Japan Stocks: High Can Go Higher

Transcript

We continue to like Japanese equities even at all-time highs for three reasons.

1) Valuations

This may be surprising, but on an equity risk premium basis given the low-rate environment that is still in place in Japan, actually valuations [do] not look too stretched in Japan. Not to mention a large part of the initial rally was also boosted by weaker currency and in dollar terms, actually Japan has done well but not that well. So, there is more to go.

2) Corporate reforms

More than 10 years ago, we were already talking about three arrows and Abenomics, but it always has been slow-moving. It’s starting to accelerate. If you are talking about the Tokyo Stock Exchange focus on cash management, you look at the return on equities it’s increased now from back in 2010 to now nine percent right now, which is really quite exciting. It’s still [roughly] half the level in the U.S., but reforms, corporate reforms can really help bridge that gap.

3) Earnings

In the same way in the U.S. equity market we’re seeing rate repricing, hawkish repricing, but earnings are offsetting that, in fact more than offsetting, the same is happening in Japan. You look at operating profit in Japan in the latest earnings season, it’s grown 17% year on year, and that is also recognizing that expectations have been revised higher.

So, for these key three reasons we continue to like Japan even as it has reached its all-time high, and the last time it was at these levels, this all-time high level was back in the 1989, so it has taken a long time and we do think that momentum can continue for now.

We believe Japan’s equity rally has room to run - unlike some past false starts. We think both the macro outlook and company-level developments will drive the next leg. The corporate earnings growth we expected since 2023 is playing out. Yet, we don’t see markets fully pricing in positive signs like corporate reforms. We think the Bank of Japan will cautiously wind down its ultra-loose monetary policy to avoid disrupting an exit from decades of no inflation. We stay overweight Japan stocks.

Beyond the yen

Total Returns For Japanese Stocks Vs. U.S. Stocks, 2023-2024 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from LSEG Refinitiv, February 2024)

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results, and index returns do not account for fees. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Notes: The chart shows total returns for TOPIX, the Japanese stock index, valued denominated in yen and U.S. dollars, and total returns for the S&P 500. The data has been rebased so that 100 = Dec. 30, 2022.

Japan’s Nikkei index hit a record high last week for the first time since 1989, when stocks soared to the point the real estate-driven bubble later burst. Those events led to decades of low or no inflation and mostly flat growth. The TOPIX (yellow line in chart) is near its own new record, outperforming most major stock markets in U.S. dollars except the S&P 500 (green line). What’s driving the stock surge? A weak currency has helped boost the value of corporate earnings made abroad. We expect earnings momentum to stay solid. A stabilizing U.S. dollar is not biting Japanese stock returns in the currency as much. And the excess yield investors receive for the risk of holding Japanese stocks over bonds looks attractive. Our positive outlook is about more than a weak yen. Higher inflation is allowing firms to raise prices and protect margins, while wage growth helps to keep fueling consumer spending.

March will be a pivotal month for Japanese markets, with the annual union wage negotiations - likely to shape the inflation outlook - taking place at the same time as the BOJ’s next policy meeting. The negotiations should help signal if inflation has become entrenched. We think the BOJ will end negative interest rates in coming months but will need more evidence of sustained inflation before raising rates further. We don’t see wages growing enough to keep inflation sustainably at the BOJ’s 2% target - and that’s why we don’t think the BOJ will tighten policy as much as markets expect. While not our expectation, we see a risk the BOJ tightens too quickly and too much. That scenario could be more damaging than a slight delay in policy adjustment, in our view, as it could undercut the BOJ’s attempt to end the long stretch of deflation, or no inflation.

Improving profitability

Corporate governance reforms are a key driver of the stock gains. The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) has kept pushing for firms to improve their profitability and return money to shareholders. The TSE has begun disclosing companies that are planning to improve their capital management - a nudge to those that are trading below book value with no improvement plans. Since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe introduced reforms more than a decade ago, Japanese firms have made some progress on boosting lackluster return on equity - or profitability. That has risen from negative levels in 2010 to 9%, LSEG Datastream data show. It is still half of the U.S. metric, but we think reforms can help narrow the gap. The ongoing earnings season is validating our expectations of robust growth, with TOPIX operating profits up 17% year over year, Bank of America data show.

Alongside these developments, a revamped government tax-free stock investment scheme kicked off this year aiming to stoke domestic investor flows into Japanese stocks. This scheme could facilitate Japanese savers reallocating some savings out of cash and into real assets, including equities, to try to preserve the value of their money in the new inflationary regime.

Our bottom line

We stay overweight Japanese stocks and think they can best their all-time highs. On top of support from the return of mild inflation, we see company-level developments driving the next leg of the rally. We don’t see the BOJ disrupting the optimistic outlook as it likely stays cautious on policy. We see Japanese stocks as attractive given their growth potential.

Market backdrop

The S&P 500 jumped nearly 2% last week, with more tech earnings beats boosting the upward momentum. U.S. tech gains lifted tech stocks globally, and a rally in chipmakers helped Japan’s Nikkei set a record for the first time since 1989. Meanwhile, short- and long-term U.S. Treasury yields fell lower from markets pricing out some Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. We think the positive market sentiment can persist for now as inflation cools and the Fed prepares to cut rates.

This week, we’re closely watching the release of U.S. PCE data - the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric - for signs that inflation is still heading down toward 2% this year as we expect. Falling goods prices have been pushing inflation down, but we see that drag fading in due course. We think inflation will resurge due to stubbornly high services inflation, but we expect that to only become visible later this year.