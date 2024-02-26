krblokhin

When I was a kid my parents moved a lot, but I always found them.”― Rodney Dangerfield.

Today, we put major home builder PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the spotlight. Despite the huge increase in mortgage rates since 2022, the stock is up some 85% over the past 12 months. The company reported fourth quarter results at the close in January. In addition, the shares seemed to have started to flatline since late last year. Can the rally continue in the equity or is profit taking on the horizon? An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

January Company Presentation

PulteGroup is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The large homebuilder sells builds and sells properties under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names. The stock currently trades right around $105.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $22.5 billion.

January Company Presentation

Fourth Quarter Results:

PulteGroup posted its Q4 numbers on January 30th. The company delivered GAAP earnings of $3.28 a share, six cents a share above the consensus. Revenues fell 16% on year-over-year basis to $4.2 billion, but this too was $280 million above expectations.

Average sales price per house dropped two percent on a year-over-year basis to $547,000. In addition, PulteGroup only delivered 7,615 home closing during the quarter compared to 8,848 in the same period a year ago. Sales gross margins also fell 50bps to 28.9%.

January Company Presentation

There were some significant positives within results, however. New home orders rose 57% on year-over-year basis to 6,217. Community count increased eight percent, while the company's cancellation rate dropped to 9% from 11% in 4Q2022.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is split on the stock's near-term prospects. Since fourth quarter results hit the wires, six analyst firms including Oppenheimer and BTIG have reissued/assigned Buy/Outperform ratings to the equity. Price targets proffered range from $120 to $138 a share. UBS ($130 price target), Citigroup ($116 price target), Goldman Sachs ($110 price target) and RBC Capital ($106 price target) have maintained Hold ratings on PHM.

January Company Presentation

An insider sold just under $210,000 worth of shares earlier this month. It was the first insider activity in the stock since last August. Just over two percent of the outstanding float in the shares are currently held short. PulteGroup exited the fiscal 2023 year with its balance sheet in fine shape, with a debt to capital ratio of just less than 16%. The company bought back $1 billion worth of its own shares in 2023 and recently added $1.5 billion to its stock buyback authorization program. Since 2013, the company has repurchased nearly half of the outstanding shares in the stock, it should be noted.

Verdict:

PulteGroup made $11.72 a share (GAAP) on $16.06 billion of revenue in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus sees profits moving up slightly to $11.86 a share in FY2024 as sales increase to $16.84 billion. The analysts project profits of $12.87 a share on a six to seven percent rise in revenues in 2025.

The stock trades at just under nine times forward earnings, or slightly less than half of the current S&P 500 (SP500) earnings multiple. This is not unusual, as homebuilders typically trade at a deep discount to the overall market due to the cyclical nature of their business. PHM also pays a small dividend yield of three quarters of one percent on an annual basis.

PulteGroup, Inc. is a well-run homebuilder, but with average 30-year mortgage rates remaining near seven percent and housing affordability at/near all-time lows, 2024 is likely to remain a challenging year for the industry. In addition, the stock could spend the first half of this year consolidating its big gains from 2023, and the equity seems to be "topping out" in recent months.

Therefore, despite the cheapness of PHM stock, I will remain on the sidelines in this name. If I were to take a small position in PHM, it would be via covered call orders which would enable me to post profits even if the shares remained rangebound near current trading levels.