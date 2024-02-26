Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.56K Followers

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fabio Sandri - President & CEO

Matt Galvanoni - CFO

Andy Rojeski - Head of Strategy, IR, and Net Zero Programs

Conference Call Participants

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Ben Bienvenu - Stephens, Inc.

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Priya Ohri Gupta - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Pilgrim's Pride Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] At the company's request, this call is being recorded. Please note that the slides referenced during today's call are available for download from the Investors section of the company's website at www.Pilgrim’s.com. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

At this time, I would like to turn the floor over to Andrew Rojeski, Head of Strategy, Investor Relations and Net Zero Programs for Pilgrim's.

Andy Rojeski

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today as we review our operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023. This morning, we issued a press release providing an overview of our financial performance for the quarter and the year, including a reconciliation of any non-GAAP measures we may discuss. A copy of the release is available on our website at ir.Pilgrims.com, along with slides for reference. These items have also been filed as Form 8-Ks and are available online at sec.gov. Fabio Sandri, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Galvanoni, Chief Financial Officer, will present on today's call.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone of our safe harbor disclaimer. Today's call may contain certain forward-looking statements that represent our outlook

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PPC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.