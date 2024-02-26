The Market Ratcheted Up And Down Repeatedly: Why And How Long?

MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski

The Bulls' Win in the February 2024 War Is Secured

So far, as of Feb. 23 [F], the Bulls not only triumphed over various small and big battles against Bears in the bear's home ground, February, but also seem to capture a final Win of the February 2024 War, as opposed to the one-sided defeat last year, although Bears still have an extremely slim chance, in the remaining four days.

Table 1 Feb (23): M & T February 1 - 23, 2024 DATE S&P 500 %CH.1 P/m %CH.2 01/31/24 4,845.65 * * * 02/01/24 4,906.19 1.25% P 1.25% 02/02/24 4,958.61 1.07% P 2.33% 02/05/24 4,742.81 -4.35% m -2.12% 02/06/24 4,754.23 0.24% P -1.89% 02/07/24 4,995.06 5.07% P 3.08% 02/08/24 4,997.91 0.06% P 3.14% 02/09/24 5,026.61 0.57% P 3.73% 02/12/24 5,021.84 -0.09% m 3.64% 02/13/24 4,953.19 -1.37% m 2.22% 02/14/24 5,000.62 0.96% P 3.20% 02/15/24 5,029.73 0.58% P 3.80% 02/16/24 5,000.57 -0.58% m 3.20% 02/20/24 4,975.51 -0.50% m 2.68% 02/21/24 4,981.80 0.13% P 2.81% 02/22/24 5,087.03 2.11% P 4.98% 02/23/24 5,088.80 0.03% P 5.02% NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH.1: The Percent Change from the previous day. 5. %CH.2: The Percent Change from Jan 31. 6. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 1 has two kinds of percent change: %CH.1 and %CH.2. The former in the third column is the daily percent change, while the latter in the last column is the percent change from Jan. 31 to each date.

%CH.1 serves to help readers easily grasp the peculiar fashion of ratchet movements, mostly two steps, recorded on the third column, such as (1) two "P's on Feb. 1 and 2, (2) two "m"s on Feb. 12 and 13, (3) two "P"s on Feb.14 and15, and (4) two "m"s on Feb.16 and 20.

Please visualize the shape of ratchets systematically over 4 steps: 2 up ratchets and 2 down ratchets. Can you distinguish between these unusable ratchets and ordinary market movements? Normally, any typical market movements are a random-walk feature, while the ratchet steps are a neat and parade pattern.

Why and how do these ratchets formulate? We have observed the bull plateau which has been built since Oct. 31, 2023. The main building blocks are the vaulted securities which are locked each other tightly at their 52-week highs, such as Magnificent 7, Top Ten in SPY (The SPDR ETF of the S&P 500), and GRANOLAS in Europe.

The S&P 500 Have Marched Around the 5,000 Line Since Feb. 9, 2024

On Feb. 9 [F], the S&P 500 finally clinched its third consecutive daily record close and settled above $5,000 for the first time ever, after it came so close, reaching out at $4,999.89 in the last hour of Feb., 7 [W], as I was continuously watching it.

As shown in the third column in the Table, the market in 3 weeks in Feb. has been highly bullish, registering 1) 4 pluses in a row from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, and 2) 3 positives in a row, from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 3) 2 double positives, (1) and (3), while printing only 2 double negatives, (2) and (4), and 1 negative on Feb. 5. The 16 sessions of Feb. are shared as bulls vs. bears was 11 vs. 5, more than two times.

Notice particularly, Bears' 5 sessions, nevertheless, contained two big bombs: 1) -4.15% on Feb. 5, and 2) -1.39% on Feb. 13. These two messy attacks were successfully overwhelmed by timely and numerous counterattacks of Bulls.

No doubt we witnessed the recent movement of the S&P 500 was not a random walk, but it was a genuine ratchet step on the bull plateau, anchored by the Vaulted Securities.

%CH.2 in the 5th column in the Table is the daily strength indicator of the S&P 500, tracking: (1) starting positively +1.25% on Feb.1, and +2.33% on Feb. 2, (2) negatively -2.12% on Feb. 5, and -1.89% on Feb. 6, (3) never has been negative, but oscillated between +2% and +5% since then.

The S&P 500 growth in Feb. was negative for only two days on Feb. 5 and 6. The remaining 12 days exhibited that (1) above 3% on Feb. 9 and 12, (2) below 3% on Feb. 13, (3) above 3% on Feb. 14, 15, and 16, (4) below 3% on Feb. 20 and 21, (5) at 4.98% on Feb. 22 [Th], and (6) at 5.02% on Feb. 23 [F].

As a result, the Bulls won the February 2024 War against the tough Bears with enough margin, regardless of the outcomes of the remaining 4 sessions from Feb. 26 through 29.

Pulse Check #1 by The Uptrend

Table 2: M & T Jan & Feb (23) Jan and Feb 1- - 23, 2024 Jan Bull 10 points Feb Bull 11 points 2023 8Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Jan 0 1 0 0 1 3 10 Feb 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 Jan Bear 11 points Jan Bear 5 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Jan 0 0 0 2 1 3 11 Feb 0 0 0 0 2 1 5 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

Table 3: The m/P on Friday Dec, 2023, Jan, Feb (01-16), 2024 Month Date Dec 1 8 15 22 29 P/m P P m P m Jan 5 12 19 26 * P/m P P m m * Feb 2 9 16 23 * P/m P P m P * The Friday Vote P vs. m was 8 vs.5 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 1 shows that in Feb., Bears vs. Bulls was 11 vs. 5, in other words, Bulls were favorable than Bears more than double.

In Table 2, Bulls vs. Bears was 21 (= 10 (Jan) + 11 (Feb)) vs. 16 (=11 (Jan) + 5 (Feb)). Bears shortened the distance in Jan. a bit, but Bears increased it very high in Feb., because Bulls vs. Bears was 11 vs. 5.

Table 3 is the secondary criterion which logs the Friday votes as Bulls vs. Bears was 8 vs. 5.

As a result, the current Uptrend indicates the pulse is solidly positive.

If you want the source of the PPO (Paper and Pencil Only) approach, click this.

Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)

Table 4 Trifecta Data Feb 01 - Feb 23 DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 01/31/24 482.92 381.38 416.97 * * * * 02/01/24 489.16 385.12 421.88 P P P Tp 02/02/24 494.17 386.39 429.01 P P P Tp 02/05/24 492.58 383.61 428.45 m m m Tm 02/06/24 493.98 385.08 427.59 P P m D 02/07/24 497.99 386.68 431.79 P P P Tp 02/08/24 498.31 387.38 432.79 P P P Tp 02/06/24 501.20 386.72 437.06 P m P D 02/12/24 500.08 388.11 435.34 m P m S 02/13/24 494.08 382.82 428.55 m m m Tm 02/14/24 498.49 384.31 433.22 P P P Tp 02/15/24 501.86 388.27 434.51 P P P Tp 02/16/24 499.48 386.18 430.57 m m m Tm 02/20/24 496.76 385.69 427.32 m m m Tm 02/21/24 497.15 386.03 425.61 P P m D 02/22/24 507.50 390.52 438.07 P P P Tp 02/23/24 507.82 391.26 436.78 P P m D NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

Table 5. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024 Jan (02 - 26), Feb (01 - 23), 2024 2024 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Jan 0 0 1 1 3 8 Feb 0 0 0 3 1 7 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tms Jan 0 1 2 4 Feb 0 1 2 4 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull. (plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear. (minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

Table 4 registers that 11 out of 16 days (Feb 1 to Feb. 23) were shared "P" and "m" each day, so 7 "P" and 4 "m" printing because a trifecta requires all 3 components (SPY, DIA, and QQQ) to have the same sign, either "P" [plus] or "m" [minus].

In Table 5, 12 days out of 21 days (Jan. 2 through Jan. 31) were shared "P" and "m" each day, so only 8 "P" and 4 "m" readings.

Table 5 exhibited a high level of bullishness in Jan. and Feb. (23): Bulls vs. Bears was 15 (= 8 (Jan) + 7 (Feb)) vs. 8 (= 4 (Jan) + 4 (Feb), a bit less than 2 times, as of Feb. 23.

We want to stay on the plateau as long as possible. Therefore, any one-way score is not good in either bull's or bear's favor.

It's significantly bullish, keeping a high level of about 2 times over bearishness.

Pulse Check #3 by The SDI (Sector Diffusion Index)

Table 6. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion Feb-24 XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 02/01/24 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 02/02/24 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 02/05/24 m m P P P m P P P m P 7 64% 02/06/24 P P P P m P P P m P P 9 82% 02/07/24 m P m P P P P m P P P 8 73% 02/08/24 P m P P m P P m P m m 6 55% 02/09/24 P P P P P m P m P P m 8 73% 02/12/24 m P m m P P m P m m P 5 45% 02/13/24 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 02/14/24 P P P P P m P m P P P 9 82% 02/15/24 P P P P P P P P m P P 10 91% 02/16/24 m m m m m m m P m P P 3 27% 02/20/24 m m m m m m m P m m m 1 9% 02/21/24 P P m P P P P P m P P 9 82% 02/22/24 P m P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 02/23/24 P P m m P m P P m P P 7 64% AVERAGE 52% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The PPO approach recently has contributed to 1) the Momentum/Trend Analysis, and 2) The Trifecta Distribution Front in particular. As the third contribution, the PPO approach is to monitor the stock-market breadth and turning direction.

Uptrend, Trifecta Front, and Diffusion Index have a common thread of the PPO approach which distinguishes any movement with a plus ("P") and a minus ("m") without considering the size differences.

In any special situations with any external shock such as the oil embargo or COVID-pandemic or internal impacts of over-tightening monetary policy and undue fiscal expansion, the PPO approach has worked to fill the vacuum with traditional approaches.

Every day, 11 SPY sectors together make a Diffusion Index ["DI"] which oscillates between 0% to 100%. If all 11 sectors rose, the DI is 100%, and if all fell, the DI is 0%. The DI indicates market breadth, which means how tightly the components stick together.

In Jan., the SDI was 51%. In Feb., it was 52%, as shown in Table 6, as of Feb. 23 [F]. We had an optimal level of pulse.

The Market Perspective for 2024 and Beyond

The market and economy have performed profoundly since late 2023, and as of Feb. 23 [F], 2024, as we traced with the Uptrend, the TDI, and the SDI.

Bears are growling in the bear aisle, but Bulls are quiet with compliance in the bull camp, although both bears and bulls have been busy with the instant (in a few seconds or a few sessions) trading which is really lucrative and exciting, but somewhat risky without any well-defined trading rules.

Backing to the 2009 origin, the SBM (Super Bull Market) started in March 2009, and the GE (Great Expansion) started in June 2009. The SBM has not been stopped by the COVID-19 related "Recession" (or ensuing bear market). The GE also has continued to date, as asserted in my several posts.

The current bull plateau is expected to continue to run until 2027. Therefore, we expect a "Bear Market" to end the SBM in 2027, and about six months later, a "Recession" to end the GE.

As a consequence, most importantly, we finally get the right business cycle chronology back, by getting a "bear market" as a leading indicator comes first, and then a "recession" as a coincident indicator follows.

Conclusion

The pulse of the plateau was very healthy in the Uptrend, the TDI, and the SDI. The 3 indicators maintained the optimally augmented strength of the plateau at the current level or the slightly higher level in the coming years, resulting in a longer life cycle, without peaking extremely high in a relatively short term.

We deeply welcome that the benchmark S&P 500 is above the 5,000 level, which remained at the same level until Friday (Feb 23), and from now on, at the same level or a bit higher level in the future, perhaps until 2027.

The monetary policy has been in a pause mode since the end of Jan. The market, the commentators, the various trading machines, and investors have been busy predicting the future actions of the Fed, such as the rate cuts or hikes, the quantitative tightening or the easing of the SOMA (System Open Market Account) portfolio.

The Fed has been in compliance, by just watching the economic and market data online while most market participants seem to be lost about the directions, trends, valuations, and so on. The step-by-step strong movement of the SPY in February, historically a weak month, surely adds to the conundrum in Wall Street.