Thomas Barwick

Without a doubt, Booking Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BKNG) track record makes it one of the best compounders in the market.

This company has posted positive EPS growth during 19 out of the last 20 years.

18 out of those 19 positive growth years provided shareholders with double and triple-digit EPS growth.

BKNG’s only down year occurred in 2020, when government regulations caused the world to basically shut down, turning off travel, and crushing BKNG’s bottom-line.

Its EPS fell by 95% in 2020, from $102.56 to just $4.71/share.

But honestly, it’s hard to fault the company for those results.

A once-in-a-century global pandemic certainly isn’t the environment where a travel-oriented company is going to thrive. However, the pent-up demand created by those overbearing regulations has been a major boon for Booking in recent years.

Just 3 years after that precipitous crash, this company’s EPS is nearly 50% higher than it was pre-pandemic.

Excluding BKNG’s -95% decline in 2020 and the 872% bounce back in 2021 (which are both aberrations, in my opinion), the average annual EPS growth rate during BKNG’s other 18 previous years is 55.7%.

How amazing is that?

And moving forward, it appears that BKNG is back on pace to continue along its annual double digit bottom-line trajectory.

Currently, the consensus analyst estimates for 2024, 2025, and 2026 are 15%, 15%, and 16%, respectively.

That’s not the 55% average that we’ve seen throughout the last couple of decades, but anytime I see a company with the potential to reliably compound its bottom-line at a 15% rate, I’m intrigued.

When those opportunities coincide with dividend growth potential…well, sign me up.

Not only did Booking Holdings announce a strong Q4/Full Year report last week, they initiated a shareholder dividend as well.

This thrust the company to the top of my watch list and inspired me to finally - after all of these years of sitting on the sidelines - start a BKNG position.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, I bought shares of Booking Holdings at $3,500.11 and, moving forward, BKNG remains near the top of my watch list at these levels.

Concerns About Big-Tech Competition

So, if this company is so great, why did it take me this long to buy it?

Simply put, up until very recently, I’ve never felt compelled to buy shares.

First of all, until now, Booking never paid a dividend.

Furthermore, I’ve had concerns about the strength of its moat.

And lastly, the shares typically trade with high valuations attached and historically, when buying non-dividend paying, high growth-tech, I’ve always learned into the big-tech names like Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN).

Obviously, with the benefit of hindsight, I should have been buying shares for years.

Even after Friday’s -10% sell-off, BKNG has still posted higher price returns than S&P 500 during the last 5 years (up 85.5% versus the index’s 82% returns).

I definitely should have been scooping up BKNG shares hand over fist during their COVID-19 crash (during March of 2020, these shares were trading below $1,200/share).

At the time, I was aggressively allocating capital towards other investments which ended up working out well, but I admit, missing that opportunity hurts when I look at this stock chart.

Frankly, buying BKNG has never been a big priority for me.

You see, one of my main issues with BKNG, and the other digital travel planning services, over the years have been my concerns about the strength of their competitive moats.

I tend to gravitate towards companies with the widest, highest, most defensible moats because that’s what allows me to sleep well at night.

Oh, and of course, companies that pay reliably increasing dividends.

With regard to its moat, while I recognize that BKNG is the leader in its industry, I’ve always assumed that big-tech would come along and disrupt its model.

For years, when people asked me why I didn’t own shares, my response was simple…

“These services seem like something Google could easily implement into its search engine.”

For years, I’ve wondered why, if there’s not much money to be made in travel plans (which there obviously is when you look at Booking’s fundamentals), Google hasn’t taken steps to undercut Booking and build out a travel-related marketplace to further monetize its search platform (which is where most vacation planning begins).

What’s more, with AI evolving rapidly, I’ve also wondered how long it will be until I can simply type something like, “Find me the cheapest Disney World vacation at a Skyliner resort during December of 2024” into GPT chat or one of the other large language models with a “buy” button at the end.

Remember, people are lazy. The fewest clicks they need to make, the better. And companies like Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms (META) have so much user data at hand that they can likely plan better vacations (that are more aligned with their individual tastes) than most busy consumers could ever hope to.

I’m never one to bet against big-tech and over the years I’ve worried that Booking’s services could be commoditized, ultimately, making its website a relic of the past.

But, up until this point, I’ve been wrong about all of that.

And to be clear, BKNG is not sitting on its hands here.

The company continues to work on its “Connected Trip” offerings, which involves start-to-finish, top-to-bottom trip planning (think travel arrangements, hotel rooms, and experiences all planned and purchased in one place). Management talks about AI implementation with trip planners and its generative AI travel assistant, “Penny.”

BKNG’s consumer data trove is much smaller than AMZN/GOOGL/META’s; however, it does have long-standing relationships with boutique hotels across the world, which represent a majority of hotel options outside of the U.S., and a growing portfolio of alternative bookings (think, AirBnB-like accommodations) which could represent a wider moat than I thought.

At the end of the day, I decided to let go of my moat-related concerns and let the company’s results speak for themselves.

Not only has Booking avoided competition from the big-tech players, it continues to take market share in the travel space.

And now that the company has initiated a dividend, I knew that it was time for me to take a hard look at the stock.

Like I’ve said before, I’m always going to be interested in owning shares of a blue chip dividend growth stock with double-digit fundamental growth (and therefore, dividend growth) potential.

So, with that in mind, here’s my take on the stock after examining its Q4/Full Year results.

Fourth Quarter Results

Booking Holdings beat Wall Street’s estimates on both the top and bottom lines during Q4, but even so, the stock sold off 10%.

The company posted revenues of $4.78b, up 18% on a y/y basis. BKNG’s sales came in $70m ahead of consensus.

The company non-GAAP EPS was $32.00/share, beating Wall Street’s estimates by $1.95/share.

The company non-GAAP net income of $1.1 billion represented 18% y/y growth.

BKNG’s Q4 EPS was up 29% on a y/y basis.

These strong Q4 results helped BKNG lock in double-digit growth on the top and bottom lines for the full year as well.

BKNG’s 2023 sales came in at $21.4b, up 25% on a y/y basis.

BKNG’s non-GAAP EPS totaled $152.22, up 52% on a y/y basis.

For the full year, BKNG’s room-night bookings increased by 17%.

During Q4, room-night bookings slowed down, coming in at 9% (11% adjusted for the negative impact of the war in Israel, which is hurting Booking’s demand in the Middle East).

I suspect that this slowing growth (we see revenue and earnings growth trend lower during Q4 as well) is what hurt the sentiment surrounding shares on Friday.

After all, prior to this sell-off, BKNG shares had risen from $2750 to $3900 in a fairly straight line.

Shares may have been priced to perfection coming into Q4, and the results didn’t live up to those expectations.

But, I was happy to buy the dip because I believe that BKNG’s fair value now lies in the $3,500 area and I’m always happy to buy shares of a wonderful dividend growth company (yes, I expect to see BKNG reliably increase is dividend moving forward) like this at a fair price.

Looking at BKNG’s comps, I was pleased with the ongoing growth.

BKNG 2023 Annual Report

As you can see, 2021, 2022, and 2023 have been very strong years for this company.

That means that BKNG has a high bar to clear in 2024.

However, management remains bullish on growth moving forward.

During the Q4 conference call prepared remarks, Booking stated:

“As we have discussed previously, in a more normalized market environment we are aiming to achieve constant currency growth rates for gross bookings, revenue, and earnings per share that are higher than what we achieved in 2019. This would mean growing above 8% for each of the topline metrics and above 15% for EPS.”

Management said that it expects to see booking room night growth of 7%, which includes a ~1% headwind related to armed conflict in the Middle East.

The company also said:

“We expect 2024 adjusted EBITDA will grow slightly faster than revenue, largely due to our expectations for increasing direct mix. We expect adjusted EBITDA margins will expand year-over-year by a bit less than a percentage point. Lastly, we expect EPS growth to be above 14%.”

Here’s the deal…give me a company with expectations for high single-digit sales growth, expanding margins, 14% EPS expectations, and generous shareholder returns trading for a fair price and I’m going to be a happy camper.

After BKNG’s selloff from $3,900 to $3,500 on Friday, I think the market has provided me with this type of opportunity.

Valuation

While 14% EPS growth in 2024 might not look like a lot compared to BKNG’s historical averages, it’s still very likely going to be well above the S&P 500’s (SP500) bottom-line growth this year.

With that in mind, I believe that BKNG shares should trade at a premium to the S&P 500. However, after the stock’s recent selloff, that’s not the case.

According to FactSet, the forward P/E ratio currently attached to the S&P 500 is 20.4x.

Well, Booking Holding’s forward P/E right now is 20.07x.

FAST Graphs

As you can see above, that ~20x level has served as very strong support for the stock over the last decade or so (the black line has rarely breached the pink line during sell-offs).

That gives me peace of mind buying shares here.

I assume that further downside risk is minimized at this level. And, even without multiple expansion via mean reversion, BKNG still presents solid upside prospects because of its fundamental growth.

If BKNG continues to trade in this 20x range moving forward, then investors are looking at a low double-digit total return CAGR over the next couple of years (assuming BKNG’s earnings meet consensus).

FAST Graphs

This company has beaten Wall Street’s earnings estimates during 16 out of their last 20 quarters, so I’d say that’s a high likelihood.

What’s more, this forward projection doesn’t include any dividends (apparently analyst estimates haven’t quite caught up with the dividend declaration yet). That should bolster these returns by at least 1% per year.

In the event that we see mean reversion back up to BKNG’s long-term average P/E in the 26x range, we’re looking at a potential total return CAGR north of 20%.

FAST Graphs

As great as that would be, I’m not going to hold my breath while I wait for that to happen.

Thankfully, I don’t need to see mean reversion to see satisfactory returns.

Give me 11-12% annually and I’ll be happy.

With that in mind, my fair value estimate is based upon a much more conservative estimate of 20-22x forward earnings (and my EPS expectations for 2024 are lower than consensus, at ~$170.00/share).

So, I think BKNG shares are worth $3,400-$3,750. We’re currently in the lower end of that range…making it an easy decision for me to buy shares in the $3,500 area.

The Dividend

There are always high-quality growth companies trading at fair or better valuations. But, I tend to avoid them because it’s difficult for me to allocate capital towards shares that don’t contribute to my passive income stream.

Over the years, I’ve learned that I not only sleep better at night, but make better decisions with my shares (i.e., overcoming fear during sell-offs and holding through negative volatility) when they pay dividends.

It’s relatively easy for me to have “diamond hands” when I’m receiving a growing dividend. And I know that buying and holding blue chips over the long-term is the best, simplest, and easiest way to generate wealth in the stock market.

Well, the Q4 report confirmed a dividend for BKNG, meaning that these shares are now on the menu for me and my dividend growth portfolio.

In the Q4 report, that company said:

“Our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $8.75 per share, payable on March 28, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2024. We expect to pay a cash dividend on a quarterly basis going forward, subject to our Board’s consideration of, among other things, market conditions and our financial performance and cash flows.”

This is the common jargon associated with basically all dividend declarations.

Companies can’t guarantee future dividends; however, history shows, again and again, that wonderful companies with reliably increasing fundamentals (sales, earnings, and cash flows) can provide very predictable dividend growth as they mature.

As I’ve been saying for years, many of the highest quality growth companies on Earth provide dividend income.

And the initiation of a dividend doesn’t mean that a company’s growth prospects are over.

Some of my top all-time performers from a capital gains perspective (Apple, Broadcom, and Microsoft) all pay dividends.

They’ve been doing so for years.

So, while some investors hear about dividend declarations and complain, saying that this is a poor use of capital, claiming that management must not have any more good ideas for growth, studies clearly show that dividend growers outperform over the long-term.

abrdn Insights: “Global dividend investing: Potential growth with resilience”

BKNG’s $8.75/share quarterly dividend equates to an annual payment of $35.00/share.

Relative to the stock’s current consensus 2024 EPS estimate of $174.69, that represents a forward EPS payout ratio of 20%.

That’s quite low, providing management with an option to sustainably increase the dividend at a rate that exceeds EPS growth moving forward.

However, even if they simply post annual increases that are in-line with EPS growth (maintaining this 20% payout level) then I will be extremely happy.

That scenario would imply ~15% annual dividend growth moving forward, which would quickly turn BKNG into the one of the most attractive fast-growing dividend stocks around (due to the fact that its ~1% yield right now is higher than many of the well-known stocks with similar, strong double digit dividend growth outlooks, such as Visa or Mastercard).

V and MA are my standard for reliable, double digit dividend growers, so anytime that I believe that something could compete with them (in terms of dividend related metrics), it immediately goes onto my watch list.

The problem with high dividend growth companies is typically valuation.

For instance, Visa currently trades with a forward P/E of 28.5x.

Mastercard trades with a forward P/E ratio of 32.7x.

From a dividend growth perspective, I think BKNG’s prospects compare best to a company like MSCI, which has a 1.12% yield and a 12-15% dividend growth outlook moving forward.

But, the difference is, BKNG trades for just 20x forward whereas MSCI trades with a forward P/E ratio of 38x.

Interestingly enough, BKNG’s consensus forward EPS growth estimates are actually higher than MSCI’s (10%, 15%, and 14%, respectively, over the next 3 years) and therefore, from a relative valuation perspective, I find BKNG much more attractive right now.

I think investors pay a premium for the reliable dividends/dividend growth that these types of companies have proven to offer.

But, at 20x forward, BKNG is trading at a 30-50% discount to these high quality growth stocks…so to me, the risk is worth the reward here.

I’m willing to give this management team the benefit of the doubt and the opportunity to prove themselves moving forward (from a dividend growth perspective).

Conclusion

Because of my ongoing concerns about big-tech/AI’s potential to disrupt Booking’s business model, this isn’t a company that I’d want to go heavily overweight.

I doubt that my Booking Holdings weighting will ever approach the 3-5% levels that I’ve felt comfortable giving companies like Amazon, Alphabet, or Microsoft because of their well diversified business, which all benefit from secular tailwinds.

But, given that BKNG’s dividend yield is now above some of my favorite high dividend growth stocks - such as Microsoft, Mastercard (MA), and Visa (V) - with similar forward-looking EPS prospects, I think it definitely deserves a spot in my portfolio.

Booking Holdings obviously doesn’t have the dividend growth history that these companies do, but every dividend growth stock has to start somewhere.

Looking at the way that this company has been able to compound its EPS and free cash flows in the past, I think it has what it takes to establish a very long annual dividend growth streak.

Here’s to a bright, profitable future for this company as it embarks on its dividend growth journey.

Lately, I’ve been buying companies like Meta and Booking because I believe they could become dividend aristocrats one day. I’m happy to be on the ground floor. And I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for these companies now that they’re becoming more generous with shareholder returns.