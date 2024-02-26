Chun han/E+ via Getty Images

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) is the largest metallurgical ("met") coal producer in the U.S. This is a company I have covered a few times over the last years, and those articles can be found here. I did recently compare AMR with Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH), which can be read here. This article will be more focused on the Q4 2023 results released earlier today.

The performance of AMR has been truly spectacular over the last 3 years, up 2,679%. That is partly because the stock was very depressed at the start of that period, but the performance has been extremely good over the last 2 years as well. There are a few reasons for the good performance in my view.

Met coal prices were very high in 2022, but have since then held up reasonably well, while thermal coal prices have retraced much more.

We have seen a relatively good operating performance by AMR, where the production volume and costs have been competitive. There have been no substantial disruptions.

AMR is committed to returning 100% of the free cash flow to shareholders and has primarily relied on buybacks, which has decreased the share count aggressively over the last few years. This strategy has been so good that we are now seeing several other coal mining companies replicating it. I would note that AMR has had a cleaner share structure than some of its peers, which is why the share count has decreased so much more as well.

The company was also added to the S&P 600 SmallCap index in late 2023, which caused a lot of buying from ETFs tracking that index, while the free float is shrinking each quarter. U.S. ETFs now own 4.33M shares, which equals 33% of the company, using the latest share count.

AMR did in Q4 report an adjusted EBITDA of $266.3M compared to $153.9M in the prior quarter. Net income was $176.0M or $12.88 per diluted share, which can be compared to $93.8M or $6.65 per diluted share in Q3. The EPS did significantly beat guidance for the quarter at $9.08.

The good quarterly result was partly due to a nice uptick in the sales volume, with 4.5M tons from the met segment and 0.1M tons from all others. The substantially improved sales price of $184/t was also a contributing factor, compared to $155/t in Q3. Costs increased some, but the margin was $65/t, a margin improvement of $20/t compared to Q3.

We can in the chart below see that the margin improvement in Q4 of 45% quarter-over-quarter was slightly below some peers, but still a very healthy improvement.

The 2023 full year adjusted EBITDA was $1,033.1M compared to $1,740.6M in 2022. Net income was $722.0M compared to $1,448.5M in the prior year. 2023 was a good year overall, even if the numbers are down substantially compared to 2022. However, it is worth remembering that 2022 was a fantastic year for AMR and most met coal producers.

The company has for the last two years been committed to returning most of the cash flows to shareholders via buybacks but has also paid a smaller dividend. The company will now exclusively use buybacks for shareholder distributions, which still equates to 100% of free cash flow.

The balance sheet remains extremely robust for AMR, with $268.2M in cash at the end of last quarter, and the company only has $10.4M in debt outstanding.

Valuation & Conclusion

AMR did in conjunction with Q3 2023 results provide 2024 guidance, which remains unchanged. The expectation is for a slightly higher met coal production volume compared to 2023, where costs are also expected to increase very marginally. Given where met coal prices are currently trading, 2024 does so far look to have the potential to beat 2023, even if a lot can happen throughout the year.

The below figure uses the latest guidance figures and financials as of Q4 2023.

Figure 6 - Source: My Estimates

The valuation of AMR has come down some over the last year, but the company is still trading with a free cash flow yield of around 15%, without using overly aggressive met coal prices. Note that this is for a company which has a negative net debt and is distributing 100% of free cash flow to shareholders. So, it is difficult to see AMR as anything but a buy here, even if the stock price has done very well over the last few years.

If we see more of a retracement in met coal prices, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will not be unaffected. So, it might still be prudent to wait/hope for a pullback given that coal mining is still a cyclical business. With that said, given the substantial decrease in the share count, at least I am not expecting a retracement anywhere near the 2023 lows, unless the global economy ends up in a more severe recession.