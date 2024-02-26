PARETO

After a forgettable 2023, that saw Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) (OTCPK:DOGEF) swing to a net loss and lose 52% of its value in the stock market, the Danish wind energy company appears determined to move forward more focused and efficient. Towards this end, it has mapped out a plan and delivered encouraging projections. The key question, as always, however, remains whether that’s enough to change the rating on it from Hold to Buy.

The story so far

The Hold rating was prompted by the company’s big challenge that came in August last year with the cancellation of its two Ocean Wind projects in the US. The announcement resulted in a 25% drop in the price of its ADRs. An even bigger price drop of 26% happened when it subsequently reported partly recoverable impairment losses of DKK 28.4 billion that led to operating losses in the third quarter (Q3 2023).

The financials continued to be dragged down in Q4 2023 because of a big cancellation fee of DKK 9.6 billion on the projects. Even the EBITDA figures that had been spared from the impact of the project terminations were affected by these fees in the latest quarter. Ørsted reported an EBITDA loss of DKK 686 million in the quarter compared with a profit of DKK 6.7 billion in the corresponding quarter of the year before (see table below).

The company also reported an EBITDA decline of 42% for the year and reported a net loss of DKK 20.1 billion compared to a profit of ~DKK 15 billion in 2022. The poor results were also exacerbated by a tough broader environment as Ørsted faced lower power prices, supply chain delays and cost inflation.

Source: Ørsted

Business plan update

In a bid to get its act together, Ørsted revealed an updated business plan along with its annual results earlier in the month, which is both good news and bad for the investors right now. The bad news is that it won’t pay dividends for the next three years. Its trailing twelve months [TTM] dividend yield at 3.5% isn’t the biggest around, but it’s not bad either. Also, with consistent dividend payouts for the past six years, there was a degree of predictability to them. And finally, the dividends have kept investor capital from eroding over the past decade, especially as the price fell dramatically last year (see chart below).

Source: Seeking Alpha

The positive news, however, is that the company has taken on a renewed focus, which is expected to yield positive EBITDA growth discussed in the next section. It intends to achieve that with the following steps:

Narrowed project focus: The company is now focusing on ‘value over volume’ in its project portfolio, which entails exiting markets like Norway, Spain and Portugal and deprioritising Japan. It’s also accelerating divestments and going for leaner offshore wind projects. Ørsted expects to raise DKK 15 billion from its accelerated partnerships and divestments programme between 2024 and 2026, bringing the total proceeds to DKK 70-80 billion.

The company is now focusing on ‘value over volume’ in its project portfolio, which entails exiting markets like Norway, Spain and Portugal and deprioritising Japan. It’s also accelerating divestments and going for leaner offshore wind projects. Ørsted expects to raise DKK 15 billion from its accelerated partnerships and divestments programme between 2024 and 2026, bringing the total proceeds to DKK 70-80 billion. CAPEX: In the 2024-26 period, it also aims to reduce capital spending by DKK 35 billion, and expects to make DKK 130 billion of investments by 2026. The number is expected to almost double by 2030, mostly due to its investments in offshore wind (see chart below). It also aims for improved Capex management, by balancing capital outlays with project maturity, ensuring permits are in place before making significant capital spends, as well as undertaking frequent project reviews and also getting independent and external reviews.

In the 2024-26 period, it also aims to reduce capital spending by DKK 35 billion, and expects to make DKK 130 billion of investments by 2026. The number is expected to almost double by 2030, mostly due to its investments in offshore wind (see chart below). It also aims for improved Capex management, by balancing capital outlays with project maturity, ensuring permits are in place before making significant capital spends, as well as undertaking frequent project reviews and also getting independent and external reviews. Cost reduction and management: It also intends to reduce fixed costs by DKK 1 billion by 2026. Considering that its cost of sales was at DKK 46.6 billion in 2023, this isn't a big reduction, but it's certainly a step in the right direction after its loss in the past year. Further, it also has measures in place to prevent escalation from supply chain blocks and inflation as seen last year. Among measures to ensure a smoother supply chain, is monitoring of suppliers to track progress in manufacturing. To prevent cost inflation, inflation protection is to be built into arrangements for future projects.

Source: Ørsted

EBITDA growth expected

As a result of these steps, the company expects to deliver EBITDA excluding new partnerships growth with “high certainty towards 2026”. It estimates EBITDA to range between DKK 30-34 billion in 2026. At the midpoint of the range, this is a 10% compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] from the 2023 level of DKK 24 billion. By 2030, EBITDA is expected to be in the DKK 39-43 billion range.

Source: Ørsted

To estimate what the EBITDA levels mean for the net profits in 2024, I’ve assumed here that the ratio of net profits attributable to shareholders to EBITDA ex-new partnerships stays at 69%. This is the level seen in 2022 since the company reported a net loss in 2023. If EBITDA grows by 10% in 2024, it will come in at DKK 26.4 billion, which is slightly higher than the company's own forecast range of DKK 23-26 billion. However, considering that even in 2023, it managed to overshoot the target, I'll stick to the projection. This results in a net profit of DKK 18.25 billion (USD 2.74 billion). This is a 25.5% net profit increase from 2022.

The market multiples

With the net profit estimate, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) is at 8.15x. However, it’s worth noting here that this is significantly more optimistic than the analysts' estimate on Seeking Alpha, which puts the figure at 18.2x instead. With TTM P/Es not available because of the losses in 2023, here I also look at the EV/EBITDA multiples, which are favourable. The TTM EV/EBITDA is at 9.5x compared to the average of the past five years of 19.2x. Similarly, the forward EV/EBITDA stands at 7.9x compared to the past average of 15.4x.

What next?

The muted market multiples, combined with the positive outlook for 2024 favour the stock. I particularly like the soul-searching the company has done following last year’s challenging developments to become more focused and effective. The fact that the turnaround time for the plan has been short is also impressive.

But it’s one thing to develop a plan and quite another to implement it successfully. With its dividends now on pause and limited momentum for the stock as of now, I think it’s prudent to see how the plans actually play out. It has become more interesting, and veering closer to a Buy now. But just as a matter of caution, I will maintain a Hold on Ørsted for now.

