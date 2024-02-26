Innergex Q4: Dividend Reduction Is A Small Sacrifice To Maximize Growth

nazar_ab/E+ via Getty Images

"In the short run the market acts as a voting machine; in the long run it becomes a weighing machine." - Ben Graham

Innergex (TSX:INE:CA)(OTCPK:INGXF) is a company we have been following for several years now, and the last time we wrote about them was in May 2023, when we upgraded our rating to "Strong Buy". The company had just reported a weak quarter, mostly as a result of significant impacts due to the weather and hydrology conditions. Still, shares were already looking undervalued, and management explicitly said during that earnings call that they would be reluctant to use stock to fund new M&A given the low valuation. We are writing an update mainly due to three important new developments 1) the company just announced Q4 and FY23 results 2) it changed its capital allocation policy 3) generation is getting back closer to the long-term average.

We have mixed feelings about Innergex's recent earnings results. The results themselves were not bad, and it was actually a relief to see that they generated energy closer to the long-term average (LTA), after two years of under-average production. It was still below average for the quarter, but it saw a massive improvement year over year, which brought it to only a few percentage points below the LTA.

The highlight of the release, however, was a change in its capital allocation strategy. The most important change was the targeted dividend payout ratio, which was reduced to a target range of 30% to 50% of free cash flow. This should free up approximately C$75 million annually for reinvestment purposes, and means the company can mostly self-fund its projects moving forward. In combination with strategic mature asset recycling, the company should have a lot of flexibility when structuring new projects, and critically, it means it does not have to dilute shareholders when the share price is undervalued.

It would have been a massive disappointment if the company had issued shares at current prices, given that you have to look back to the global financial crisis period to find a lower share price. There have been several headwinds affecting the company, from higher interest rates, inflation increasing project development costs, supply chain issues adding to the complications, and below average energy production due to the weather. Still, the company continues generating free cash flow, putting new projects into commercial operations (COD), and winning RFPs for new projects. Just recently it announced they won, together with partners, a 300 MW RFP and another 100 MW RFP, for a total of ~400 MW of wind power in Quebec.

To put the current share price in perspective, it is worth remembering that in early 2022 the company completed a significant equity financing round of roughly 9.7 million shares at an average of C$17.75 per common share, or close to $13.16 USD. Importantly, Innergex's main shareholder, Hydro-Québec, had subscriptions rights to maintain its 19.95% ownership. Hydro-Québec decided to use this right, buying 2.1 million shares at the same price. In other words, sophisticated investors, including the company's main shareholder, thought that $13 USD per share was a reasonable price to pay for Innergex's shares, and today they can be bought at less than half that price. In fact, the company is sending a clear signal that they see their share price as significantly undervalued, as they renewed their Normal Course Issuer Bid, stating that the corporation may purchase for cancellation up to 5% of issued and outstanding shares.

Data by YCharts

Q4 and FY23 Results

The biggest highlight from the earnings results announced on February 21st, was that production improved significantly compared to the previous year. It came in at 94% of the company's estimated long-term average for the quarter, compared to only 82% the previous year. The hydro portfolio actually exceeded its long-term average with generation of 104% of LTA, compared to only 70% in Q4 of 2022.

Despite production being slightly below its LTA, adjusted EBITDA was in line with expectations, in part thanks to a better mix resulting from higher production at facilities with higher pricing.

The adjusted EBITDA proportionate increased a healthy 11.6% year over year, and the normalized payout ratio also saw a meaningful improvement. We believe this is solid performance, which the market is failing to appreciate. It appears the excitement around technology, and the "Magnificent Seven" in particular, has sucked the air out for other companies and sectors.

Innergex Investor Presentation

Competitive Advantages

We believe Innergex is somewhat misunderstood by the market, and its competitive advantages are not really appreciated. A few years ago renewable energy YieldCo's became very popular with investors looking for decent yields at a time where interest rates were very low. These vehicles would purchase portfolios consisting mainly of operating solar and wind assets, and would pay out most of the free cash flow to shareholders as dividends. They usually had a sponsor, that would develop new assets and then sell them to the YieldCo. One such example was Terraform Power, which went through a very difficult time when its "sponsor" went bankrupt, but the YieldCo managed to survive and was eventually fully acquired by Brookfield Renewable (BEP).

All of this to say, that Innergex should not be thought of as a YieldCo, as it is a company that can develop renewable energy assets itself, which creates significant value. It has enormous expertise as a full lifecycle project developer, which develops finances and commissions projects across various technologies and geographies. The company is well positioned to develop hydro, wind, solar and battery energy storage projects in its main operating markets of Canada, USA, Chile, and France. This is in addition to being an experienced asset owner and operator of the renewable energy assets that it owns.

The company also has a strong competitive moat derived from three areas, its years of experience developing complex and unique renewable energy assets, its strong relationships and partnerships with local communities to support new projects in their territories, and top tier hydro assets. These hydro assets are difficult to replicate, there are relatively few good places where they can be built and where they will be approved. There is more control as to when they produce energy, therefore serving as base load generation, and complementing intermittent sources like wind and solar, and they have very long useful lives. In fact, management has sometimes referred to them as an almost "perpetual asset class", which provides long-term cash flows and balance sheet support.

Balance Sheet

The company does carry significant debt, but most of it is non-recourse project debt. This helps manage risks, and helps optimize the company's cost of capital. Most of their project debt is also amortized over the remaining life of their PPA contracts. The amortization schedules of their hydro debt is well below the useful life of the assets, which provides refinancing opportunities. In fact, the company generated additional liquidity last year by leveraging three hydro assets. Innergex has an investment grade rating, and management has said they remain committed to managing their corporate leverage to maintain it.

Data by YCharts

The recent quarterly investor presentation has an interesting slide which breaks down leverage by type of asset, to show that its leverage is aligned with peers after adjusting for the longer useful life of hydro assets.

Innergex Investor Presentation

Dividend and Shareholder Returns

As a shareholder, it is painful to hear that a dividend is getting cut or reduced. With the new dividend payout target, the dividend for 2024 is now expected to be C$0.36 per share, half of the C$0.72 the company was previously paying.

Still, we understand and support this decision, especially if it truly means that growth will now be mostly self-funded, if the company repurchases at least some of the shares it has now the authorization to buy back, and if that means it can deliver sustainable fee cash flow per share growth. During the earnings call, CFO Jean Trudel made it clear that this decision was not made because the company cannot afford to pay the current dividend, but instead because they believe they can create more shareholder value given the significant opportunities for greenfield development.

The decision to realign our capital allocation strategy was not based on affordability. As you will see, when we cover our 2024 guidance, we have the capacity to fully cover our actual dividend using cash flow from existing operations and the long-term outlook is positive.

Something else he said that we found comforting is that they are not building projects just to get bigger, but that they will be very selective in where they decide to deploy capital.

Our goal is not only to build megawatts, but to execute on projects where we see the best risk adjusted return potential and where we feel confident in successfully delivering projects with a margin of safety.

The company has been very clear that they target double-digit levered after-tax IRRs, which result in sustainable free cash flow per share growth and significant value generation.

Innergex Investor Presentation

Now that the company can reinvest a significant portion of its free cash flow, it will be easier to deliver growth, and hopefully this will also mean that the dividend will start growing as free cash flow per share increases.

Innergex Investor Presentation

Growth

Management was very emphatic that they are taking this decision due to the unprecedented growth opportunity they are seeing in the market. This is also reflected the increasing investments the company is making in development activities. They have gone from spending ~C$10 million per year, to an expected ~C$20 million this year. This added investment in the development team should improve the company's ability to create more project pipeline. The company sees the current environment with both governments and corporations announcing decarbonization goals as a window of opportunity for growth.

As a result the company is accelerating its greenfield investments, and will be much less likely to acquire operating assets. Combining their under construction and under development projects, the company is already 46% of the way towards their goal of adding ~400 MW per year through 2030. Its massive ~10.9 GW of identified projects gives the company a lot of visibility on its potential for organic growth. By reinvesting free cash flow and funds from recycling of mature assets, these developments are expected to be highly accretive to free cash flow per share.

The company is particularly bullish on Canada, where they see tremendous growth opportunities over the coming decade, making this market their primary growth engine. Management also shared that they like the quality of the PPAs in Canada, which tend to be indexed and long duration, take or pay contracts.

Innergex Investor Presentation

The company also sees strong growth potential in its U.S., Chile and France markets. In the U.S. they are expecting the market to move towards PPAs with inflation embedded in them to incentivize developers, and the company was clear they do not like long-term PPAs that have little inflation embedded in them.

Innergex Investor Presentation

Future Outlook

The company shared a positive outlook, with several construction projects advancing towards commissioning. They are also planning on bidding in over 500 MW in upcoming RFPs, and they expect this to result in ~400 MW of new capacity awards.

The company will also continue to look at opportunities to manage its portfolio to optimize its value, including renewing expiring PPAs and potentially re-powering some assets. Their most important project currently under construction is Boswell Springs in Wyoming, which the company disclosed is fully funded and does not require additional equity at the moment. This is a ~330 MW project fully owned by Innergex, and which is expected to be commissioned in late 2024.

Innergex Investor Presentation

For FY24, Innergex expects adjusted EBITDA proportionate to be in the range of C$725 million to C$775 million, and free cash flow per share before prospective expenses to be in the range of C$0.70 to C$0.85 per share.

Innergex Investor Presentation

While the company expects to deliver only moderate growth in 2024, next year growth should be much stronger following the commissioning of the projects under construction. Another bit of good news is that the company reported that so far in the first quarter of 2024, they are seeing good generation from their assets. Looking further ahead, the company has many projects to choose from in its advanced and mid-stage development pipeline.

We believe the company is being extremely conservative with the FY24 guidance, and we believe it is likely to come in close to the upper range, or slightly exceed it. Management gave us the impression during the earnings all that they rather err on the side of being too cautious, and that they would rather under-promise and over-deliver. The big wildcard remains weather conditions, but at least the company confirmed that so far this year energy generation has been good. The projects commissioned on 2023 should add to earnings, which is mainly why we believe the relatively flat guidance is too conservative.

Innergex Investor Presentation

Valuation

It seems the market has overreacted to the interest rates increases, which has led to companies in some sectors, despite being fundamentally good businesses, to be strikingly mispriced. The underperformance of the real estate sector (VNQ) and the utilities sector (XLU) compared to the S&P index (SPY) has been massive.

Data by YCharts

We believe Innergex has been punished even more, as small and medium caps have also been out of favor. In any case, we believe several companies in the renewable energy sector are currently undervalued. Innergex is trading with a similar EV/EBITDA ratio to Brookfield Renewable, and at a premium to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY). While we believe Atlantica to be undervalued as well, we think Innergex deserves a premium given its stronger growth potential and hydro assets.

Data by YCharts

Looking at Price/Book multiples, it is clear that the sector has significantly deflated the last few years. Innergex is currently trading at less than half its ten-year average Price/Book multiple, and its peers have also seen significant reductions in their Price/Book multiples.

Data by YCharts

Similarly, Innergex is trading at less than half its five-year Price to Cash Flow from Operations multiple. Perhaps the best way to think about its valuation is using the FY24 free cash flow per share guidance, which is C$0.775 at the midpoint. With shares currently trading at ~C$7.67, the forward P/FCF is only ~10x, or a ~10% free cash flow yield. We therefore believe the market is basically assigning no value to the development pipeline, or the company's growth potential.

Data by YCharts

We believe shares have gone from undervalued, to strikingly undervalued. Based on our estimates for future free cash flow per share, we calculate a fair value of C$17.6, or $13 per share. With shares currently trading at C$7.65, we estimate they are almost 60% undervalued. We are therefore not surprised the company is considering buybacks, as they would be extremely accretive at these prices. At current prices, they are probably a very attractive M&A target for many companies, although it helps that they have a big anchor shareholder in Hydro-Québec that would likely demand a fair price.

FCF per share Discounted @ 10% FY 24E 0.80 CAD 0.73 CAD FY 25E 0.89 CAD 0.73 CAD FY 26E 0.99 CAD 0.74 CAD FY 27E 1.09 CAD 0.75 CAD FY 28E 1.21 CAD 0.75 CAD FY 29E 1.35 CAD 0.76 CAD FY 30E 1.50 CAD 0.77 CAD FY 31E 1.66 CAD 0.77 CAD FY 32E 1.84 CAD 0.78 CAD FY 33E 2.05 CAD 0.79 CAD FY 34E 2.27 CAD 0.80 CAD Terminal Value @ 3% terminal growth 29.23 CAD 9.32 CAD NPV 17.69 CAD Click to enlarge

Risks

The biggest risks we see with Innergex are potential issues with project development. Once they are commissioned and start operating with PPAs in place, the risk tends to be relatively low, especially with high-quality counterparties. There is more potential for trouble in the development phase, as the company experienced in Hawaii. An analyst asked during the Q&A session of the earnings call about the impairment the company took related to the Hale Kuawehi project. Below is what CEO Michel Letellier replied.

Yes. So, at HK, the impairment, it's a bit of an academic process, right. It's an impairment testing every year that we do and, you know, there's a couple of factors that impacted the value on our book. Firstly, the yield environment is increasing. So, these assets that were with a thin margin of error are impacted. So, Hale Kuawehi, as you know, has been seeing some difficulties. So, this - the, the return on that project was actually challenged. And now with yielding environment going up, it's, it's, it's hard to keep the book value.

To be fair, Innergex is hardly the only renewable energy developer having to take impairments due to the headwinds brought by increasing interest rates and higher construction costs.

Other than that, we see weather variability as another risk to keep in mind, especially given the challenges the company has had the last couple of years with production below the long-term averages. We are particularly worried if this is due to climate change effects, although we are somewhat relieved to see the fourth quarter moved closer to LTA energy production.

These risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's significant liquidity, its remaining unencumbered assets which could be a source of financing if needed, and the high-quality of its assets. In particular the hydro assets, which we believe have a competitive moat compared to solar and wind assets. Risks are also mitigated by the company's technology and geographic diversification, and the highly contracted cash flows, some of them including inflation indexation.

Conclusion

The company delivered results within expectations for FY23 and in particular the fourth quarter, resulting in a meaningful energy production improvement, moving closer to the long-term average. Still, the most important news was the change in the company's capital allocation policy, with a significant decrease to the dividend payment.

While a dividend reduction is disappointing, we understand why the company took this decision. There are significant attractive opportunities the company would like to pursue with elevated returns, but an equity issuance at these depressed prices would be extremely expensive. We believe opting for a reduced payout, and self-funding growth with retained free cash flow and strategic asset recycling to be a good decision. This also gives the company additional flexibility to time refinancings or asset sell-downs. As an added bonus, the company is considering buying back up to 5% of the outstanding shares. Given the low valuation, and potential for increased free cash flow per share growth, we are maintaining a "Strong Buy" rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.