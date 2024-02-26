Sean Justice/The Image Bank via Getty Images

The Elevator Pitch

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is a retailer that offers products - as the company name hints - mostly priced at $5 and below. This might suggest the company does not have an edge, but if we dig a little deeper, we will find an interesting story. In the past 10 years, FIVE has grown from having only 244 stores in 2012 to 1340 by FY 2022 and 1544 by FY 2023. Revenues did similarly well, going from $418.8M to $3.08B in ten years. That means a CAGR of 18.6% and 22.1% for store growth and revenues, respectively. It also means that FIVE's revenues have been growing faster than other retailers like Dollarama (DOL:CA), Dollar General Corporation (DG), and Dollar Tree (DLTR):

Data by YCharts

More impressively, all this vigorous expansion has been funded mainly by FIVE's operating cash flows. The company has only borrowed from its line of credit in 2014 ($7M) and 2020 ($50M), and in both cases, the borrowings were paid down before the end of the fiscal year. Then it shouldn't be a surprise that the company's available line of credit with its lenders - Wells Fargo Bank (WFC) being one of them - grew from $34.5M in 2012 to $192M by FY 2022.

Where's the Edge?

FIVE mainly differentiates from other retailers by providing tweens and teens what they want the most: a fun experience. In the stores, young customers can interact with a vast assortment of trendy products. FIVE makes sure to add new products constantly, turning their stores into a new treasure hunt every day in the eyes of the customers. This idea is irresistible to the youngsters and by proxy to parents, who in times of financial crisis would cut on their kids' fun as the very last resource:

Five Below Investor Relations

Most items are priced between $1 and $5, but FIVE is also converting the stores to the "Five Beyond" model, by adding a new world where items are valued above $5 and below $25. This also gives the company more room to increase prices in order to offset higher costs, which they frequently do without seeing any harm to the sales.

FIVE is under its "Triple-Double" plan: triple the 2021 store count to at least 3500 stores by 2030 and doubling both 2021 total sales and EPS to reach ~$5.7B in sales and ~$10/share by 2026. The company's business model hinges on its store economics: each new store requires an investment of approximately $400k and achieves sales of approximately $2 million in the first full year of operations. This way, the average payback period is of less than one year on the initial investment:

Five Below's Store Model (Five Below Presentation at ICR Conference 2024)

In general, FIVE owns (by buying or building) the distribution centers (DC) and leases all stores and the corporate headquarters. But this model has slightly changed in recent years and Kristy Chipman, CFO couldn't have explained it better at the Annual ICR Conference of 2024:

As you know, rising interest rates over the past couple of years have caused many landlords to be cash constrained, which limits the availability of vanilla box locations where the landlord bears the cost of delivering the location and the shell to us. Our debt-free balance sheet, excluding leases, provides us tremendous financial flexibility and has allowed us to choose to play offense and continue on our aggressive growth plans where we are able to use our balance sheet to lease 'as is' locations and take on the construction ourselves. This does a couple of things. There are higher upfront costs and a slightly higher payback. It also comes with tenant allowances in the form of rent abatements. And approximately 30% to 40% of our store locations will be in this format for the next year or two. As interest rates normalize, so will our mix of stores over time, and we are very pleased with our new store performance and this new store model. (ICR Conference 2024 Transcript of FIVE sourced from TIKR.com)

FIVE's return on invested capital (ROIC) has been above 10% in most of the last ten years. As shown below, ROIC values sharply decreased from 2019 and the reason for that is a major increase in the gross property, plant and equipment values from 2019 onwards. In 2019 alone, FIVE purchased a distribution center in Forsyth, Georgia, and also acquired land in Conroe, Texas for another DC that was built and operational less than a year later. FIVE has been building, expanding and replacing older facilities to set up a network of five DCs that can service more than 2000 stores. And if the company wants to open 3500+ stores by 2030, it will presumably need a few more DCs in the upcoming years.

Even in the difficult years for the global economy since 2019 where we have endured US-China trade war with tariffs increased up to 30%, a pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, and a historically high inflation, FIVE continued its self-funded expansion. A business with such resiliency will likely return its ROIC to previous higher levels. In my opinion, current values still indicate that the management is doing a good job on the capital allocation front and keeping the competition at bay:

SEC Filings. ROIC Calculated as in Investopedia.com

Ghosts of Trade Wars

It is not my intention to discuss or predict macroeconomic trends, but I recently read an interesting report on SA about a subject that will likely continue to appear on the news feeds. It is about how the companies' exposure to China might affect their business based on the outcome of the 2024 US presidential elections. I have not found the exact percentage of goods that FIVE imports from China on its SEC filings, but this is what you can read in the 10-K of FY 2022 (ITEM 1. BUSINESS, section "Merchandising, Sourcing and Distribution"):

We work with approximately 1,000 vendors, with no single vendor representing more than 5% of our purchases in fiscal 2022. We sourced approximately 60% of our purchases from domestic vendors in fiscal 2022.

In 2018 and 2019 the United States imposed increased tariffs on certain imports from China, up to 25%. In those years, FIVE's revenues grew 22% and 18.4% while gross margins remained at peak levels: 36.2% and 36.5%, respectively.

This is what Joel Goldberg said about the tariff increase issue when asked about it:

I mean, the tariff thing has been all over the map. It's constantly changing. I think what you should take away is we may not be able to mitigate it immediately, but we will mitigate it up to and including making price changes if we have to for areas that we can't mitigate. But in addition to China, what -- we source products from Honduras, from India, from South America and many other countries. So our overall reliance on China is not exclusive. And we'll -- over time, we'll have -- if it stays at 25% or it goes to 25%, we'll certainly look at shifting even more product to other countries.

There's no doubt that increased tariffs will affect FIVE's normal course of operations, but the company has proven multiple times they know how to adapt to changing environments and succeed. If a new wave of tariff increases materializes and FIVE's shares drop in price, a buy opportunity might present itself based on FIVE's resiliency and a new fundamental analysis.

To this Day and Beyond

Overall, both gross and operating margins have remained steady in the last ten years. Among other initiatives, FIVE has raised prices, negotiated more favorable lease terms for the stores and clustered the store openings in new areas to reduce marketing expenses and offset cost increases. The average net sales per store has increased from $1.8M in 2012 to $2.4M in 2022. In the same period, comparable sales (a.k.a. "same-store sales") have been positive except for 2020 and 2022, and expected to be around 3% for FY 2023.

Data by YCharts

The management's outlook is positive, as per Joel Goldberg's words at the Annual ICR Conference 2024:

You can also begin to expect us to lever as we lap the headwinds and they begin to subside, delivering margin expansion of approximately 20% to 40% on an annual average basis as we lever on comp sales on new store sales growth. The drivers of this leverage include a strong new store growth pipeline; enhanced supply chain efficiencies like the opening of our offices in India this past year; a complete focus on inventory optimization, which Ken Bull is leading; and the ability now to lever on our fixed costs. Like sales, in 2024 you should think about this in the lower end of the range as we lever on a much more difficult holiday period. Over time, you should expect us to grow our margin to at least 12%. (ICR Conference 2024 Transcript of FIVE sourced from TIKR.com)

With FIVE's history and outlook considered, we can build an earnings model as the one shown below. Since the intention is to arrive at the FCF numbers for a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis, lines such as the number of outstanding shares and the EPS were left out of the model. Also, for simplicity, only the most important lines from both the Income Statement and the Cash Flow Statement are shown (numbers in million USD):

Author's Estimations

Valuation

It is certainly challenging to estimate a fair price for the shares of a company that is expanding so quickly. But here are my two cents on a discounted cash flow analysis.

As discussed earlier, FIVE has not used a single dollar from its bank credit facility. Therefore, I am assuming a $0 total debt for the DCF analysis. Considering the successful business and store model of this company, I think it is fair to assume that FIVE will continue to grow by at least 2% after 2032. That value corresponds to the lowest positive comparable sales growth since 2012 and is used as the terminal growth rate for the DCF analysis. If we expect a 12% rate of return annually, we can derive the following:

Author's Calculations

As per this analysis, the current fair value of FIVE's shares is approximately $131 while the company trades for $190 a share at the moment of writing this article. But this might change the closer we get to 2030 and FIVE has fewer years of intensive capital spending ahead.

Conclusion

Five Below's niche market and operations put the company in a special place for itself, away from other well-known retailers. FIVE has executed an aggressive growth plan over the years, through multiple economic downturns. By the model and DCF analysis developed here, FIVE's shares are overvalued if we expect a 12% growth per year. In other words, the current share price suggests a potential 9% growth annually based on the estimated free cash flow values of the next ten years. For reference, the shares of FIVE have grown at a 7.8% CAGR in the last five years but at a 28.1% CAGR since the pandemic bottom in March 2020.

I will call FIVE a hold for now. In my opinion, the company has the potential to grow at mid-teens over the long run. It did it in the last ten years (16.9% CAGR) and it is now doubling down on its expansion efforts, without taking on any debt. And that should at least earn Five Below a place on a stock watchlist.