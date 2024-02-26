Why To Add SCHO To Your Dividend Portfolio

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The latest acquisition for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio is quite different when compared to its previous incorporations.

So far, only U.S. equities have been included in the portfolio. With the incorporation of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO), for the first time, fixed income assets have been added to our portfolio.

One of the principal reasons for this incorporation is that the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF presently provides us with a Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.92%, while, simultaneously, offering a low risk level for investors.

This characteristic aligns with the investment approach of our investment portfolio to generate a significant amount of extra income. At the same time, this acquisition helps us to reduce portfolio volatility, contributing to further reducing the portfolio's overall risk level.

Through the incorporation of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, we successfully managed to further reduce the downside risk of our investment portfolio, preparing it for various market conditions.

However, it should be noted that when investing over the long term, I expect the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF to underperform not only the S&P 500 (SP500) but also the equities that are part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

I believe that the portfolio's equities offer investors a superior potential to reach attractive investment outcomes, given their attractive Valuations and their positive growth outlooks.

Considering that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (with 7.25%), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (6.62%), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) (3.73%), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (3.46%), and Meta (NASDAQ:META (2.13%) presently account for the largest positions of the S&P 500 index and all boast positive growth outlooks in addition to their significant competitive advantages, it is evident that the S&P 500 has a superior potential for reaching attractive investment outcomes in comparison to the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF.

While the companies within the S&P 500 and The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio have the potential for significant growth, which can result in substantial capital appreciation, the returns on Short-Term U.S. Treasuries, which are part of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, are limited to their interest income. This limitation is a primary reason I believe the S&P 500 and the selected companies for our investment portfolio will significantly outperform the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF over the long-term.

The graphic below underlines this theory by illustrating the past 5-year performance of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) compared to the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. While the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has shown a positive performance of 97.75%, the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has shown a Total Return of 5.75%.

Nevertheless, I am convinced that, given the low risk level and the Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.92%, the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF provides investors with an attractive risk-reward profile.

I plan to significantly underweight the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF when compared to the equities that are part of our investment portfolio. Over the long term, I plan to allocate more than 90% of the portfolio to equities. However, I will be flexible to adjust the portfolio allocation to react to changing market conditions.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's objective is the generation of income via dividend payments, and to annually raise this sum. In addition to that, its goal is to attain an appealing Total Return when investing with a reduced risk level over the long term.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's reduced risk level will be reached due to the portfolio's broad diversification over sectors and industries and the inclusion of companies with a low Beta Factor.

Below you can find the characteristics of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio:

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM]

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] 5 Year

Relatively low Volatility

Relatively low Risk-Level

Attractive expected reward in the form of the expected compound annual rate of return

Diversification over asset classes

Diversification over sectors

Diversification over industries

Diversification over countries

Buy-and-Hold suitability

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The illustration below shows the current composition of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, indicating that the ETF predominantly invests in US Short Term Treasury Notes.

The ETF's reduced risk-level is evidenced by its Standard Deviation of 2.31, which is 84.45% below the Median of all ETFs (14.86). It is further proven by the ETF's Annualized Volatility of 2.70%, which stands 80.15% below the Median of all ETFs (13.61%).

These metrics support my investment thesis that this ETF can significantly contribute to reducing the volatility of our investment portfolio. This makes the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF an attractive addition to the portfolio.

Why The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Aligns With the Investment Approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio and Why You Should Consider Including This ETF in Your Dividend Portfolio

With a Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.92%, the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF follows the investment approach of our portfolio by contributing significantly to generating extra income.

At the same time, the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF will help us to reduce the portfolio's volatility, thereby reducing its downside risk.

In addition, it can be highlighted that with the ETF's incorporation, we have reached an additional diversification over asset classes. This is the case as the portfolio was previously only invested in U.S. equities with no allocation to fixed income assets. The incorporation of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF contributes to reducing the portfolio's risk level.

For these reasons mentioned above, I believe that the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF will be a strategically important component of our portfolio.

Investor Benefits of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio After Investing $200 in The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The graphic below illustrates the current composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio after adding the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF.

After investing $200 in the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, the fixed income asset class presently accounts for 5.62% of the overall portfolio while equities represent 94.38%.

While the reward of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is limited, the ETF comes attached to a lower risk level when compared to equities that are already part of our portfolio.

The reduced risk level of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF compared to the equities that are already part of our portfolio is evidenced by the ETF's lower volatility. While the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF's Annualized Volatility stands at 2.70%, the same metric is 12.23% for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, which is the largest position of our portfolio.

However, due to the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF's limited reward potential, I suggest underweighting this ETF in an investment portfolio, while I suggest overweighting the equities that are part of our portfolio.

I am convinced that this strategy will help us to reach an attractive Total Return with a high probability, while, at the same time, further limiting the portfolio's downside risk.

Conclusion

I am convinced that the addition of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF to our dividend portfolio has been an important strategical move.

After the ETF's incorporation, the fixed income asset class represents a relatively low percentage when compared to the overall portfolio, accounting for 5.62% (while the equities account for 94.38% of the overall portfolio).

I believe that over the long term, the equities, which are already part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio (and which I consider to be attractive in terms of risk-reward) will show a performance that is significantly superior when compared to the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, given their superior potential for attractive investment outcomes.

However, with a Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.92%, I am convinced that the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF also offers investors an attractive risk-reward profile, particularly when considering the low risk level of this ETF.

The expected reward for the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is inferior when compared to the equities that are already part of our portfolio, but the risk is also lower. Therefore, I believe that the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is an attractive addition to our portfolio.

I believe that the incorporation of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF contributes to reducing portfolio volatility by lowering the downside risk of our investment portfolio. Following this approach, you could also reduce the overall risk level of your dividend portfolio.

Since I expect a superior performance of the US equities compared to the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, I suggest limiting the proportion of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF to a maximum of 10% in relation to your overall portfolio.

This strategy allows you to strive for a higher Total Return while, at the same time, limiting our portfolio's downside risk.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading! I would appreciate hearing your opinion on my selection of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as the latest acquisitions for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. Feel free to share any thoughts about the current portfolio composition. I appreciate any suggestion of companies that would fit into its investment approach!