Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) disappointed markets with the release of its fourth quarter earnings last week. Investors continue to be concerned about the highly leveraged media company’s ability to generate earnings. After the drop in share price and reviewing the latest earnings, I believe that selling cash secured puts with a $7.50 per share strike price is a good entry point for a long position in the shares.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s results from operations were far from impressive. The company reported a $1.7 billion drop in revenues compared to the pro forma results of the combined companies at the end of 2022. Expenses did improve by more than $5 billion thanks in large part to the elimination of $3 billion in restructuring costs. While operating income finished the year nearly $3.5 billion better than last year, the company still finished the year with a $1.5 billion operating loss.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s balance sheet also shrank during 2023. The company’s assets are largely intangible, which renders shareholder equity and market price to shareholder equity less than reliable when determining valuation. The company did reduce its debt load from $49 billion to $43.5 billion, but many investors are still concerned with leverage.

The most promising aspect of the long thesis for Warner Bros. Discovery comes from the cash flow statement. A large amount of the company’s expenses are tied to noncash charges such as the amortization of intangible assets. The cash flow statement tells a different story from the operating income statement. During 2024, the company’s operating cash flow grew by $3 billion to nearly $7.5 billion and free cash flow grew to over $6 billion. This cash flow generation allowed for the reduction of debt.

While I may place a priority on free cash flow when analyzing companies, not all management teams do, which is why I was relieved to see management discuss free cash flow as an important issue on the quarterly earnings call. Warner Bros. Discovery's leverage currently sits at 3.9 times EBITDA. Management has explicitly stated that they would like to see leverage fall to 2.5 to 3 times EBITDA. Essentially, investors are being told that debt reduction is going to be a priority, which will benefit shareholders with lower interest expenses and higher profitability.

While cash flow was great in 2023, it is also my source of concern for 2024. In the company’s 10-K filing, Warner Bros. Discovery disclosed a $24 billion commitment to purchasing content, with $7 billion coming over the next twelve months. This cash commitment represents a significant cash outlay that is further complicated by management’s desire not to provide free cash flow guidance for 2024. Free cash flow guidance, even if it is within a wide band, would help alleviate investors’ concerns and potentially stabilize share prices. Until guidance is provided, company shares are at risk for major volatility whenever negative news is released.

Despite the concerns, I like $7.50 as a good entry point for a long position, but instead of placing a limit order, I’m going to sell cash secured puts on short-term contracts. Currently, contracts expiring on March 28 and April 19 offer good short-term yields with no earnings announcement between now and expiration. I’m also eligible for additional interest payments on my cash through Fidelity. Should I be assigned these shares, I would be entering at a multiple of 12 to 13 times 2026 earnings estimates and three times 2023 free cash flow.

Warner Bros. Discovery continues to navigate the challenges of its industry with a highly leveraged balance sheet. Despite these challenges, the entertainment company appears to be poised to pay down all upcoming maturities through the generation of free cash flow. Analysts expect profitability to continue to improve with the reduction of interest expenses and shareholders should see meaningful returns by 2026. Until then, I will sell short-term cash secured puts and collect income until I obtain shares.