Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.56K Followers

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ehud Helft - EK Global Investor Relations

Adi Sfadia - Chief Executive Officer

Gil Benyamini - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Chris Quilty - Quilty Space

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Gilat's Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants are present in listen-only mode. Following management's formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded February 26, 2024.

By now, you should have all received the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact Gilat's Investor Relations team at EK Global Investor Relations at1646688-3559 or view it in the news section of the company's website, www.gilat.com.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Ehud Helft of EK Global Investor Relations. Mr. Helft, would you like to begin?

Ehud Helft

Yes. Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Gilat's fourth quarter 2023 results conference call and webcast. A recording of this call will be available beginning at approximately noon eastern time today, February 26, as a webcast on Gilat website for a period of 30 days. Also, please note that investors are urged to read the forward-looking statements in Gilat's earnings release. With a reminder that statements made on this earnings call are not historical facts and may be deemed forward-looking statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements regarding statements regarding future financial operation results, involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Gilat and which may cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Gilat is under no obligation to update or alter

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GILT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GILT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.