EYLD: Emerging Market Value ETF, Good 5.3% Yield, And Index Outperformance

I last covered the Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD), which focuses on emerging market equities with strong shareholder yields, in early 2023. In that article, I argue that EYLD's good yield, cheap valuations, and improved fundamentals made the fund a buy. EYLD has outperformed international and emerging market equity indexes since, underperformed the S&P 500. Results were somewhat worse than expected, although not significantly so.

EYLD Previous Article

Since my last article, EYLD has somewhat shifted towards tech, leading to lower dividends and a more expensive valuation. U.S. equities remain much more expensive, however, and grow ever pricier. Although fundamentals have slightly worsened since my most recent coverage, the same seems true of most equities, especially as regards to valuation. I continue to rate the fund a buy, due to its cheap valuation, good 5.3% yield, and outperformance relative to international and emerging market equity indexes.

EYLD - Strategy and Portfolio

EYLD is an emerging market equity ETF. Although the fund does not technically track an index, it does follow an explicit, detailed investment methodology, and so does function or perform as an index fund.

EYLD invests in the 1000 emerging market equities with the highest shareholder yields, meaning dividends and buybacks, subject to several valuations, quality, momentum, leverage, liquidity, and price screens. EYLD has a handy infographic explaining the process.

EYLD Investment Process

EYLD's portfolio itself is reasonably well-diversified, with exposure to over a dozen countries and most relevant industries.

EYLD

Looking at industries, the fund is currently overweight energy, as companies in that industry are flush with cash, and are focusing on returning cash to shareholders. EYLD is a bit overweight industrials and materials too, as companies in these industries sport below-average valuations, and so above average shareholder yields. On the flipside, the fund is underweight communications and financials, not sure about the reasons. Presumably their shareholder yields are low, but this is rarely the case for financials, and wasn't the case for tech.

Looking at countries, the fund's allocation to Taiwanese and Chinese stocks are both quite high, adding up to 40% of its portfolio. Figures are a bit high and expose the fund to significant capital losses if China were to invade Taiwan. Although I don't think this is all that likely, I'm not a military analyst, and I thought the same about Russian and Ukraine. As such, I would keep any investment in EYLD small, to reduce risk and potential losses.

EYLD - Investment Thesis

EYLD's investment thesis rests on the fund's cheap valuation, good 5.5% yield, and outperformance relative to emerging market equity indexes. Let's have a quick look at each of these points.

Cheap Valuation

EYLD invests in emerging market equities, which almost always trade at a discount to U.S. equities due to their much higher risk.

EYLD focuses on stocks with strong shareholder yields and gives some consideration to other valuation metrics too.

The result of the above is a fund with an incredibly cheap valuation, trading at a massive discount to U.S., international and emerging market equities. EYLD is an incredibly cheap fund, much more so than its peers.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

EYLD's cheap valuation benefits investors in two key ways.

First, valuations can always normalize, leading to significant capital gains and returns. Gains are incredibly uncertain, and ultimately dependent on fickle investor sentiment.

International equities have traded with significantly discounted valuations for decades. Discounts have persisted through several shocks, including the pandemic, inflation, and higher interest rates. Although I'm somewhat bullish, perhaps hopeful is a better word, on international equities, I see no catalysts here.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

Second benefit of cheap valuations is that these boost the effectiveness of any dividends and buyback programs. The average S&P 500 company could deliver a 5.0% yield to shareholders if it distributed the entirety of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. The average EYLD company, on the other hand, could deliver a 12.3% yield, much higher.

Following the same logic, the average S&P 500 company could institute a buyback program boosting EPS by 5.0%, the average EYLD company could do the same for 12.3%. Off course these benefits only apply to companies returning significant cash to shareholders, which describes EYLD's underlying holdings quite well.

In my opinion, the benefits above are of incredibly importance for more beaten down sectors, as the benefits are real, tangible, and not dependent on investor sentiment or similar issues. Emerging market equities could, conceivably, trade at +50% discounts to U.S. equities forever, but returns could still be quite strong due to dividends and buybacks. At the same time, there are corporate governance issues here. Speaking for Latin American equities, earnings and cash-flows can be misappropriated or wasted, dividends and buybacks can't, at least not by management.

Good 5.3% Yield

EYLD currently sports a 5.3% yield, higher than the U.S., international, and emerging market average. Shareholder yield includes dividends, so results are broadly in-line with expectations.

Data by YCharts

EYLD's dividends are incredibly volatile, however, with significant fluctuations quarter to quarter, and year to year.

Data by YCharts

The volatility is a negative itself, and also makes it difficult to analyze the fund's dividends and dividend growth track-record. Dividends have technically grown at a 9.6% CAGR since inception, but with tons of volatility and dividend cuts along the way. As volatility is sky-high, don't put too much emphasis on these figures.

Seeking Alpha

Outperformance Relative to Emerging Market Equity Indexes

EYLD's performance track-record is somewhat complicated. Although the fund has outperformed international and emerging market equity indexes since inception, and for most time periods, it has tended to underperform the S&P 500. Returns have materially improved these past few years, and since I started covering the fund, but it continues to trail behind U.S. equities, although by much less than before.

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

As a quick aside, although the figures above are accurate, I feel they overstate EYLD's performance. The fund has matched the S&P 500 since I first covered the fund, for instance.

EYLD Previous Article

My interpretation of these results is as follows:

U.S. equities have outperformed international and emerging market equities due to a combination of stronger growth and more expensive valuations. Outperformance has become much more muted since around 2022, however. EYLD is impacted by these trends, hence the fund's long-term underperformance relative to U.S. equities.

EYLD's underlying holdings have outperformed the average international and emerging market equities, due to their cheapness, and due to their high shareholder yields. Remember, high shareholder yields benefit investors regardless of what the market thinks or does, so these are of particular importance when market sentiment is broadly negative, as has been the case for emerging market equities these past few years.

Overall, I expect EYLD's strong fundamentals to lead to strong, market-beating returns moving forward, even though that has not been the case in the past. Do remember, the high shareholder yields matter regardless, which have been an incredibly big benefit for the fund in the past.

On a more general note, I've been bullish on international equities for several years, and although these have generally not outperformed, those focusing on stocks with above-average dividend yields, buybacks, and shareholder yields have performed reasonably well. EYLD has very slightly underperformed since I first covered the fund, as has the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) and the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ). I do think returning cash to shareholders works for cheap companies, and that has been my experience these past few years.

Conclusion

EYLD's cheap valuation, good 5.3% yield, and outperformance relative to emerging market equity indexes make the fund a buy.