Rivian: You Have Been Warned By Elon Musk

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rivian's stock has plunged to all-time lows following its Q4 2023 report and bleak production guidance for 2024.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned of potential bankruptcy for Rivian, causing the stock to enter a tailspin.
  • Rivian's numbers paint a grim picture, with negative gross margins, a high cash burn rate, and the need for additional funding to avoid bankruptcy.
Electric Truck Maker Rivian Recalls Almost All Of Its Vehicles Over Steering Issue

Mario Tama

Introduction

Last week, Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) plunged -38% to new all-time lows in the aftermath of its Q4 2023 report, wherein the EV manufacturer beat quarterly estimates but presented disastrous production guidance for 2024 with frightening macro commentary

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
7.47K Followers

I am Ahan Vashi, a seasoned investor with professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (7)

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Article Update Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (1.31K)
7380309
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (574)
I dont want to gloat about being right on this company,........but when years go by and you've see a handful on the road it's denial to stay with them. I hope no one got hurt too bad.
Miro Kefurt profile picture
Miro Kefurt
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (1.59K)
I am sure MUSK would like to pick-up RIVIAN for penny on a dollar, actually bit surprised that TESLA did not take it over as RIVIAN has a viable and yet to be profitable business where TESAL has ZERO (pick up, SUV, delivery van for amazon). So no product competition there. So it would totally make $$$ $ense !!!
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (2.62K)
Rivian has proven itself to be a quasi-fraud. Per 4Q23 balance sheet, Rivian's debt has ballooned to $4.4 bill (vs $2.7 bill in 3Q23). As of 12/31/23, shares outstanding ballooned to 963 mill. Meanwhile, net loss for 4Q23 was $1.5 bill or full yr '23 loss of $5.4 bill. Like all other money-losing companies, Rivian is on a path to bankruptcy. How Rivian shares go up some days, I haven't a clue. I wouldn't buy Rivian shares if they fell to 50 cents. The reason i say "quasi-fraud" is because Rivian has dislosed these shortcomings. But investors keep pouring money into Rivian anyway. I don't get it
livingthepoem profile picture
livingthepoem
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (34)
Is he pushing the stock price down so he can buy RIVN?
j
jd3cker
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (31)
@livingthepoem Whatever he's doing, it's not out of the goodness of his heart.
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (1.31K)
@livingthepoem Very, very unlikely. But Tesla buying Rivian would make sense, given little product overlap. That said, technology and cultural differences could make this acquisition unviable.
