Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) recently delivered beneficial guidance, and noted new customers like a Big 4 US-based bank and restructuring efforts. In combination with these net sales growth catalysts, the company has in place a stock repurchase program, which may trigger stock demand in 2024. There are several risks coming from new emerging AI technologies, demand for higher salaries, and net sales lower than expected. With that, I think that DCBO could be trading a bit higher.

Docebo presents itself as a learning platform provider using artificial intelligence technologies to produce innovative content. I do not think I am describing the business model better than Docebo, so please have a look at the description given by management on the corporate website.

We’re the foundation on which the future of learning is built. Which is why innovation is the driving force behind our platform—and AI is at its core. We harness the power of AI to accelerate content production, automate workflows and improve the learner experience. It’s like doubling the size of your team, without adding headcount. Bigger impact, greater results. Source: Company’s Website

Docebo was founded in 2005, and its clients are some of the largest corporations in the United States. The company also has presence in Europe, Middle East, and Australia. Have a look at some of the clients that trust the AI platform offered by Docebo.

Already with more than 3700 customers and 900 employees, I believe that the most interesting for the financial community may be that 94% of revenue appears recurring. It means that we can expect revenue growth to continue in the near future.

With around 76% of customers present in North America, I think that internationalization efforts could bring significant net sales growth in the coming years. In addition, the company appears to have already built a network of 20 global partners, which may accelerate potential contacts with clients outside Canada and the United States.

With that about the business model, I decided to assess financial expectations of Docebo as the recent earnings seemed to surprise financial markets. The company reported EPS GAAP of $0.10, which was better than expected, and quarterly revenue of $49 million, also better than envisioned by financial analysts.

The words given by management were overall very positive and encouraging for the year 2024. In addition, the financial outlook for the new quarter included gross profit margin close to 81%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin of about 12.5%-13.5%. I believe that the new figures were overall better than what we saw in 2023.

As we look ahead to 2024, we have an ambitious product roadmap and remain focused on driving innovation into the learner experience by leveraging AI throughout our platform. Source: Quarterly Press Release

A closer look at the most recent quarter indicated increases in gross profit and quarterly revenue driven by increases in sales and marketing, R&D, and positive operating income. In sum, quarterly net income was close to two times what the company reported in 2023.

With that about the quarterly income statement, I think that the recent increase in quarterly FCF was also quite impressive. FCF for the year ended December 31, 2023 stood at $20 million, and FCF/total revenue was close to 11%. In 2022, FCF stood at only $1.4 million. In my view, current FCF momentum is quite impressive.

3 Year Goals And Expectations From Other Financial Analysts

With other market analysts expecting significant improvement in FCF growth, I believe that it is worth having a look at their figures. 2025 net sales are expected to stand at close to $268 million, with 2025 EBITDA of $44.91 million, 2025 EBIT of $33.72 million, and operating margin close to 12.5%. Besides, 2025 net income is expected to be about $23.56 million, with 2025 free cash flow of about $43.39 million and FCF/ net sales of 16%.

The most recent presentation given to investors also included impressive expectations with regard to investments in sales and marketing, R&D, and general administrative costs. The company expected to achieve operating leverage without lower net sales growth. With these goals, I believe that we can expect significant FCF growth in the coming years.

Total Liabilities Increased As A Result Of Deferred Revenue Coming From New Customers

In the last quarterly report, the company reported $71 million in cash, current assets worth $127 million, and total assets of $158 million. The current ratio is larger than 1x, so I believe that liquidity is not an issue for Docebo.

The company acquired PeerBoard and Edugo AI HK Limited, which may explain the recent decrease in cash and the increase in goodwill and intangible assets. I believe that with more acquisitions of companies focused on AI technologies, we can expect further innovation and FCF margin acceleration coming from new know-how and economies of scale.

The increase in intangible assets and goodwill of $9.5 million was a result of the acquisitions of PeerBoard and Edugo AI HK Limited. Source: Quarterly Press Release

The list of liabilities included trade and other payables of $31 million, with current liabilities of $100 million, employee benefit obligations of $3.2 million, and total liabilities worth $107 million. I believe that the largest increase in total liabilities came from increases in deferred revenue as a result of new customers. Besides, the asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x, so I would say that the balance sheet is quite clean.

New Customers Including A New Big 4 US-based Bank Will Most Likely Enhance Net Sales Growth

Considering the recent announcements with respect to new clients that include a new big 4 US-based bank and a Major League Baseball, I believe that we can expect net sales growth in the coming years. Most clients are using the company’s platform for learning purposes. However, some are also using AI for customer support or professional services. In my view, new connections and clients will most likely bring new know-how and new uses for the AI technology. The following lines offer more information in this regard.

Notable new customer wins in the quarter include a significant deal with a Big 4 US-based bank operating globally using Docebo to move their learning platform to the cloud for a variety of internal use cases including Customer Support, Professional Services and Engineering Enablement, Onboarding, and Compliance training. Source: Quarterly Press Release Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have chosen Docebo as a learning solution platform to train players on a variety of topics that will help them lead more healthy and productive lives on and off the field. Source: Quarterly Press Release

The Automatic Share Purchase Plan May Bring Demand For The Stock

Docebo approved an automatic share purchase plan, which may bring stock demand in 2024. Even considering that the program may end at some point soon, it is worth mentioning that Docebo is sending a message to the market with the stock price at the current price market. In my view, management may be thinking that the stock is cheap. Companies do not usually buy their own shares when they think that they are expensive.

In May 2023, the Company also entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a third-party broker for purposes of allowing the Company to purchase common shares under the NCIB during the Company's self-imposed trading blackout periods. Source: Quarterly Press Release

2023 Restructuring Could Bring Financial Flexibility From 2024

Docebo reported a significant amount of expenses in restructuring efforts that we did not see in 2022. In my view, if the company is successful, I believe that we may see certain financial flexibility, and Docebo may also experience FCF margin growth. In 2022, the company did not report any restructuring costs. In 2023, restructuring costs stood at $2.8 million.

Valuation Under My Base Case Scenario

Under my base case, I included the following assumptions. I included net income growth from now to 2035, while net income for the period would be close to $79 million. I also included finance income of close to -$1 million, 2035 depreciation and amortization worth $12 million, share-based compensation worth $20 million, and acquisition related compensation of about $20 million.

Besides, with transaction related expenses of about $3 million, 2035 adjusted EBITDA would be close to $158 million. Finally, I assumed FCF of close to $185 million in 2035, which I believe is conservative figure given recent FCF growth reported.

Other companies in the same sector currently trade at close to 25x earnings and EV/EBITDA of close to 15x-17x. With these figures, I assumed an EV/EBITDA of 15x.

Now, summing future FCFs and the terminal value, and using a WACC of 7%, I obtained an equity valuation of about $2.1 billion and a fair price of about $69 per share. Note that I believe that a WACC of 7% appears conservative for a company that does not seem to report a lot of financial debt.

Risks, And Competitors

Under my worst case scenario, I assumed that new artificial intelligence technologies could be designed by other competitors. There are many peers out there. The following list was created by Gurufocus.

As a result, Docebo’s products may not be as useful as they are right now. Management may have to decrease their prices, which could lower FCF margin growth in the coming years.

Docebo may have been too ambitious in recent investor presentations. If its financial expectations were not realistic, and the net sales growth and EBITDA growth are lower than expected, demand for the stock may decline. As a result, shareholders may dump their shares, which may push the stock valuation down.

According to the recent reports, sales, marketing, and R&D represent a significant part of the total amount of salaries. It means that Docebo pays a significant number of employees to produce adequate AI technologies and contact clients. If employees require higher salaries, or hiring new individuals becomes more difficult, I would be expecting not only a decrease in FCF margin growth, but also lower net income.

Valuation Under My Worst Case Scenario And Taking Into Account Previous Risks

Under my worst case scenario, I included the following financial figures. 2035 net income for the period could be close to $67 million, with 2035 depreciation and amortization worth $15 million and share-based compensation of about $49 million. Besides, assuming acquisition related compensation of about $1 million, 2035 Adjusted EBITDA would stand at close to $147 million. Finally, FCF would stand at about $137 million.

Under this scenario, I used a WACC of 10%, which I believe is a conservative figure. Other analysts out there are using a cost of capital that is close to this figure. Also, with an EV/EBITDA figure of 14.4x, the implied equity valuation would be close to $1.24 billion. If we divide by the share count of around 30 million, the implied stock price valuation would stand at about $41 per share.

Conclusion

Docebo delivered better than expected EPS and quarterly net sales. With new customers such as a new Major League Baseball and a Big 4 US-based bank operating globally, I would be expecting sales generation in the coming years. Docebo made two new acquisitions of companies running AI technologies, so I would be expecting new know-how to enrich the organization's technologies. In addition, the recent restructuring efforts announced in 2023 could benefit future cash flow statements. Yes, I did identify some risks coming from technologies designed by other competitors or demand for higher salaries. With that, I think that Docebo could be trading a bit more expensively.