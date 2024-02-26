TJX Companies Q4 Earnings Preview: Appears Priced To Perfection At Its Record High

Joe Hendrickson

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is set to report its Q4 financial results on Wednesday before the market opens. Heading into the print, shares in the stock are trading at all-time high levels, just shy of $100/share.

In continuing past coverage on TJX, I’ve consistently viewed the company bullishly and have previously noted that TJX would be priced to perfection at the $100/share mark. Since my last update following the release of Q3 results, the stock has gained about 11%. While the performance slightly trails the broader S&P (SP500) over the same period, TJX has been an overall outperformer in the last one year, up nearly 30%.

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of TJX

With shares in TJX settling just shy of my target price ahead of earnings, I believe the stock is now valued fairly. Higher expectations may also subject the stock to a more notable pullback if quarterly results disappoint. While I view the prospects of a significant pullback as unlikely, it is a possibility, given the current valuation. In advance of the release, here’s what else investors should know.

TJX Guidance and Estimates

In the Q3 reporting period, TJX again topped expectations for sales, margins, and EPS. The beat on EPS continued a positive trend seen over the last seven quarters. Save Q4 of fiscal 2023, TJX has turned in stronger-than-expected EPS in every quarter during this timeframe.

Seeking Alpha - TJX Recent Earnings History

While the track record in the topline has been more mixed, TJX has performed stronger over the last two quarters of fiscal 2024. In Q3, TJX reported a 6% increase in comparable store sales. The increase was notable since Target (TGT), reporting on the same day as TJX, highlighted a 4.9% decrease in the same metric.

The better-than-expected quarter enabled CEO Ernie Herrman and the management team to provide a positive revision to full-year guidance. Expectations for Q4, however, remained unchanged versus their previous guidance.

For Q4, TJX projected that comparable store sales would be up between 3% and 4%. The guide for continued growth is a notable contrast to the mid-single-digit decline that TGT is guiding for. TJX also expects adjusted pretax profit margins to land between 10% and 10.2%. While this would be a less stellar mark than the 12% reported in Q3, the projected pretax margin would still be almost 100 basis points above last year’s 9.2% rate.

On a similar note, gross margins are expected to be in the range of 28.2% to 28.4%, down about 280 basis points sequentially but up between 210 to 230 basis points YOY.

Taken together, overall Q4 EPS is expected to be about $1.09/share at the midpoint. Current year results do, however, contain an extra week. Excluding the benefit of the extra week, adjusted EPS is expected to be about $0.99/share at the midpoint. Compared to last year’s actual, the earnings guide represents an upper-single-digit percentage YOY increase.

What To Watch In TJX’s Q4 Earnings

Merchandise Availability: One of the key tailwinds for TJX this fiscal year has been the availability of in-demand merchandise and TJX’s prudent management of its inventory balances. The healthy availability of merchandise from a wide variety of brands has kept inventory days at bay, preserving margins and contributing to higher operating cash flows. In Q3, inventory was flat YOY. This enabled TJX to generate over +$1.0B in operating cash for the quarter.

Abundant buying opportunities have thus far enabled TJX to provide a continuously changing mix of products to its shoppers over the course of the year. And I expect that the positive trend will have extended into Q4. Furthermore, I also expect positive commentary surrounding the transition to post-holiday offerings to its consumers.

The Holiday Shopping Season: U.S. Census Bureau data recently showed that 2023 holiday spending grew 3.8% to a record +$964.4B, in-line with the National Retail Federation’s forecast. It had also been noted that consumers spent a record +$9.8B in online shopping on Black Friday. While the latter is not as applicable to TJX, the higher overall spending is indicative of positive consumer spending behavior despite higher interest rates and still-high inflation.

U.S. Census Bureau / NRF - Graph Of Historical Holiday Spending By Year

Data surrounding retail sales recently came in lower than expected in January. And December’s figures were revised downwards. This may suggest that the consumer is ready to hit the brakes after splurging through the holiday season. Perhaps this may have affected TJX’s late cycle sales during the quarter. It could also factor into forward guidance.

Overall, however, I expect TJX to have been a prime beneficiary of consumer dollars during the holiday quarter. And this is likely to be reflected in a likely topline beat in Q4.

Gross And Pretax Margins: Strong merchandise availability and the steady movement of inventory has spared TJX from the woes of margin compression from promotional activity like that taken by its full-price peers such as Target. TJX has also strongly benefitted from a favorable freight environment, a benefit that likely continued into Q4.

It should be noted, however, that much of the freight benefit realized this fiscal year represented a pull forward of what had previously been expected to be realized in fiscal 2025. This consequently increases the pressure to maintain margin strength in a period with a fading benefit from freight.

I expect TJX to turn in adjusted pre-tax margins of about 10.5% during the quarter. This would be above the guide of between 10% and 10.2%. And I expect gross margins to land in-line with estimates, at about 28.3%. My more optimistic take on margins presumes better-than-expected topline sales and a continued tailwind in freight costs.

Is TJX Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

TJX proved to be one retail winner in a period of rising prices and higher interest rates. The discount retailer has continued to attract shoppers seeking bargains in their discretionary purchases. Outstanding product availability in TJX’s vendor marketplace has provided a further tailwind in retailing in-demand wardrobe. In my view, these positive trends will likely have continued into the Q4 reporting period.

Shares in TJX are justifiably sitting at all-time highs and at my target price point from prior continuing coverage. Wall Street analysts see shares rising another 5% in the months ahead. But I don’t believe this is enough to warrant new or additional positioning in a stock, which I arguably see as perfectly priced.

TJX realized a significant pull forward in freight benefits in fiscal 2024. This, along with topline sales growth, supported margin strength throughout the fiscal year. Looking ahead, TJX will likely be under greater pressure to further innovate and streamline costs to support margins in a period of fading leverage from freight-related costs. TJX will also have to contend with retail shoppers that appear to be going through a post-holiday retail hangover, as evidenced by January’s weaker than expected retail data.

With these considerations in mind, I believe shares in TJX are now best left on hold ahead of its earnings report. I maintain that The TJX Companies, Inc. shares trade fairly at $100/share and at a mid-20x forward earnings multiple. I would, therefore, view TJX stock more bullishly in the event of any notable pullback in the stock from current trading levels.