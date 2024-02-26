Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

I think Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) stock is worth holding at the current price. This is because of its high net interest margin and low net charge off ratio, which show strong fundamentals. Even though there are some areas for improvement such as the efficiency ratio, this weakness is offset by strong funding and deposits as well as stable amounts of leverage on the balance sheet. Based on today’s valuation, I expect an annual return of 12.8% over the next five years. However, I think WFC is a hold as I prefer to purchase when the expected return is above 15% so that I have a margin of safety.

Headline Financial Analysis

During the last decade, Wells Fargo has generated negative revenue growth decreasing from $83,690.00 million in 2015 to $77,198.00 million in 2023, indicating a compound annual growth rate of around -0.8%. Moving forward, I expect revenue to stay reasonably flat, though fluctuating cyclically as we progress through the market cycle. In 2024, analysts expect revenue of $81,120.00 million, which puts the expected revenue on par with previous years.

As we can see in the graph below, the earnings per share growth during the past decade has been slow, where EPS went from $4.12 in 2015 to $4.83 in 2023, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate in the region of 1.6%. Analysts expect that in 2024 earnings per share will likely be $5.60 implying that it is expected that EPS growth will be 15.9% YOY which is faster than historical growth rates.

Net Interest Margin

Let’s now focus on net interest margin. As we can see in the image below, Wells Fargo’s lending focus is mainly on commercial loans along with consumer banking services such as home loans, car loans and credit cards.

Wells Fargo has realized a median net interest margin during the last ten years of 2.5%. Upon contrasting WFC’s ten-year median net interest margin to some of its major competitors, we can see that Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), and Bank of America (BAC) all have a decade-long average net interest margin of 2.4%, 1.8%, and 1.9%, respectively. This puts WFC as possessing the greatest ten-year average net interest margin out of the major four banks.

I hold the view that another key element to assess is the stability of the net interest margin. A regular net interest margin usually signals superior loan quality, when a NIM is less consistent, it usually points to subpar loan quality, complicating projections for the bank’s future performance and adding to future uncertainty. In the case of WFC, the ten-year NIM standard deviation is 0.00304, which rates it as the highest NIM standard deviation relative to its competitors. Therefore, in my opinion, this shows that WFC the bank’s net interest margins have not been as stable compared to its competitors. This could suggest an increased level of risk in their loan portfolio, which could lead to weakened results, particularly in a recessionary environment.

Net Charge-Off Ratio

I believe another essential measure to determine the loan book’s quality is the net charge-off ratio. As we can see in the graph below, throughout the past decade WFC has recorded their NCO ratio within the range between 0.40% and 0.20% which is better than the industry averages in all years expect for 2023, reflecting good handling of credit risk through the last decade.

If we now turn our attention to WFC’s ten-year average net charge-off ratio against its peers, we can see that C, JPM, and BAC each possess a ten-year median NCO ratio of 1.10%, 0.50%, and 0.40%, hence WFC has done well in this regard. From my perspective, I feel that WFC is well positioned to achieve acceptable net interest margins given that they have a low net charge off ratio, despite volatility shown in the standard deviation of the NIM.

Leverage

Leverage is another tool I like to use when assessing the balance sheet risk of banks. As seen in the graph below, Wells Fargo has reported a decade-long median asset to equity ratio of 10.3, where it is clear that from 2015, to the present Wells Fargo has achieved an asset to equity ratio that has been very consistent. As we can see in the graph below, this stability implies that the bank has been careful in how it uses leverage. We can see that the ratio been a slow general uptrend, I believe this is largely due to the downtrend in interest rates that we have seen over the last ten years. This slight increase helps banks such as WFC boost ROE without changing the level of balance sheet leverage.

The graph below shows that Wells Fargo has the third-lowest amount of leverage among its peers and considering that WFC also has a better than average net charge-off ratio, this indicates that the management team are capable of managing balance sheet risk while simultaneously maintaining driving higher solid returns on equity.

Efficiency Ratio

I think the efficiency ratio is a significant metric in indicating how effectively banks manage their operational expenses, where an efficiency ratio less than 60% is generally considered desirable. As we can see in the graph below, Wells Fargo has typically had an efficiency ratio that is worse than industry averages, particularly in 2020 where the efficiency ratio reached 93%. This indicates that the bank’s expenses relative to its revenue were high compared to the industry, hence indicating that management can improve their cost control and operational efficiency. Since 2015, WFC has managed to record a cumulative total of one year in which the efficiency ratio did not exceed 60%, in which the bank had a ten-year average efficiency ratio of 69%. Therefore, in my opinion, this shows that the management team likely could have done a better job at reducing overhead expenses, and in consequence, also increasing the businesses overall profitability.

In the process of comparing WFC’s ten-year median efficiency ratio in relation to its peers, it is observable that C, JPM, and BAC each hold a ten-year median net charge-off ratio of 61%, 62%, and 65%, hence WFC is rated highest in its peer circle. According to my assessment, when measuring up to other banks, there is most likely room for the management team to trim down on overhead costs to improve earnings.

Deposits and Funding Sources

To gain an understanding of the cost of deposits and the potential stability of these deposits, it is crucial to analyze the sources and funding channels utilized by banks. An important metric I pay attention to is the loan to deposit ratio; it is preferable for this ratio to be below 100%, signifying that costlier funding sources like Federal Home Loan Bank Advances aren’t necessary. In respect to Wells Fargo, during the previous ten years, they have sustained a loan to deposit ratio of less than 100% in ten throughout the previous ten years. This demonstrates that the deposits side of the bank is strong and that the bank consistently has access to cheaper funding sources such as deposits within bank accounts and certificates of deposits.

Return on Assets and Return on Equity

Wells Fargo during the previous ten years, has maintained a median return on assets of 1.2%, whilst achieving a ten-year median return on equity of 10.8%. As we can see in the graph below, the ROA started at 1.3% in 2015 fell to 0.2% in 2020 during the pandemic and has now recovered to 1.0%. Likewise, ROE has followed a similar trend where ROE reached a peak of 12.3% in 2015 dropping to 2.0% in 2020 and has now mostly bounced back to normalized levels.

As we contrast WFC to its peer group, over the recent ten years, we can see that WFC has the greatest return on assets and the second greatest return on equity. Considering that the management team has effectively managed net charge-offs and has achieved stable loan book leverage, I consider the return on equity to be good under these circumstances.

Valuation

When considering valuation for Wells Fargo, I’ve made the decision to set the following conditions:

A normalised return on assets of 1.2% which is the decade-long median that includes diverse market situations.

A normalised assets-to-equity ratio of 10.3 constituting the ten-year median assets to equity ratio.

A normalised ten-year median payout ratio of 44%.

A current price to book ratio of 1.17 and a future five-year expected price to book ratio of 1.28 which is derived from the ten-year median.

As we can see in the image above, I expect that Wells Fargo throughout the following five years will offer shareholders a CAGR of 12.8%. I believe that this return will be driven by annual book value growth of 6.6%, 1.8% from multiple expansion and 4.5% from an annual dividend. Therefore, I hold the view that Wells Fargo currently represents a hold when considering the current share price of $53.86.

Conclusion

Wells Fargo has shown that it has a strong net interest margin compared to its competitors, despite higher than average net interest margin volatility. This volatility in NIM is, however, offset by a commendable net charge off ratio. Challenges persist in managing efficiency and operational costs as the bank's efficiency ratio exceeds industry norms. Nevertheless, Wells Fargo’s stable deposit base, consistent balance sheet leverage and strong returns on assets and equity indicate solid fundamentals. When factoring valuation into the mix, investors are advised to hold WFC given the expected annual return of 12.8%. I advise investors waiting for a 15% annual return before buying this stock so that it can be purchased with an adequate margin of safety.