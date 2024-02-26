Why A Correction Could Be Inevitable At This Point

mesh cube

The S&P 500 (SP500) "SPX" has done extraordinarily well since the 2022 October bear market bottom. However, a correction may be imminent at this point.

S&P 500: 18-Month Chart

SPX (StockCharts.com)

The market is up by about 46% from its low point and has skyrocketed by nearly 25% since the correction bottom last October (2023). What has fueled this phenomenal rise? A change in sentiment supported by increasing AI revenues, a resilient economy, and the Federal Reserve's shift toward a more accessible monetary stance have sparked a remarkable bull market.

However, trees don't grow to the sky. Perhaps the "Russian" analogy works better here. "Moscow wasn't built in a day." In my view, the recent move is becoming overextended. While I remain bullish on the SPX and high-quality stocks, especially in the long term, there is a high probability of a correction in the near term.

From a technical standpoint, the SPX's momentum is weakening, and there is an increasing probability for a 5-10% pullback in the near term. It shouldn't be too deep, and my target pullback buy-in range is around 4,750, roughly 7% below the recent high.

This is the base case scenario. Of course, in a more bullish-case outcome, the market could consolidate around 4,900-5,100 and move higher again. However, it should be constructive for prices to reset slightly lower to set the market up for a robust rally into Fed cutting and the second half.

Fundamental And Technical Reasons For The Correction

The market came up too high, too fast technically. Many of the top stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and in the SPX skyrocketed, perhaps by too much.

Some of Our Top Performers (from bear market low) 18 months ago:

1. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): 630%

2. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI): 2,054%

3. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): 333%

4. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): 115%

5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): 243%

I think you get the picture, and it's not only these five stocks. Many of the top-weighted stocks in major averages, like Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), and others also advanced significantly higher during this time frame.

Many high-quality companies, especially in the technology AI space, have become technically overbought and may be fundamentally overvalued in the near term. Of course, we are not discussing the end of the current bull market here, but a post-earnings pullback/consolidation phase may be just what the doctor ordered for the market at this stage.

Also, there is increased uncertainty due to the recent rise in inflation readings, and the market thinks rate cuts could arrive later in the year (June/July). Sentiment tilting toward a more hawkish interest rate trajectory could weigh on stock prices in the near term. There are other economic, political, psychological, and geopolitical factors to consider. Therefore, we could use a rotation, consolidation, and pullback phase before the rally proceeds to new ATHs.

Strategies We Can Use To Profit In The Near Term

1. My first move is to use the covered call dividend "CCD" strategy. We can sell calls on some of our favorite stocks. For instance, when SMCI flew close to $1,000, I sold $1,000 calls for a very substantial premium. I've implemented the CCD strategy with Palantir, Nvidia, MicroStrategy, and other stocks recently, primarily just in case, as a hedge.

We can go further, layering a put option with the covered call premium and implementing a collar play. This dynamic would allow us to earn money from the appreciating put options without having to purchase the put options with outside funds.

2. My second strategy is to implement the "wheel" options plan. The wheel plan is simple and excellent at a time like this when increased volatility seems likely, and there may be more sideways or mildly downward price action ahead. Selling cash-covered puts on stocks we want to buy at a lower level should provide a substantial premium, and there is no guarantee that the shares will get assigned. We don't mind even if the shares get assigned because they are in high-quality companies we want to own in the long term.

3. My next move is to raise dry powder to buy more of my favorite stocks as they pull back.

SMCI: 18-Months Chart

SMCI (StockCharts.com )

SMCI went about as vertical as I've ever seen in a multi-billion dollar company. This stock has jumped more than 20X in 18 months and surged by about 250% in just the last month (trough to peak). Then, we saw a 35% correction from its $1,080 peak.

We could see more near-term volatility in super-high alpha stocks like SMCI and others, and I would not be surprised to get another buying opportunity in the $600-$700 range or lower. At $600 SMCI would be around 44% below its recent high. However, in my view, this is normal considering the FOMO, and short squeeze effect.

4. We can also cut back on riskier positions in our portfolio, rotating to some safer, stabler names. For instance, we can rotate some of our tech profits into industrials, materials, healthcare, and defense during the consolidation/pullback phase.

Nvidia: 18-Months Chart

NVDA (StockCharts.com )

I don't want to pick on Nvidia. I love the company, and I was right there during the stock's bottom, pounding the table on it around our $100-$120 buy-in zone. However, Nvidia's stock has increased by about 8X since the low 18 months ago, and the chart says it's begging for a correction.

With its RSI close to 90 recently, it's the most overbought Nvidia has been since the rally began. Moreover, the stock went vertical recently, and it has not had a meaningful correction since the 2022 October low. I understand that the AI potential is immense, but the trees, they can't grow to the sky in one day.

A pullback to the $600-$650 zone would be ideal, in my opinion, providing a considerable long-term buying opportunity in Nvidia shares.

5. I know, with all the FOMO and short covering recently, it's challenging to concentrate. Nonetheless, we've had some astronomical gains in some of our top portfolio holdings, and there is no shame in taking some short-term profits. Just because I am a long-term investor does not mean that I cannot trade around the peaks and troughs to improve portfolio performance.

Trimming profits around near-term tops and adding around significant bottoms is a highly underrated strategy. If timed correctly, this strategy delivers exceptional results. I know, "they," say you can't time the market, and you shouldn't even try. I'm not sure where this saying came from or who thought it up, but a little "timing" in the market goes a long way!

Despite the probability of a near-term rotation, pullback, and consolidation phase, which may be accompanied by increased transitory volatility, I remain bullish on the stock market in the intermediate and longer term. My base case year-end target for the S&P 500 remains 5,750.