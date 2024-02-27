Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: The Clock Is Ticking For Its Meta Moment To Appear

Summary

  • PayPal's Q4 earnings overshadowed by negative commentary, but the company delivered strong operational performance and revenue growth.
  • Shares of PayPal have declined by -21.32% over the past year, but the company still represents an undervalued gem.
  • Risks to investing in PayPal include bearish sentiment, legal and regulatory risks, competition, and cybersecurity threats.

PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

I am a PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) bull who believes their Meta Platforms (META) moment will occur, but I am an unhappy shareholder. After PYPL's Q4 earnings, I posted a tweet where I expressed my dissatisfaction directly to Alex Chriss (PayPal

This article was written by

Comments (7)

A
Andrewv001
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (108)
Everybody knows its undervalued on a multiple basis, but if buyers never step in what does it matter? Its been pinned forever and any time it pops it gets viciously sold off. The Meta comparisons are really wearing thin, the idea this is going to be wildly higher in 6 months is seemingly based on nothing. The amount of SBC is a little bit of salt in the wound as well, what kind of visionary minds do you need to run a payment processing company with no growth.
The Kraken profile picture
The Kraken
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (43)
"Risks to investing in PayPal include bearish sentiment, legal and regulatory risks, competition, and cybersecurity threats". In the words of Alfred E. Neuman, "What, me worry?"
InvestInPYPL profile picture
InvestInPYPL
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (6.35K)
You guys go ahead and pile into your tech positions with their triple digit metrics and sky high PEs.

I'll keep doing exactly what I did with $META. Buy while everyone openly mocks it.

To the doubters, circle back to me in 18 months. The folks who promised to do that with $META never did... 😢 makes me sad.
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (2.63K)
PayPal is ubiquitous for online payments. As former treasurer for non-profit… PayPal had the lowest fees and easiest setup amongst everyone… given PayPals ridiculously low p/e… I’m predicting buyout (e.g., Apple, Google or any of the bigger players trying to get establised in the online payment space)
P
Pradiyie
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (1.24K)
PayPal will never have a Meta Moment!Meta is unique,PayPal is dead amidst a lot of competition.
InvestInPYPL profile picture
InvestInPYPL
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (6.35K)
@Pradiyie PYPL market share: 51%
Next closest "competitor": 19% (Stripe)

In case anyone wanted a little context added to the "dead amidst a lot of competition" comment.
bwaybandit profile picture
bwaybandit
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (36)
New kid at the helm. Implementing his strategy will take time. People who want to exit positions based on if something does not move the needle in x quarters should exit their position.
