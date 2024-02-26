Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why To Add SCHO To Your Dividend Portfolio

Frederik Mueller
Summary

  • With the latest acquisition of the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, we have successfully managed to further reduce portfolio volatility.
  • This investment approach helps us to reduce the portfolio's downside risk to an even greater degree.
  • With a Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.92%, the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF provides investors with an attractive risk-reward profile, given its low risk level.
  • In this article, I will explain in greater detail why you should also consider adding this 3.92% yielding ETF to your portfolio.

Treasury-Abteilung

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The latest acquisition for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio is quite different when compared to its previous incorporations.

So far, only U.S. equities have been included in the portfolio. With the incorporation of the Schwab Short-Term

I specialize in constructing investment portfolios aimed at generating additional income through dividends. My focus lies on identifying companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financials that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, thus enabling you to augment your dividend income annually. By combining high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth companies, you can gradually reduce your dependence on the broader stock market fluctuations.I also assist you in achieving a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors and industries. This diversification strategy aims to minimize portfolio volatility and mitigate risk. I also suggest incorporating companies with a low Beta Factor, which further contributes to reducing the overall risk level of your investment portfolio. My suggested investment portfolios commonly consist of a blend of ETFs and individual companies, emphasizing broad diversification and risk reduction.The selection process for high dividend yield and dividend growth companies within the investment portfolio is meticulously curated. I prioritize the pursuit of total return, encompassing both capital gains and dividends, rather than solely focusing on dividends in isolation. This approach ensures that your portfolio is designed to maximize returns while considering the full spectrum of potential income sources. By leveraging my expertise, you can benefit from a well-crafted investment portfolio that aims to generate extra income through dividends, while reducing risk through diversification, and prioritizing total return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT, SCHO, META, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

j
jdlgsm
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (644)
The January core CPI was 3.9%. So SCHO barely keeps up with inflation. Its real yield is close to zero.

I may be in the minority, but I believe inflation will continue to be a problem. For the bond portion of my portfolio, I would prefer a mixture of 3-month T-bills (yielding 5.4% for a real yield of about 1.5%) together with 30-year TIPS which give a real yield a little better than 2%. This makes most sense in a tax-free account like a tax-deferred IRA.
