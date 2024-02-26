Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EnLink Midstream: Bullish Thesis Still Intact

Feb. 26, 2024 7:29 AM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Stock
Aaron Goldberg profile picture
Aaron Goldberg
662 Followers

Summary

  • EnLink Midstream reported year-end numbers in line with expectations, with adjusted EBITDA rising to $1350MM for 2023.
  • The company's distributable cash flow has remained flat for two years and is expected to remain flat in 2024.
  • EnLink experienced a loss of $40MM in EBITDA due to legacy contract resets in their North Texas and Oklahoma gathering and processing segments.
  • Despite the near-term headwinds, growth in their Permian and Louisiana segments will build healthy profits over the next 5 years.

Drilling equipment. Manifold unit, a lot of powerful pipelines and valves

Nordroden

The energy sector is never boring. Recent events within the energy sector have rippled through the US energy sector and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), a midsized midstream company, was not immune, as we shall see. EnLink reported year-end numbers that were

This article was written by

Aaron Goldberg profile picture
Aaron Goldberg
662 Followers
I have over 30 years of personal investing experience. My articles cover mostly small to mid sized midstream companies and larger topics like the energy transition and macro questions, like when will we hit peak shale? I consider myself a value investor and recommend companies that produce high returns over a 3-8 year time horizon. As value returns to other sectors, I will broaden my articles to include other names.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ENLC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENLC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENLC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.