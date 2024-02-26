Robert Giroux

Investment Thesis

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) is a leading visual content company facing challenges with a weak balance sheet, flat revenue growth, and increasing competition. While they boast a strong management team and a reputable brand, the low free float and inflated valuation pose significant risks.

Consequently, my investment thesis is bearish, as I believe the stock is overpriced.

Company Overview

Getty Images is a media content powerhouse, supplying a vast library of stock photography, editorial photography and video, music, and custom content to businesses and individuals. They have a reputation for high-quality, well-curated content, attracting major media outlets and institutions willing to pay for their services.

Over 60% of their revenues comes from their creative segment where they work with small and mid-size business, advertising and marketing companies seeking images for their projects by giving them access to a diverse library of royalty free and subscription-based stock photography.

The editorial segment, which represents around 35% of their revenues, caters to a different audience, including news organizations, filmmakers, educators, non-profit organizations. It equips them with images and videos for their projects.

income statement revenue breakdown (gurufocus.com)

Initially founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein in London, England, Getty Images, has gone through a journey of acquisitions. In 2008, private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, acquired the company for $2.4 billion. Four years later, it was sold to the Carlyle Group for $3.3 billion. Then in 2018, the Getty family regained control through a majority stake acquisition. Finally, in July 2022, the company went public again via a SPAC deal, initially valued at $4.8 billion. However, the stock price experienced a significant decline, falling from its debut at over $30/share to around $5 by October 2022. Current EV, which includes debt, for the company is around $3 billion today.

I believe it is important to note that the company shares are concentrated in just a few players:

The Getty family owns just over 47% of the company, counting Mark Getty individual stake.

Koch Industries, which invested $500m non-controlling majority stake right after the Getty family took control of the company in 2018 owns currently 20% of the company shares.

Further LB Hercules, another private equity firm, owns around 20% of the company.

The Carlyle Group still owns a minority stake worth around 2.3%.

Insiders: Jonathan Klein, co-founder of the company, still owns around 1% of the company and current CEO, Craig Peters, also owns a fractional amount of company shares.

Top Company shareholders (marketscreener.com)

In my opinion, the low “true” free float of the company shares, which I put at around 12-15%, after the private equity investments, since these investments tend to be longer term, pose a significant hurdle for investors due to 2-key reasons:

Volatility: Supply and Demand laws dynamic are amplified, as a smaller buying or selling orders have a larger impact on the share price. Information asymmetry: it is more challenging to gauge investor sentiment and therefore the true value of the company as a large chunk of shares are locked up by the family and private equity firms.

Management Evaluation

CEO Craig Peters joined the company is 2007 and has held various leadership roles, including COO. Prior to that, he worked with early-stage companies like WireImage, eventually joining Getty Images through this acquisition in 2007. He also has industry experience from working at FOX and the PGA Tour. This insider perspective is reflected in his high Glassdoor approval rating and the positive company culture reviews, suggesting strong leadership.

Glassdoor rating (Glassdoor.com)

Weak Balance Sheet Flat Revenue growth

When analyzing Getty Images, I found two important red flags:

A combination of high debt, a D/E ratio of 234%, coupled with stagnant revenue growth. This could limit their ability to invest in crucial areas like AI for future growth.

Negative Return on Assets, their ROA is -1.70%, which indicates struggle to monetize their assets, which are largely intangible media content.

Balance sheet breakdown (gurufocus.com) profitability ratios (seekingalpha)

How Getty Images Lags Behind Shutterstock Financials

Compared to their main competitor, Shutterstock (SSTK), with a D/E ratio of 13.45% and positive ROA and ROE, Getty Images' financial health appears significantly weaker with no avenues to invest in future growth. Further, it is important to note that Shutterstock has been paying and growing their dividend for the last 3 years, highlighting even more their financial strength.

GETTY SHUTTERSTOCK

D/E 235.57% 13.45% ROE -7.28% 24.59% ROA -1.70% 11.65% Revenue Growth (YoY) -1.26% 7.26% Click to enlarge

source: Seeking Alpha

Even when considering their debt, Getty Images valuation metrics seem inflated compared to Shutterstock:

GETTY SHUTTERSTOCK

P/E (FWD) 34.56 11.59 EV/ Sales 3.41 1.84 Click to enlarge

source: Seeking Alpha

Overall, I believe these financial red flags suggest Getty Images struggle to generate profits and reinvest for growth, creating a challenging outlook for future performance. Their high debt and overvalued metrics further raise concerns about their investment potential.

Valuation

A major concern surrounding Getty Images’ valuation is the extremely low free float, which I computed it to be between 12-15%, but even without taking the private equity investments, still very low at around 40-50%, making the number of shares available for trade, very thin.

This restricted liquidity creates distortions. Like I explained before, smaller buying or selling can create swings in the stock price, leading to volatility, which has created a resistance at around $7.50/ share and a support level at around $3.50. This band has essentially created a trading channel that has persisted since the shares crashed following their SPAC debut in 2022.

price graph GETY (TradingView)

Also, this trading channel is the reason in my decision not to issue a strong sell, as I anticipate technical traders will find value in these price swings.

After this analysis, I find that Shutterstock emerges as a compelling competitor in the visual content space with better financial health than Getty Images.

Additionally, Adobe (ADBE) stands out as another one of their primary competitors in this space, courtesy of its Adobe stock offering. Adobe seamlessly integrates this service with its creative software suite, including Photoshop, presenting a subscription model that appeals to creatives and businesses alike.

Furthermore, Pexels, under Canvas ownership, provides a free stock photo and video platform, further diversifying the landscape of competitors in the visual content space.

Overall, my investment thesis is that Getty Images confronts formidable competition from established players such as Shutterstock and Adobe which are in better financial health to sustain growth, invest in innovative ventures, and adopt new technologies like AI-driven images and enhancements.

Risks

I find that the main risk to my invest thesis is the threat of an unexpected acquisition at a premium. However, it appears to be important for the family to have control of the company, so this scenario is somewhat mitigated.

From my perspective, given the presence of 2 private equity firms or 3, if we count the Carlyle Group, among the top shareholders, acquiring Getty Images, would likely necessitate offering a premium above its current stock price.

Despite, the company’s Enterprise Value (EV) remaining relatively stagnant around the $3 billion mark since its public debut around 18 months ago, there might be an attempt to sell the company at or near its initial valuation of $4.8 billion. However, I remain skeptical of such scenario, as I fail to identify any significant positive catalyst for revenue growth on the horizon.

Takeaway

While Getty Images boasts a strong brand and experienced leadership, the family control, weak financials, including high debt and flat revenue growth, coupled with a low free float which causes an inflated valuation, paint a concerning picture for investors. Intense competition from players like Shutterstock and Adobe further adds to the risk. While potential exists for leveraging their brand and exploring growth opportunities, the current situation suggests limited upside potential.

Therefore, I am bearish on GETY and consider it to be overpriced.