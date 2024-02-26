alvarez

Intro: Finding A Global Packaging Firm For Under $10/Share

Recently, I attended a seminar hosted by my local city on the topic of effective management of food waste, so I thought about all the packaging that we use daily without even thinking much about it, but also about the trend surrounding the topic of sustainable packaging.

With that said, today's article revisits a stock in the materials sector that I covered last fall, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

In my October article on this stock, I called it a buy and was bullish on its 5% dividend yield, earnings growth, and strong capital position. Since my bullish call, the stock has rallied nearly +3%.

Also, since then the firm has released its most recent earnings results on Feb. 6th, and some of that data will be looked at today.

From its SA profile today we know Amcor is a Switzerland-based company trading on the NYSE currently for less than $10/share, has a global reach across multiple continents, and its two business segments are flexibles and rigid packaging.

Notable to mention is that according to an article this month in the industry portal Packaging Gateway, Amcor "has been acknowledged in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024. This recognition places Amcor among the top 8% of S&P-assessed companies in 2023." So, that is another factor setting this firm apart which is why it hit my watch list this week.

My Analysis Approach: The Global Packaging Industry

I take the reader on an easy-to-understand journey from this firm's recent performance and capital return to future expected performance, debt risk, and valuation, while tailoring my personal commentary to suit this sector and my target stock, answering the "why" behind each metric, since no two sectors are the same. My goal is to find stocks that are undervalued to their peers while also beating their peers in other key fundamentals.

The peer comparables I picked today for their business similarities to my target stock Amcor are International Paper (IP), Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), WestRock Company (WRK), Avery Dennison (AVY), and Berry Global Group (BERY).

Analysis Results: Downgrade to Neutral

Here are the results of my analysis of Amcor this time around:

Amcor - analysis results (author)

Based on this data, my investment thesis today argues for downgrading my prior rating to a neutral hold.

Although my target stock Amcor is trading at a discount to its peer average P/E multiple and roughly in line with the P/B multiple, it also presents a much higher long term debt-to-capital ratio, EPS growth below peer average, and recent YoY revenue and earnings growth below its peer average.

The positives that pull it up to neutral territory are a dividend yield and payout ratio higher than its peer average, and forward (expected) revenue beating its peer average, to be driven by its market leading role in sustainable packaging.

Sluggish Recent Performance in Both Revenue and Earnings

To get an idea of most recent quarterly performance vs the same quarter in the prior year, I turned to the income statement.

It shows that revenue declined to $3.2B, vs $3.6B in Dec. 2022, an 11% YoY decline.

Also evident is that earnings (net income) fell to $134MM, vs $459MM in Dec. 2022, a 71% YoY decline.

I think a major driver of this on the cost side was that both interest expenses and operating expenses grew on a YoY basis, thereby impacting earnings.

I also think this is a business type with very high overhead, and so inflationary environments like we have been in will certainly cause an impact throughout the supply-chain particularly input costs. Although Amcor was worse than its peer average, the data I presented shows that several of those peers also saw revenue and earnings declines, so I don't think it is unique to this firm but the sector, a high cost one.

Here is more on recent performance and what the firm had to say in their recent half-year commentary, in terms of drivers of recent performance across their 2 business segments: in the flexibles category, the drop in revenue "reflects 9% lower volumes," as well as "continued soft demand and destocking."

In the rigid packaging category, the firm saw "9% lower volumes," as well as North America "customer demand weakness and destocking."

So, my impression of this firm's performance so far is that it faced a squeeze on both ends: falling demand impacting revenue as higher costs impacted earnings.

A +5% Dividend Yield and Strong Payout Ratio is Example of Strong Capital Return

At a +5.4% dividend yield, Amcor is the clear winner in this peer group when it comes to dividend yield.

It also beats the peer average with its dividend payout ratio of nearly 73%.

I believe this is relevant info for a dividend-income investor looking for the best yield on capital invested, and building a dividend portfolio, but also shows that this firm is returning nearly 3/4ths of earnings back to shareholders.

Beats Peers on Future Revenue but Misses on Profitability Estimates

Amcor modestly beat its peer average on forward revenue expectations, but did not do so well when compared to the EPS growth estimates.

In terms of future EPS growth estimates, it is actually in the negative growth territory.

From its EPS estimate of $0.70 for June 2024, the consensus expects a -4.47% decline, and with 2 downward revisions vs 1 upward revision.

Again, echoing my earlier comments I expect this firm to be plagued by increasing costs and interest expenses as 2024 moves along, so will see headwinds impacting profitability in the short term however in a longer term view I should point out the potential this firm has on the top-line.

In the packaging industry worldwide, I am expecting continued focus on "sustainability" and increased use of recycled materials, and in this regard Amcor will have a leading edge. My view is supported by a study last August by Markets and Markets, appearing in PRNewswire, that highlighted Amcor's position as a market leader in this space, comparing top 21 sustainable packaging companies in 2023:

top sustainable packaging companies (PRnewswire)

Further, consider the following from the article:

With the benefits of sustainable packaging growing in popularity, the market for sustainable packaging is anticipated to experience considerable expansion in the coming years. The sustainable packaging industry is also witnessing rapid growth due to the stringent laws and regulations levied by governments and governing bodies, as well as a shift in consumer preferences towards recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials.

So, I think the evidence points to Amcor being in a favorable market leading position to take advantage of a trend that is already underway, and will continue to grow revenue opportunities because of this in the longer-term, despite shorter-term headwinds affecting the bottom line.

Debt to Capital Ratio Raises Debt Risk Profile

The firm's long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 65% is much less favorable than its peer average which is around 48%. My target for this sector, considering it is debt-laden and very capital intensive to operate manufacturing and supply-chain facilities, would be around 40-60% LTD/Capital.

Here is my deep dive into the debt risk profile at Amcor:

Long-term company debt continued to grow in Q4, now at $7.09B. It is worth mentioning that the nature of their balance sheet is such that cash is not a major asset, only $430MM, while its biggest asset is $4.37B worth of property /plant/equipment.

Consider that from the balance sheet we can see a nearly +12% growth in corporate debt since June 2022, most recently climbing to $7.09B.

Amcor - debt trend (Seeking Alpha)

At the same time, we can see correlated with that period on the income statement a +115% growth in quarterly interest expense, impacting earnings and most recently costing the firm $95MM in interest.

In fact, in its FY2024 full year guidance the firm already mentioned "a negative impact of approximately 6% related to higher estimated net interest and tax expense."

The interest rate probability tracker I use is CME Fedwatch, and so far it appears June is the magic month this year as the website shows there is a 65% probability the Fed lowers its target rate down a notch after June's meeting, as of Feb. 25th data.

Until then, I think in the shorter-term this firm will continue to have to grapple with an environment where debt is very costly, and yet their business is structured around a lot of debt financing. Until significant profitability growth occurs, it could also make it less likely for further dividend hikes as the firm strives to retain more cash, so not a great scenario for dividend growth investors in the short-term, and also presenting a modest downside risk in buying this stock at the present time.

Continues to be Undervalued vs Peers

Let's take a quick look at the most recent share price, $9.21, compared with its 200-day simple moving average in the following YChart.

Data by YCharts

In my analysis shown earlier, I determined that the current price is trading at a nearly $4/share discount to its peer average forward P/E multiple, and roughly in line with the peer average P/B multiple.

So, if looking at multiples alone, it would appear undervalued or inline, however it should be considered in the context of all the other parameters I mentioned, which make a good case as to why Amcor is trading at a slight discount vs peers.

Conclusion: Agreement with Neutral Consensus

To summarize, I'm giving this stock a neutral call today as although it presents an undervalued or inline share price vs peers it also presents a higher debt risk profile which adds to the downside risk, has underperformed peers recently in Q4 results, and comes short vs peers in future EPS growth expected.

What pulls this stock up into neutral range is that it has lots of long-term potential as a market leader in sustainable packaging which will drive future expected revenue, and it presents a strong case for return of capital to shareholders when considering its dividend yield and payout ratio.