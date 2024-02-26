Filmstax/E+ via Getty Images

While Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) (CSE: GTII.CN) ("GTI") has shown resiliency, impressive business strategy and strong growth prospect amid a challenging cannabis sector in the United States, compared to its peers in terms of valuation, I still recommend a "Hold" on GTI with a balanced approach.

Introduction

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, as one of the largest multi-state cannabis operators ("MSO") in the United States alongside Curaleaf, Trulieve and Cresco Labs, GTI’s core business is manufacturing, distributing and marketing a portfolio of owned cannabis consumer packaged goods brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The Company distributes and markets these products primarily to third-party licensed retail cannabis stores across the United States as well as to GTI owned retail stores such as Rise Dispensaries.

Financial Results

The financial results in Q3 2023 look fairly positive for GTI.

GTI management commented that the revenue for Q3 2023 was $275 million increased 9% sequentially from previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $83 million or 30% of revenue. The cash flow from operations for the quarter was $61 million.

These positive results are mainly driven by Maryland's legalization. Since July 1, 2023, Maryland's adult-use cannabis sales soared. In just 6 months, Maryland saw $332 million in adult-use cannabis sales. In 2024, Maryland's total sales including both adult-use and medical cannabis are expected to exceed $1 billion and reach $2.1 billion in 2027. GTI seems to be well positioned to capture the market share in Maryland.

GTI's strategy and network in this well-regulated cannabis sector in the United States is impressive. For example, the current Maryland Governor, Wes Moore, was GTI's board member until March 2022. In November 2022, Wes Moore was elected as Maryland Governor and Marylanders also voted for adult-use legalization, putting GTI at the forefront of this newly emerged market.

To avoid conflict of interest, Wes Moore needed to disclose and put his assets in a blind trust, which included $1.2 million worth of GTI stock.

Despite a challenging cannabis sector in the United States when many companies struggle to survive due to the high taxes from 280E and fierce competition, GTI has been very resilient and growing its revenue steadily.

investors.gtigrows.com/investors/financial-information/financial-reports/default.aspx

However, the fierce competition does show up in gross profit % as seen below.

investors.gtigrows.com/investors/financial-information/financial-reports/default.aspx

GTI's gross profit % has declined quarter over quarter since 2021, although the decline in gross profit % appears to be slowing in recent quarters. Hopefully, it indicates that we are close to the bottom.

Despite the price compression and fierce competition, GTI has been able to survive and grow as a result of its operation efficiency that can be observed from its cash flow generated from operations.

investors.gtigrows.com/investors/financial-information/financial-reports/default.aspx

Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue has been maintained well at a high level allowing GTI to invest in new markets and existing operations. What's more impressive is that despite high taxes and interest rates, GTI has managed to repurchase $25 million worth of stock in Q3 2023.

Efficient Capital Structure

A bit different from other MSOs that have large amount of expensive debt, GTI mainly has $244 million note payable with 7% interest rate maturing in April 2025.

With strong cash flow generation from operations, GTI appears to be well positioned and in no hurry to re-finance its debt.

Other Notable Business Strategies

Rise Store Grand Opening

GTI operates a large national network of Rise Dispensaries (about 85 stores) in 14 states. GTI is quickly opening more Rise stores. GTI opened 4 Rise stores in Maryland, 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and 1 in Florida in Q3 2023, and opened another 3 Rise stores in Florida between October and November 2023.

Not only GTI's speed in opening Rise stores is impressive, GTI's strategy on Rise store grand opening is fairly interesting.

Instead of making one-off donation here and there for different causes, GTI chooses to always donate the profit from its Rise store grand opening to a local charitable organization.

Interestingly, this donation from Rise store grand opening indirectly converted such local charitable organization to be the advocate and "sales" team for GTI's Rise store getting the word out and bringing awareness from local community to the Rise store. In the end, the more profit this new Rise store makes on grand opening, the more donation the local charitable organization will receive.

While this strategy makes a good cause, it also helps any newly opened Rise store establish strong root in local communities for returning customers.

RYTHM Artist Series

Recently, GTI announced the launch of RYTHM Artist Series, a collection of cannabis strains that are chosen (and smoked) by artists spanning multiple genres of music. This is a genius marketing strategy. Each of such local artist has a strong base of local followers. By offering a cannabis strain chosen by the artist exclusively at Rise stores, GTI essentially converted the artist's followers to Rise customers creating win-win situation between GTI and the artists. There has been other cannabis strains chosen and smoked by celebrities, this carefully curated approach by GTI is a first.

Forward Looking Insights

The next drivers for GTI's growth are the 5 newly opened Rise stores in Florida, continued hyper growth in Maryland, growth in New York and New Jersey, and the newly opened Rise store in Las Vegas.

In addition, Florida may legalize adult-use cannabis in November 2024. If that happens, GTI may see significant revenue growth in 2025 and beyond.

In addition, while GTI hasn't publicly announced that it is seeking tax refund from previously paid 280E taxes with the IRS. If Trulieve is successful in getting some tax refund, it is very likely that GTI will follow suit and obtain any tax refund that hasn't been statutory barred.

While the momentum for growth in the United States is strong for GTI, GTI hasn't been active on the international front unlike Curaleaf that has been quietly growing its presence in international markets such as Germany. Especially given Germany's parliament has just voted to pass the Cannabis Act to legalize adult-use cannabis on February 23, 2024, GTI may be at a disadvantage to capture emerging international markets.

Upcoming Q4 2023 Earnings Release

Here are some areas to look out for in the upcoming Q4 2023 earnings release on February 28, 2024.

The analyst consensus for the average Q4 2023 revenue is $270 million, which is a sequential decline from Q3 2023, but a modest increase of 4.2% compared to Q4 2022. With many of Rise dispensaries newly opened in Florida, Nevada, Maryland and other states in Q3 and Q4 2023, the revenue estimate seems to be fairly conservative. I expect GTI's Q4 2023 revenue to slightly exceed the average consensus from analysts. It is also critical to monitor whether GTI's gross profit margin can stay above 48% to revert the course of decline. GTI's RYTHM Artist Series may be one of the main drivers to increase gross profit margin as these products command more pricing power from these artists.

Cash management in Q4 2023 will be important to watch as well such as whether GTI can manage to turn another quarter with positive free cash flow and whether GTI follows through to repurchase another $25 million of shares.

It will be interesting to watch out whether GTI follows suit from Trulieve to file amended tax returns for prior years to claim the 280E tax refund from the IRS.

Another area to monitor for in Q4 2023 earnings release is on New York state. Finally, after a lengthy legal battle, MSOs including GTI can finally start to make sales in the state of New York as soon as December 2023. New York state presents another enormous opportunity for growth. Even one month of sales in December 2023 can be potentially significant for GTI.

In addition, investors shall look out on whether GTI makes any comments on international markets to provide further clarity on its expansion strategy.

Valuation

Since my previous analysis on Trulieve on January 22, 2024, Trulieve's stock price has grown significantly from $7.37 to $10.37 (40.79% increase) increasing Trulieve's market capitalization to about $2 billion. In the same time period, GTI's stock price has just moved from $13.15 to $14.28 (8.5% increase). Of course, 8.5% increase on stock price in just one month is fantastic, the gap on valuation between Trulieve and GTI has narrowed significantly.

For fairly similar businesses between Trulieve and GTI, GTI is still quite expensive with a market capitalization of $3.4 billion as of February 23, 2024.

With about $310 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2023, $3.4 billion market capitalization is still about 10 times. For the uncertainty that GTI is still facing and fierce competition, again, the valuation is a bit on the pricy side. For someone that is interested in investing in the cannabis sector in the United States, Trulieve still presents better value.

Conclusion

GTI emerges as a resilient and strategically sound player in the challenging U.S. cannabis sector. Its noteworthy operational efficiency, impressive network, innovative marketing strategies, and positive financial outcomes, particularly in Maryland, demonstrate a strong foundation for future growth. However, the continued challenges of price compression, competitive market dynamics, and the lack of strategic international expansion plan underscore the complexities GTI faces. The valuation comparison with peers like Trulieve suggests that while GTI has significant strengths and potential, the current market valuation is fairly rich. Therefore, maintaining a "Hold" recommendation reflects a balanced view.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.