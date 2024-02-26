airdone

Intro

We wrote about Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) back in April 2023 when we upgraded our rating on the REIT from a 'Hold' to a 'Buy'. Trends were encouraging at the time when we saw growth in both Hotel RevPAR as well as occupancy rates. Furthermore, the purchase of TravelCenters by BP immediately boosted the Net lease portfolio where approximately $380 million in upfront capital for SVC was part of the deal. Moreover, this was all on the back of some significant deleveraging in fiscal 2022 where the lion's share of collected funds from the $1.6+ billion of asset sales in this period went to paying down the company's debt. Suffice it to say, a technical breakout, a successful pivot to a more asset-light model plus the reinstating of the company's quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share led us to believe that rising prices were ahead for the REIT.

Fast-forward just over 10 months later, and we see that our 'Buy' call did not turn out as expected. As we see below, shares took off to the upside in early 2023 but failed to keep the momentum going. Shares have managed to remain above the downcycle multi-year trend line but the fact that shares of SVC have now lost their 10-week moving average ($7.95) by some distance, we could easily see a swift move down to the $6 level approximately over the coming months to test that multi-year trend line once more. Therefore, given that we believe that SVC's share-price action on the technical charts always informs us of the REIT's fundamentals at the time, we are downgrading our 'Buy' rating to a 'Hold' for now. Here are some pointers that back up our thesis.

SVC Technical Chart (StockCharts.com)

More Growth Needed

Ultimately, to price this REIT higher, investors need to see sustained FFO & EBITDA growth, and here is where SVC looks like it is struggling. We state this because funds from operations of $0.56 per share in Q3 along with adjusted EBITDA growth of 1% were disappointing, to say the least. Rental income increased in the quarter & the full-service hotels segment grew its EBITDA by roughly $3 million. The 'select service' & 'extended stay' segments however both witnessed declines in both their overall EBITDA tallies as well as EBITDA margin.

Suffice it to say, although FFO growth of approximately 14% and 8% is expected for both fiscal 2023 & fiscal 2024, both estimates of $1.72 & $1.86 per share for these periods are down roughly 5% over the past thirty days. We acknowledge that SVC's valuation may look compelling as we see below, but investors should not underestimate the significant impact SVC's debt load has on its valuation.

SVC Valuation Guide (Seeking Alpha)

To get a sense of how leveraged SVC remains, consider the following. The sole hotel purchase over the past three years was the Nautilus Hotel in Miami for just over $165 million last June. On the contrary, SVC over the same timeframe has disposed of over a hundred hotels which has resulted in more than a billion dollars entering the coffers of the company. In saying this, debt has remained elevated and continues to be rolled over to span out near-term maturities. To this point, $350 million of senior notes needs to be acted on before the March deadline this year followed by $825 million of senior notes due to expire in the latter part of 2024. Large debt maturity windows invariably result in management being more cautious with funds on hand. Therefore, we expect 2024 to be a quiet year in terms of acquisitions as the CEO hinted at below on the Q3 earnings call.

Our priority remains addressing our upcoming debt maturities. That being said, we continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities similar to what we bought in June with the Nautilus but at the current time, we have nothing under the purchase and sale agreement. We're underwriting a couple of transactions but that said, it's unlikely we buy anything for the rest of this calendar year. And as you know, we've bought one asset in the past three years. We've sold over a hundred hotels for a billion dollars of proceeds. So we have been net sellers, but we'll continue to optimistically evaluate transactions. But again, the priority is the upcoming maturities.

Dividend Safety

SVC's high leverage also ties into the sustainability of the dividend for the following reasons. The strength of the dividend is a major valuation driver and comes in at 10.47% at present. Although the payout may look well covered (cash-flow pay-out ratio of 26.58%), SVC's debt-to-equity ratio comes in at 4.39 whilst the interest coverage ratio comes in at 0.69. These ratios illustrate how leveraged SVC is compared to the sector in general and question the REIT'S dividend-safety and whether growth can take place in the dividend over time.

Suffice it to say, even in REIT's yielding over 10%, growth is important for the following reasons. Just say, shares do indeed drop to the $6 level over the next 12 months, this would be a 21% decline based on the current share price. Therefore, when we factor in the dividend, we would still be dealing with an 11% negative return over 12 months all things remaining equal. That negative return though is nominal and not a real return. What we are saying here is that if one were to factor in 4% inflation and compound this percentage over the long term, SVC's stated (no-growth) 10% dividend yield would work out to be nothing of the sort in real terms. Case in point: Dividend growth is crucial for long-term holders irrespective of the starting yield on offer.

Q4 Earnings

Due to seasonality headwinds, the Q4 FFO estimate of $0.36 per share comes in $0.20 per share below what was reported in Q3 and $0.08 per share below what was reported in Q4 in fiscal 2022. As always, given the highly predictive nature of incoming cash-flows from SVC's 761 retail net lease assets (9+ year average weighted lease term), it will be the performance of the larger hotel segment ($6.2 billion investment) that will move the needle for the stock post-Q4 earnings.

SVC Q3 2023 Hotel EBITDA (Company Website)

It will be interesting to see if SVC can surprise the market where continued strength in Sonesta & contract-related revenue along with a much-needed bump from the leisure hotel segment would most likely need to be seen. With business travel continuing to gain traction, it will be interesting to see if mid-week bookings continue to close the gap on their weekend bookings counterparts. Tailwinds like growing business travel you feel will need to remain elevated as hotel operating costs (such as insurance premiums) continue to rise along with employees' salaries at the hotels. Moreover, forward-looking guidance for the capital expenditure budget for 2024 will also be closely watched by investors to get a read on forward-looking spending versus EBITDA projections.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, it will be interesting to see what numbers SVC reports in its upcoming fourth quarter for fiscal 2023. Although the REIT may look cheap across a range of valuation metrics, concerning technicals, high debt (which must be rolled over) and a dividend yield over twice the sector median all bring risks to the table. We look forward to continued coverage.