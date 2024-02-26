Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arm's Share Price Has Gotten Ahead Of Operating Growth

Feb. 26, 2024 12:32 PM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM) StockNVDA, MSFT, SMCI, PLTR
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • Arm Holdings reported strong sales growth and margin strength and guided higher for eQ4'24.
  • Customers switching from V8 to V9 will drive significant growth at the top-line and expand margins as royalty fees are said to be at least 2x that of V8.
  • Despite operational excellence, I believe that the valuation has gotten ahead of itself and shares may be set up for a pullback.
Robotic Arm Holding an Artificial Intelligence Computer Processor Unit

iLexx/iStock via Getty Images

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) reported an exceptional top-line beat and raise to finish off eFY24 with high sales growth and margin strength. Despite this strong growth trajectory for the business, I believe the valuation has run past its course, valuing the firm at

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
1.56K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.