PENN Entertainment: Unveiling The Hidden Retail Jackpot And The ESPN Bet Gamble

David Papson profile picture
David Papson
20 Followers

Summary

  • PENN's recent 13% stock crash reflects the market unease over higher-than-expected Q4 losses and doubts about the $400 million investment in ESPN Bet, showcasing investor skepticism.
  • Penn's retail segment though is underappreciated with 43 properties and estimated cumulative free cash flow of ~$1.7 billion over three years.
  • Despite ESPN Bet uncertainties, I believe PENN stock is trading at over a 100% discount to the intrinsic value of its retail segment.

This article was written by

David Papson
As the Chief Executive Officer of CDT Capital Management, David is principally responsible for the performance of CDT’s main fund, VNAV. Along with his team, over the past five years, Mr. Papson developed CDT’s investment and risk management thesis that leverages the power of insider activity to generate investment leads and underpin a proprietary, data-driven probability of risk model. Overall, the CDT strategy is equal parts quantitative and fundamental requiring David’s day-to-day concerns to vary from coding to company specific due diligence.  Prior to founding CDT, David established an extensive career in institutional risk management holding leadership roles in insurance and merchant banking. Most recently, he was the Director of Risk Management at Fiserv. David earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics with Magna Cum Laude Honors from New York University.Closely associated and approved author for CDT Capital Management

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PENN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is expressly the opinion of David Papson and does not reflect the opinion of CDT Capital Management ("CDT"). The stocks discussed in this article could be holdings of CDT and its affiliates.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (668)
The problem is all i see on ESPN are draftkings and others commercials it doesn't seem to me that ESPN is trying hard to push the PENN ESPN alternative. Am I wrong?
