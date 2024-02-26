MStudioImages

The stock of biopharma concern Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) rose over 10% in trading last week after the company once again reported better than expected Q4 quarterly results. The shares have gathered momentum since we last gave a "thumbs up" to this name in late October. We take a look at earnings results and update our analysis around this solid small cap name below.

Company Overview:

Collegium Pharmaceutical is located just outside of Boston in Stoughton, MA. The company is focused on the development of pain medications and has several products approved and on the market. The stock, after last week's rally, trades near $36.00 a share and sports a market capitalization of approximately $1.15 billion.

February Company Presentation

As I ran down in my previous article on Collegium, the company's product portfolio consists on these core pain management drugs.

Xtampza ER (extended release) which was developed using Collegium's abuse-deterrent technology, DETERx. Xtampza ER is an extended-release version of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment for which alternatives are inadequate. This oral capsule is patent protected until September 2033.

February Company Presentation

Belbuca which was acquired with Collegium's purchase of BioDelivery Sciences in 2022. Belbuca is a buccal film delivered Schedule III opioid who has patent protection until 2027.

Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR (immediate release) products. Both are different formulations of the opioid pain therapy tapentadol and Nucynta ER is the only ER drug indicated for pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The company has been successful in extending patent protection slightly around this franchise (below)

February Company Presentation

This is what management had to say about its Nucynta franchise during its fourth quarter conference call to add some color to this topic.

The Nucynta franchise is a key contributor to our pain portfolio. We do expect some pressure on Nucynta franchise revenue in 2024 because of the American Recovery Act eliminating the Medicaid cap. Beginning in 2025 through loss of exclusivity, we expect to be able to deliver relatively stable year-on-year results. The new population exclusivity achieved for Nucynta in 2023 and the anticipated pediatric extensions for the franchise in 2024, along with the reduction in the royalties we pay on Nucynta franchise sales from 14% to 7% beginning on June 27, 2025, bolster our outlook for the franchise in 2025 and 2026."

Fourth Quarter Results:

Collegium posted its fourth quarter numbers on February 22nd. The company delivered non-GAAP earnings of $1.58 a share, more than 30 cents a share above estimates. Revenues rose 15.5% on a year-over-year to $149.7 million, slightly above the consensus. For the year, net product revenues came in at $566.8 million, up 22% over FY2022. Belbuca revenue was a core contributor to growth as net product revenues rose 17% to $49.3 million in the quarter. Xtampza ER did even better with a 38% rise from 4Q2022 to $48.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $104.2 million for the quarter, up 36% from the same period a year ago. GAAP operating expenses fell by $17 million in FY2023 to $159.2 million.

Management provided initial FY2024 revenue guidance of between $580 million to $595 million and expects Adjusted EBITDA to rise a bit over five percent over 2023's levels.

February Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since fourth quarter results hit the wires, both Needham ($40 price target) and Piper Sandler ($39 price target) have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. H.C. Wainwright maintained its Hold rating on the shares.

Approximately one quarter of the shares outstanding are currently held short. A company officer sold $760,000 worth of equity on January 18th at just over $32.00 a share. That has been the only insider activity in the stock so far in 2024.

February Company Presentation

Collegium exited the fiscal 2023 year with approximately $310 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Collegium Pharmaceutical delivered an impressive $275 million worth of operational cash flow in FY2023 and also bought back $137 million worth of stock during the fiscal year as well. As you can see below, the company has made steady progress paying down a loan balance. Collegium does have nearly $270 million worth of convertible debt it should be noted with option exercise prices now right at the current trading level of the stock.

February Company Presentation

Verdict:

Collegium Pharmaceutical made $1.29 a share in FY2023 on just under $567 million in sales. The current analyst firm consensus has profits jumping to $3.97 a share in FY2024 and $6.15 a share in FY2025 on slight increases in revenues. It should be noted these estimates are from just three analyst firms and vary widely for both FY2024 ($2.76 to $6.18 a share) and FY2025 ($3.60 to $8.11 a share).

Even at the low end of estimates, earnings look set to increase at a rapid rate over the next two years. The stock sells at just over 9 times the consensus EPS estimate for this fiscal year. The shares trading near the conversion price of Collegium's convertible debt could be a bit of an overhang.

I have owned Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. for quite some time now and still like the company's longer-term future. However, with the stock trading right near bullish analyst firms price targets, I would probably only add to my stake in the stock via covered call orders. Other than that, I would wait for a bit of pullback after last week's rise before increasing my stake in this biopharma concern.