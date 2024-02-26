Svetlana Evgrafova

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) is a household appliance company that operates through its two brands, Shark and Ninja. The Shark brand encompasses home products (hair care products, vacuums, floor and carpet cleaners, air purifiers, and fans) and the Ninja brand encompasses the company's kitchen, food, and drink products. While these are relatively mature brands with many market-leading products, SharkNinja has a long runway for growth due to its focus on new product development and product innovation.

The company was recently spun off from JS Global, a Chinese manufacturer of small appliances, and has received a slew of sell-side upgrades over the past few months. Since the public offering less than a year ago, shares of SN have doubled. Despite this, I think the company remains underfollowed and estimates remain too low. I see a path for SN to reach $65-$70 over the next two years and generate a 12-14% IRR as revenue estimates are revised up. Further, I see a path for longer-term appreciation as the market increases its view of SharkNinja's competitive advantage period.

Business Overview and Past Performance

SharkNinja sells itself as an innovator, seeking to not only iterate and improve on current household products and appliances but to also create new products and categories. The company claims that this innovation along with international expansion, will drive sustainable long-term growth. These claims are backed up by a long-term 20%+ revenue CAGR and market share data that shows SharkNinja's growing presence in a number of product categories.

SharkNinja Market Share By Category (SharkNinja S-1) SharkNinja Sales CAGR (SharkNinja S-1)

This sales growth was boosted by the goods demand boom brought by the pandemic, but it is noteworthy that sales did not decline in 2022 and grew 14% in 2023, ahead of most of its competitors. SharkNinja's product diversity has helped with this as it is not reliant on any one product to achieve topline growth; if demand is low for a certain product like it was for cleaning appliances in 2023, growth for a different product can offset that decline.

Besides the general increase in aggregate demand for goods, SharkNinja has taken a share in many categories and has grown its addressable market through the creation of entire categories. This ability to innovate and gain share in so many categories is a competitive advantage that sets SharkNinja apart from other household product companies. The company's claims that its engineering team collaborates across brands and categories are again backed by its impressive growth and gains in market share.

The Shark and Ninja brands compete with separate sets of companies. Shark competes with brands such as Dyson, Hoover, and Bissell. Ninja competes with brands such as Vitamix, De'Longhi, Breville, Hamilton Beach, and Cuisinart.

Marketing

While SharkNinja will continue to benefit from product innovation, I think household appliance companies will benefit from tailwinds stemming from social media. The Growth of "Day in my life" and "Get ready with me" style short-form videos, along with an increase in cooking content on social media all have the potential to showcase SharkNinja products. For example, in November 2023 it was estimated that "Get ready with me" style videos accumulated 150 billion views on TikTok. As the name suggests, these videos show social media influencers getting ready to go somewhere as they pick their outfit, do their hair, put on makeup, etc.

A recent Google search shows over 62 million views for videos related to Shark's FlexStyle.

FlexStyle Related TikTok Views (Google Search by Author)

Similarly, a search shows over 420 million views for videos related to Dyson's Air Wrap, a similar but more expensive product from Dyson.

Dyson Air Wrap Related TikTok Views (Google Search by Author)

I have no doubt that the popularity of "Get ready with me" style videos increased awareness for these products and assisted with SharkNinja's 165% year-over-year rise in revenue in its Other category, which include beauty and health products such as the FlexStyle.

"Day in my life" videos often feature tasks such as cleaning, vacuuming, cooking, etc. which leave ample opportunity for placement of SharkNinja products.

Day In My Life Style Video TikTok Views (Google Search by Author)

This marketing was noted in the company's S-1 filing as a competitive strength:

We have built incredibly engaged communities with the Ninja brand, as well. As of December 31, 2022, we have expanded our followership to over 1.9 million across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest, representing over 120% growth relative to 2020 levels, and our "Likes" have increased by over 2,000% over the same time period. Many of our consumers share their Ninja product journey on social media, adding to our marketing content of recipes and "how-to" videos, with user-generated content. We are purposeful in our sub-branding to tap into key consumer trends. In 2018, we introduced our 'Foodi' sub-branded line to engage with our consumers who identify with "food culture" and draw excitement around our new product offerings, ultimately building new communities.

Anecdotally, I have seen awareness for SharkNinja's products increase among people I know due to TikTok videos from non-sponsored influencers. This tailwind, the company's product innovation engine, and the optionality of products going viral like the Shark FlexStyle recently, lead me to believe that revenue will grow above consensus estimates over the next three years.

Price Target and Financial Model

Financial Model (Created by Author)

This model shows the financial profile of SharkNinja if it continues gaining share and growing at an above-market rate. I am assuming 9% revenue growth through 2028 and other inputs in line with sell-side estimates. This type of return profile can lead to an IRR anywhere between 12-14% depending on the exit year.

Further, implied by the market in the current price is a competitive advantage period of six years ending in 2028. Pushing this out two more years leads to an intrinsic value of $65, in line with my price target using 2024E FCF/share and a 25x multiple, providing a 20% upside from the current price. I think a longer competitive advantage period is justified given SharkNinja's long history of growing and gaining market share.

SharkNinja Reverse DCF (Created by Author)

This is a stock price-derived model which deviates from what's implied only in its assumption of SharkNinja's competitive advantage period.

A 25x multiple is also generally in line with that of peers (Breville at 24x, and De'longhi at 18x) while SharkNinja is more diversified, generates higher returns on invested capital, and is taking share. There is a risk for the stock to trade at a perpetual discount given its controlling owner that takes away the ability for activism and its status as a foreign issuer that should be noted. But as more investors catch on to SharkNinja's financial performance the longer it is a public company, and as the company surpasses topline estimates as I think it will, I see a credible case for the stock to hit $65-$70 within the next 12 months.