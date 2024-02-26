What does a bullish investor do now?

panida wijitpanya

The bull market is in full force on the tailcoats of blowout earnings numbers from the poster child for artificial intelligence — Nvidia. This company makes the processors that power the development of AI. Its stock and those that are linked to the AI industry have risen to dizzying heights, raising concerns about another bubble of sorts in the stock market. If valuations continue to rise more than profits, I suspect a bubble is a possibility, but it would be an isolated one, as the broad market is reasonably valued, and the underlying economic fundamentals remain strong. Still, this bifurcated market presents challenges to investors, which is what I want to focus on in this week’s update. Do we chase this year’s biggest winners or search the market for tomorrows that have yet to participate?

Edward Jones

I am a strong proponent of following the rates of change when it comes to economic and market analysis. This can be difficult in a soft landing environment because the rate of economic growth must slow, which is a headwind, to realize lower rates of inflation, which is a tailwind. The key variable is the Fed’s benchmark interest rate, which must begin returning to neutral in an easing process within a window of time that prevents the rate of economic growth from slowing too much. That is why Fed policy has been the focal point for investors over the past year, and the uncertainty of the timing of this easing cycle has kept most stocks in check since the beginning of this year. It does not feel that way because of the surge in AI-related stock prices, which are viewed as impervious to interest rates that may remain higher for longer. Regardless of the timing, the consensus is convinced that the next move in policy is a rate cut, which is a positive rate of change. At the same time, economists are raising expectations for the most important economic variables, which are also positive rates of change. This is all coming in an ongoing disinflationary process, which is resoundingly bullish.

Bloomberg

We are at the tail end of the earnings season for the fourth quarter of last year, and the year-over-year growth rate is on track to be 3.2%, which is above expectations for 1.5%. Again, another positive rate of change.

FactSet

This year we will need to see a gradually increasing growth rate to support the lofty valuation of the overall index at more than 20x this year’s expected earnings. Bears may point to a declining rate of expectation for the current quarter, but that is the norm. Analysts always lower the bar for the current quarter as it comes to an end to make it a little easier for the companies they cover to beat expectations. Meanwhile, expectations for the quarters further out typically rise. If we see expectations come down for the quarters further out, that will be a red flag. In other words, a negative rate of change.

FactSet

At 20.4x expected earnings for the coming year, the S&P 500 is not cheap. In fact, it is at the upper end of its historical range in terms of valuation, which is a reasonable point of contention. Yet we know the reason for this is the valuation extremes we see for the top ten companies in the index (2%), which account for approximately 30% of its value. There are an innumerable number of names that trade at 16x or less, which is what I view as a more reasonable value for the overall index, given the rate of economic growth and inflation today. That said, investors are hypnotized by the stellar returns of these mega-cap technology names.

Therefore, if you are a bullish investor who wants to position for capital appreciation moving forward, I think the prudent approach is to not chase the greed driving the top ten names in the S&P 500 to nosebleed valuations. Granted, these are phenomenal companies, but deploying new capital at today’s levels likely presents greater downside than it does upside over the remainder of this year. If the holding period is 3-5 years or more, then perhaps today’s valuations do not matter, but my crystal ball for investment strategy only operates on a rolling 12-month period. I think there will be better entry points during that time frame.

I would much prefer to own the equally weighted S&P 500 (RSP) at this stage of the bull market than the one dominated by the ten largest companies. I also see a lot of value in the profitable companies that occupy the Russell 2000 small-cap index (IWM). I think the performance gap you see below will continue to close, as the average stock offers a much better risk reward today.

StockCharts

This approach requires the discipline of not falling victim to the fear of missing out (FOMO). It is very easy to buy extremely strong momentum, which is what the consensus is doing now. The last time I saw such a fury for an investment theme was Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK), which peaked in popularity and performance three years ago. The returns since are not desirable, as can be seen below. Granted, AI is an emerging industry and not a portfolio manager investing in “disruptive innovation,” but the point is that sentiment drives valuations to extremes, which inevitably reverts to a mean. The difficulty is that we don’t know what the trigger will be for mean reversion.

StockCharts

I think one of the most important developments for this bull market last week was not Nvidia’s blowout earnings report, but the breakout for the equally weighted S&P 500 index. It has been two years since this index stood at last week’s level, and the implications for such a breakout after two years or more are extremely bullish. As noted by SentimenTrader, the equal-weighted index has outperformed the cap-weighted index after most of these occurrences. Additionally, this index has closed higher 12 months later 100% of the time. That is a steep mountain to climb for the bears.