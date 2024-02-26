Arm's Share Price Has Gotten Ahead Of Operating Growth

iLexx/iStock via Getty Images

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) reported an exceptional top-line beat and raise to finish off eFY24 with high sales growth and margin strength. Despite this strong growth trajectory for the business, I believe the valuation has run past its course, valuing the firm at 47.60x trailing sales. In terms of business strength, I believe Arm will experience strong, high-quality growth both at the top and bottom line in eFY24 and eFY25; however, I do not believe that the growth justifies this premium, especially when compared to peer semiconductor designers like Nvidia (NVDA). I provide ARM a SELL recommendation with a price target of $115.38/share at their midpoint valuation of 32.50x eFY25 sales.

Operations

Arm reported a strong beat and raise to eFY24 guidance in the range of $3.155-$3.205b in revenue, $160mm above previous guidance, and net earnings of $1.20-$1.24/share. Looking to the final quarter for eFY24 and eFY25, management mentioned on their Q3’24 earnings call that customers upgrading from V8 to V9 architecture generate on average 2x the royalty revenue, suggesting strength in the coming quarters as more advanced chipsets utilize this more advanced technology. V9 is already being used in the latest smartphone devices by Samsung and Google, the Galaxy S24 and the Gemini Nano Pixel 6, as well as in AI-enabling data center chips like the Nvidia Grace Hopper 200, Microsoft (MSFT) Cobalt design, and Amazon Web Services (AMZN) Graviton for training and inference.

In terms of the next generation of tech and GenAI-enabling devices, there is a significant amount of interest primarily coming from the corporate level. On the consumer side, I believe that the broader market might be overly-optimistic in terms of growth for CY24 (eFY25) as consumers continue to face high inflation rates across everyday items that may impact spending in electronics. Management at Qualcomm forecast a flat handheld market for CY24, which I believe is attributable to the broader inflation rate that has resulted in a higher cost of living. At the other end of the argument, Counterpoint Research forecasts that consumers of lower-end smartphone models are pushing back upgrading their phones while consumers of the higher-end models have delayed upgrading their devices in anticipation of the latest Samsung S24 release. The research firm anticipates smartphone sales to rebound in February from the January decline. CTA anticipates strong tailwinds to AI-enabled PCs and smartphones and expects 230mm devices to be shipped to the US in CY24. The group also anticipates strength in gaming hardware, automotive ADAS systems, consumer wearables, and other smart devices. Even if smartphone sales remain flat in CY24, Arm will reap benefits from sales of the higher end devices as every premium smartphone model will be using V9, resulting in higher royalties on the flat volumes.

At the consumer level, overall consumer confidence continues to trend lower across OECD countries.

OECD

Business confidence also remains modestly challenged as consumer confidence weakens. Though these trends may not necessarily affect the adoption of GenAI in the workplace, I do believe that they will affect devices at the consumer level. Despite these economic headwinds, I do not believe that the full force will drastically affect Arm’s growth trajectory as higher royalty rates resulting from the transition from V8 to V9 may offset lost volumes.

OECD

I believe that data center chipsets will drive significant growth for Arm as hyperscalers scale for GenAI capacity. As AI applications transit more data across the infrastructure and network, more infrastructure will be required to cater to advancements in this technology. This can be seen in Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) operations and their necessity to expand their facilities to cater to this heightened demand. Companies like Palantir (PLTR) have experienced significant growth in interest in their AI-enabling platforms as companies seek to optimize operations and control costs. I believe that corporate use of AI is only beginning to really take shape and that we remain in the early stages of broader adoption. I believe that this will drive the need for Arm’s AI-enabling CPUs and NPUs.

Financials

Corporate Reports

Looking at the financials, I believe Arm will experience significant strength despite the current macroeconomic backdrop. I believe the firm will experience strong tailwinds on higher-value chipsets as more firms adopt advanced infrastructure to run AI applications. I do believe volumes will net out between consumer and corporate demand; however, I do anticipate that the sales of more advanced chipsets will more than offset any of the potential lost volumes. As a result of this, I do anticipate stronger margins on the back of the strength in royalty revenue.

Valuation And Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

Valuing ARM shares poses significant challenges. Despite my optimism on the business, I believe the share price is getting ahead of operational growth. Shares are currently changing hands at 47.60x TTM sales, well above NVDA’s massive premium. Given this strong runup, I believe ARM shares are extremely overvalued and may experience significant downward risk if the firm were to experience any sign of a misstep in Q4’24 earnings.

Corporate Reports

Unlike my initial bearish stance in my previous report on ARM, which was skeptical of the AI wave, I am more optimistic on the business’s ability to grow and expand its architecture as more businesses adopt AI-enabled technologies. I am hesitant in recommending this stock at this price, however, and advise waiting for any pullback before building a position. At this time I provide ARM a SELL recommendation with a price target at the midpoint of $115.38/share at 32.50x eFY25 net sales. I believe ARM will make a strong holding in terms of being at the epicenter of the next generation of GenAI; however, I believe that the growth does not justify the premium.