up the segment profits from this asset from the years 2012-2023, the project was a complete wash, if not, slightly negative. Not everything in the midstream business is a winner, and EnLink’s ancillary crude businesses in various regions have proven to be duds. I say ancillary because their crude gathering and storage systems in the Permian (both the Midland and Delaware basins) and the Stack region of the Anadarko are the exceptions to this rule. Those assets continue to generate excellent profits for them.

The following depiction is from a 2014 slide deck (note, the new condensate pipeline – red and gray line - was never built because they couldn’t sign enough subscribers to profitably fund the project, so it was quietly eliminated from their presentations, but 3 of the 5 new condensate and gas compression stations were built in 2015):

Ohio River Valley Assets 2014 (EnLink Investor Presentation)

Risks to the Bullish Thesis

As we can see, the growth in EnLink is highly dependent on the growth in the Permian and Louisiana. One trend emerging in the Permian is the consolidation of E&P companies. As these companies merge, they are laying down rigs to slow the pace of growth and preserve inventory. For example, one of EnLink’s key customers, Diamondback Energy (FANG) will merge with another key customer, Endeavor Resources, a Midland-based driller, in a massive $26B cash and stock offering. Endeavor had been running 13-15 rigs over the past few years, but they dropped this to 12 rigs in Q4 2023 ahead of the sale. Going forward, Diamondback will slash Endeavor’s growth rate from 31% CAGR to just 2%. All midstream companies supporting Endeavor will be affected by this reduced growth, as shown by the follow images:

Endeavor Midstream Growth Rate (East Daley Analytics)

The loss of this growth in the Permian is relatively small for Enlink, shaving off just 4% of the growth rate for them, but should this M&A trend continue, we could see an overall slowdown in the growth of the Permian that would affect all midstream companies that operate in that region. The following chart models a 65% reduction in private drilling due to future M&A in a low production scenario.

Permian Projected Growth Rate (East Daley Analytics)

Conclusion

Make no mistake about it, all the bearish factors outlined above (and other bearish factors like their somewhat stalled carbon capture and sequestration business which we will discuss in a future article) took some of the luster out of the growth story for EnLink, but the bullish thesis remains. The following modeled projection assumes a conservative steady state scenario – no CCS investments, growth CAPEX in the $370MM per year range, Commonwealth LNG doesn’t come to fruition and no major acquisitions or divestitures:

EnLink - 5-Year Projected Growth (Author)

Pricing analysis and Q4 13F data (another topic for a future article) suggests a trading range of $11.3 to $15.00 per unit. If you’re an options trader, wait for pricing to reach $14.50 before selling calls ($15 strike) to garner the most premium. Conversely, $11.50 would be a good put entry sales price with an $11 strike. Volatility in this name still favors selling/buying the unit outright.