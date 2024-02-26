Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seatrium Limited (SMBMF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Seatrium Limited (OTCPK:SMBMF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 25, 2024 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Ong - CEO & Executive Director

Adrian Teng - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Seatrium's Financial Year 2023 Results Briefing Webcast. This morning, we posted our FY 2023 earnings with a positive underlying EBITDA of SGD628 million, reflecting the group's strong operational performance.

We have with us today, Mr. Chris Ong, CEO; and Mr. Adrian Teng, CFO. I'll now pass it on to Chris, who will go through our business performance.

Chris Ong

Good morning, and welcome to Seatrium Group's full year 2023 results presentation. I'm pleased to have with me Mr. Adrian Teng, Chief Financial Officer.

We completed the combination at the end of February 2023 and have been extremely busy with the integration and transformation of Seatrium. At the end of last year, we completed our strategic review and capital structure review and announced last month that we will be writing down surplus and noncore assets in our full year 2023 earnings.

This morning, we reported our financial year 2023 financial results and made 2 other announcements relating to: one, the resolution of the historical event, Operation Car Wash with the Brazilian authorities and 2, a 20:1 share consolidation exercise. We hope to spend some time going through each of them separately in detail.

In financial year 2023, we achieved a revenue that has more than tripled to SGD7.3 billion. Underlying EBITDA, which excludes exceptional items jumped 456% year-on-year to SGD628 million from SGD113 million in financial year 2022. We have narrowed our underlying net loss to SGD28 million for financial year 2023 from the SGD141 million for financial year 2022. In fact, underlying net profit was SGD33 million in second half of 2023, a reflection of an improved underlying business performance.

