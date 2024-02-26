Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blue Owl Capital: Weakening Credit Quality And Expensive Stock

Feb. 26, 2024 1:04 PM ETBlue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC)7 Comments
Summary

  • Blue Owl Capital's dividend margin of safety eroded in Q4 and the non-accrual ratio increased.
  • Lower short-term interest rates pose a risk to Blue Owl Capital's dividend statistics.
  • The BDC's portfolio value declined in Q4, and the non-accrual ratio also increased, raising concerns about the company's performance.

Startup, hand shows a rocket and icons

Pixelimage

According to the earnings results of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC), the dividend margin of safety slightly eroded in the fourth quarter and the business development company suffered an uptick in its non-accrual ratio as well.

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

MebaneMike profile picture
MebaneMike
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (99)
Then why did they raise the dividend? Are you shorting the stock?
P
Partytime
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (1)
You are short?
donpizza profile picture
donpizza
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (316)
There will be NO BDCs that won’t experience some increases in non performing loans if they are being honest in this higher for longer rate environment. Same for commercial banks. 1.1 % non accrual’s however is excellent. Very small problem at this point.
j
jvsmith42
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (208)
Your current Sell rating looks a lot like confirmation bias of your previous Sell rating. All this in light of record NII, an increase in the regular dividend, another special dividend and record NAV. e shall see if you are right or wrong as last time.
c
caapt727
Today, 1:47 PM
Comments (108)
How did they get to be such a large BDC, covering their dividend as well as they do, and not be fairly aware of the economic landscape. I just wished I had bought a lot more when I did.
o
outlook69
Today, 1:31 PM
Comments (328)
FED is definitely going higher for longer....Blue is good.
B
Be A Man
Today, 1:28 PM
Comments (5.2K)
Dividend coverage is 139%, non accruals is a very low 1.1%, up a ” whopping “ .2% and they increased the dividend, again, but wait, the Nav also increased and selling at a discount. And all this results in a sell? Some recommendation. You worry too much about future risks that are so unknown in timing and magnitude. Poor recommendation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

