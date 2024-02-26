Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Does A Bullish Investor Do Now?

Feb. 26, 2024 9:37 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJIRSP, IWM, ARKK8 Comments
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia's blowout earnings have raised concerns about a potential stock market bubble, but if it exists, it is an isolated one.
  • The Fed's benchmark interest rate and economic growth rates are key variables to watch for market analysis.
  • The S&P 500 is at a high valuation, driven by the top ten companies, but there are opportunities in equally weighted indexes and small-cap stocks.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
stock market bull vs bear graph stock market graph trading investment financial stock exchange financial stock graph chart business crisis crash loss grow up gain profits win up trend bullish bearish

panida wijitpanya

The bull market is in full force on the tailcoats of blowout earnings numbers from the poster child for artificial intelligence — Nvidia. This company makes the processors that power the development of AI. Its stock and those that are linked to the AI

Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.  

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
16.89K Followers

Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.

He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns. Features include: Portfolio construction guidance, access to an “All-Weather” model portfolio and a dividend and options income portfolio, a daily brief summarizing current events, a week ahead newsletter, technical and fundamental reports, trade alerts, and 24/7 chat. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IWM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

K
Kurt Boyd
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (139)
"a potential stock market bubble, but if it exists, it is an isolated one."
Crypto is the best "bubble barometer." Whatever basket of "sh*tcoins" you choose, they're up quite a bit. The "AI rush" is carrying the entire market.
Kent Thune profile picture
Kent Thune
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (1.06K)
There's always a bull market somewhere. Also, there's nothing wrong with just holding. If there's new money coming in, just build for the next opportunity.

I'm always bullish, but I don't like buying expensive investments. I like the old idea of GARP (growth at a reasonable price).

Thanks for the article. Stimulating thoughts as usual.
Florida8 profile picture
Florida8
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (19)
Thank you!@Lawrence Fuller
Russell24 profile picture
Russell24
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (1.79K)
Great article, thanks for your insight. Profit capture with a shore up on cash outshines more S&P gains until something gives 😎
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (59.86K)
What does a bullish investor do now?

I am glad you asked.

Because I am always bullish.

There is always an opportunity to make money in the stock market.

If the stock market is overpriced, you can still walk your dog to the bank to deposit your dividend checks.

If the stock market is bargain priced, you can buy more shares of stock.

If the stock market is flat, you can buy shares of your favorite companies that are not overpriced.

It's a win win situation.

As long as you try not to make any of the following mistakes:

1) Overpaying for a stock

2) Selling a stock

3) Buying a stock that does not outperform the S&P 500 over the long term.
T
Triton240
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (521)
@Buyandhold 2012

So what do you do when you recognize that you have made a bad mistake in buying a particular stock? Why suffer 'Opportunity Costs' when you can divert that money (by selling the mistake) into a better investment?
c
ccking3
Today, 9:47 AM
Comments (3.85K)
Good article and I agree. Except the market knows the Fed will be cutting short term rates, though not so much when and by how much. I think the more important issue for the markets will be what happens to long term rates. That is pretty much impossible to predict. As for the economy, the economists are usually wrong. AI will likely stay strong this year because it will be some time before we know whether it is a productivity game changer or hype.
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (7.38K)
@ccking3 We always overshoot in both directions, that's a pretty safe bet.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.