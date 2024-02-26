Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teekay Corporation: Discounted Bet On Teekay Tankers - Buy

Feb. 26, 2024
Summary

  • Last week, shares of Teekay Corporation sold off after its main consolidated asset, Teekay Tankers, reported weaker-than-expected fourth quarter results.
  • Adding insult to injury, Teekay Tankers management refused to return additional capital to shareholders despite the company's strong cash flow generation and best-in-class balance sheet.
  • However, investors would be well-served to focus on ongoing strong industry fundamentals with a second consecutive year of massive free cash flow generation for Teekay Tankers likely ahead.
  • In addition, I would expect Teekay Tankers management to reconsider its capital allocation approach over the balance of the year thus hopefully resulting in the declaration of a meaningful special dividend.
  • Following last week's sell-off, Teekay Corporation's discount to NAV has increased to the upper end of its usual 10% to 20% range which at least in my opinion provides for another chance to gain exposure to persistently strong crude tanker markets at a decent price tag. Consequently, I am upgrading the shares from "Hold" to "Buy."
Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Note:

I have covered Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, shares of Teekay Corporation sold off after its main consolidated asset Teekay Tankers Ltd. (

