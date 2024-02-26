Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EOG Resources: Commodity Play With A Large And Growing Dividend

Feb. 26, 2024
Summary

  • The E&P industry has been prioritizing low costs, rational pricing, and the generation of free cash flow. EOG Resources has been, perhaps, the poster child of this new line of thinking.
  • The company has been steadily and rapidly increasing revenues and profits, which has bled down into a large, growing dividend for shareholders to enjoy.
  • EOG Resources has had 26 years of a stable and growing dividend - with no dividend cut across nearly three decades. The company also regularly pays out special dividends.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is an American energy company that engages in hydrocarbon exploration and production. Founded in 1999, EOG Resources is now a $66 billion (by market cap) energy monster that employs nearly 3,000 people.

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

EOG Resources currently appears to be undervalued at around 18%.

This results in a nice 3 year total return potential.

4.33% for 3y FCF growth + 3.25% for yield + 10.43% 3y multiplier expansion potential = 18.01% CAGR total return potential.

The company has consistent value creation and capital discipline.

Its cash return on invested capital (CROIC) of 16.4% ranks in the 84.6% percentile for the sector.

Great.

Long $EOG

The company prides itself on a strong history of reliable and growing dividends.

Wonderful, that makes it a very advantageous buy.
