Investment Thesis

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) is set to report its Q4 2023 results next Tuesday, March 5 (premarket). Dave's prospects appear to be improving at a rapid rate. For one, the business is expected to have reached breakeven in Q4. Secondly, the business is growing at a rapid pace, despite having to meaningfully reduce its customer acquisition spend.

However, the one blemish in this thesis is that its balance sheet is rather restrictive.

However, on balance, there are ample positives to drive this share price higher than $24 per share. Here's why I'm bullish on DAVE.

Why Dave? Why Now?

Dave is fintech with the goal of helping everyday people manage their money more easily and avoid unnecessary fees charged by traditional banks. They offer a range of products, such as ExtraCash (providing interest-free cash advances), a digital checking account (Dave Banking), a budgeting tool, and opportunities to earn extra income through side hustles and surveys.

Dave focuses on providing accessible financial solutions without requiring a complex banking relationship, and they use data analysis to offer quick and affordable services.

Moving on, Dave has improved its member lifetime value and improved its variable profit-based unit economics. The reduction in quarterly marketing spend by one-third, coupled with a substantial decrease in customer acquisition costs, reflects the success of their conversion-focused marketing campaigns. Moreover, the integration of ExtraCash and Dave Card businesses resulted in impressive growth, with double-digit increases in Average Revenue Per User and substantial progress towards adjusted EBITDA profitability (more on this soon).

However, amid these positive developments, there are also challenges. One challenge lies was its ongoing transition of $1 per month subscribers to a new billing system, which caused a headwind to overall Monthly Transacting Members back in Q3 2023. But this has hopefully been resolved by now.

Additionally, the competitive dynamics in the market for advertising inventory pose a challenge, even though the company has efficiently deployed marketing dollars and significantly reduced spend during the third quarter. Therefore, balancing the reduction in marketing spend with sustaining member acquisition growth will be crucial in optimizing their customer acquisition strategy.

Given this context, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Expecting 25% CAGR in 2024

DAVE revenue growth rates

Q4 2023 is up against a very tough comparable quarter. Given that its Q3 updated guidance points to approximately 28% y/y growth rates I'm reasonably confident that 2024 should be able to deliver at least 25% CAGR.

In fact, I would argue that 25% CAGR for 2024 strikes me as a rather low revenue growth rate estimate. But I'll go with this estimate for now, and revise it further next week after Dave reports.

The one aspect that will impact the sort of valuation premium its stock gets is the choppiness of its growth rates. One quarter Dave is delivering more than 40% CAGR rates, then around mid-30s% CAGR, and then, around the mid-10s%.

While I fully recognize that the company was being forced to improve its cost structure dramatically, the fact that improving its cost structure leads to such dramatic quarterly swings in growth rates could be a problem when this stock comes to re-rating, a topic we discuss next.

DAVE Stock Valuation -- 1x Sales

Investors are only paying less than 1x sales for Dave. What a bargain, right? Well, this is where things get a little complicated for me. Yes, the business is clearly making strong strides towards profitability. That cannot be denied.

But at the same time, the business has drawn $75 million on its credit facility, plus holds approximately $30 million in convertible notes. This implies that according to my very rough estimates, Dave entered 2024 with approximately $66 million of net cash, which for a business that is just about breaking even isn't a whole lot of cash on its balance sheet.

This means that this isn't a blemish-free bull thesis. There's a looming question of how, on what terms, and when, Dave will have to take on more liquidity.

On the other hand, all this is old news too. So, the business has had this leveraged balance sheet for some time, and the stock proceeded to sell off 90% from its highs.

Now, to be clear, just because something is down from its highs, doesn't mean it's undervalued. A lot of investors believe this as a fact, even though nothing could be further from the truth.

That being said, I do believe that Dave is well-positioned and could do well in 2024. But it's not going to happen without some blemishes along the way.

The Bottom Line

As we approach Dave's Q4 2023 results next Tuesday, I'm cautiously optimistic about its near-term prospects. The company seems on the verge of reaching breakeven in Q4, showcasing impressive growth even with a significant reduction in customer acquisition spend. The overarching positive narrative centers around improved member lifetime value, enhanced variable profit-based unit economics, and robust double-digit increases in Average Revenue Per User.

However, the balance sheet remains a point of concern, with a restrictive financial position highlighted by the drawn credit facility and what's left of the convertible notes.

Despite these challenges, the market is undeniably undervaluing Dave, trading at less than 1x sales. The potential for a 25% CAGR in 2024 is promising, though the choppiness in quarterly growth rates and the looming question of liquidity needs are factors that should be carefully considered.

Dave's journey toward profitability has had its share of bumps, yet it remains well-positioned for success in 2024, albeit not without some inevitable blemishes along the way.