I shared my first Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) article on SA on October 21, 2021 -Eyenovia: Can You See Me Now? My timing for this article was based on Eyenovia having an imminent FDA decision for the unique delivery of their optical drugs to patients.

The next day after my article, October 22, 2021, the FDA submitted to Eyenovia a complete response letter (CRL) informing them that their New Drug Application (NDA) had been reclassified as a drug-device combination product.

This reclassification demand had been instigated due to a recent court case ruling that had no links to Eyenovia or their product. The FDA had no option but to issue the CRL and then work with Eyenovia to identify a plan so they could agree on a new acceptable protocol for their drug, Mydcombi. Eyenovia's new drug offered the first-in-class combination of tropicamide and phenylephrine, the two drugs used for in-office pupil dilation needed to examine the patient's eye. The Eyenovia Optejet delivery device would dose this new drug combination, and this new delivery system needed additional clinical data that would follow the court ruling. The FDA did not require any additional information about the actual drug. But the damage had been done, and Eyenovia had to restart clinical trials with the Optejet device.

But the law is the law, and now we have entered 2024, and the interlude has been to Eyenovia's benefit. With this new article, I would like to outline what has happened in the interim and how this has, in my opinion, bought time for Eyenovia to be ready to launch their first approved drug into the marketplace where they can take advantage of new factors in the drug approval, safety issues and supplying their drug from FDA approved manufacturing facilities.

The Three Manufacturing Facilities Are Now FDA Approved and Ready for the Production of Drugs

On February 13th, Eyenovia announced that their Redwood City, CA facility had received final FDA certification. With this announcement, Eyenovia's facilities were cleared to participate in Eyenovia's manufacturing of products for sale and use in clinical development plans.

The two major facilities are domiciled in the USA (Redwood City and Reno, NV). They have a supply contract with a Mexican company, Coastal International, where they will merely manufacture cartridge subassemblies for the delivery system. Coastal International has a stellar record of working with other US-based drug companies, and their facility is just across the border from San Diego, CA. The FDA has given its full certification to Coastal International's operations.

The Importance of EYENOVIA's Attention to Manufacturing Safety and Manufacturing Facilities Located in the USA

The FDA ensures that the drugs marketed in the United States are manufactured under proper safety protocols and sanitary conditions. This has created a major issue for the FDA because more than 50% of drug manufacturers supplying the USA market are located in foreign countries. In the practice of inspecting manufacturing facilities in the United States, the inspection isn't pre-announced to the company. The normal procedure for inspecting foreign locations is that the FDA gives the company a 12-week notice. Give a company a three-month notice that the FDA is coming; this allows the company the opportunity to stage the work, and the inspector might not see a true day-to-day operating environment in the facility.

Then, there is the language issue for the FDA when you consider the total number of languages that will be encountered in countries with these facilities.

This drug safety issue, especially with foreign producers, has become very acute and resulted in the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) issuing a special report on February 6, 2024 -Drug Safety: FDA Has Faced Persistent Challenges Overseeing Foreign Drug Manufacturing.

The GAO's main point about the fact that the majority of our medical products come from foreign manufacturers is this statement from their report:

FDA is responsible for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of all drugs marketed in the U.S., regardless of where they are produced. Globalization and the COVID-19 pandemic have complicated the FDA's oversight of the more than 4,800 establishments manufacturing drugs for the U.S. market. FDA reported that 58 percent of these establishments were located overseas as of October 2022. GAO has had long-standing concerns about the FDA's ability to oversee the increasingly global drug supply chain, an issue highlighted in our High-Risk Series since 2009. A critical element in the FDA's oversight of overseas manufacturing is its inspection of foreign manufacturing establishments.

This lack of controlling our own destiny for supplying lifesaving drugs to our citizens has now hit the crisis level, where such a shortage is being recognized as untenable for our healthcare system to function. This has led our Congress to finally start looking for ways to force a return of our drug manufacturing industry to the USA.

Made in America Act (H.R. 2707)

The Made in America Act (H.R. 2707) for manufacturing API drugs and excipients has been filed for passage in the House of Representatives. The bill was introduced in the House (04/19/2023) to mitigate drug shortages and provide incentives for maintaining, expanding, and relocating the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, medical diagnostic devices, pharmaceuticals, and personal protective equipment in the United States, and for other purposes.

So, for what is now identified as a crisis in our healthcare system, at least our Congress is working on a solution. But with the current political climate in Washington, DC, we can hope that a solution will be a bipartisan effort and thus speed up finding the solution for returning the manufacturing of our drugs coming from facilities that are following safety and capacity requirements for critical drugs. Transitioning back to manufacturing facilities that haven't been used for a long time, quick action on finding the solution is critical for our healthcare in the USA.

Safety of Our Drug Supply That Relates Directly to Eyenovia's Efforts

For many years, we have seen drugs being manufactured in various foreign countries, countries that don't have in place strict rules for production safety protocols. The resulting impurity of drugs from certain contaminants has been an issue across the spectrum for medical drugs. But now, for the last two years, the contamination of eye drugs has become a critical life-or-death situation with products used by ophthalmic patients where they are using eyedroppers to deliver medicines into their eyes, causing, in some cases, deaths or loss of vision for the users. It is a two-fold problem, with the first being the unsanitary facilities where contaminants are mixed in with the drug during manufacturing. In just the last two years, the FDA has undertaken two massive recalls of eye medication that had become contaminated and caused huge numbers of people to suffer damaging results for their eyes. This is a link to the FDA's recall of numerous eye medications.

When the FDA makes the following statement about these eye medications, the customer should pay attention to the recalled products:

These products are intended to be sterile. Ophthalmic drug products pose a potentially heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body's natural defenses. FDA recommended the manufacturer of these products recall all lots on October 25, 2023, after agency investigators found insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility. FDA also recommends consumers properly discard these products.

Small independent companies import many of these drugs and place their names on the bottle, and their drug will be sold over the counter, while the FDA has not approved nor inspected where they were made.

Using Outdated Technology, We Now See Harmful Results Where We Need to Solve the Problem

The second opportunity for issues to develop in dosing these already contaminated drugs- is the eye dropper being used.

The use of eye droppers has been around for centuries, and only now have there been studies to identify the shortcomings of their use in delivering drugs properly to the eye patient. One of the latest studies was done in Belgium, involving nearly 700 patients to evaluate the results of how they used an eyedropper in the delivery of their medication. For those of us who have used an eyedropper to place a drug into our eye socket, we know that using such a device is not an easy process.

When looking at the results found in these nearly 700 patients, the litany of issues makes a long list. Many users of an eye dropper touch their eyelid or eyeball with the eyedropper. Uncap your bottle of eye medication for loading a dose into the eye dropper, and you leave the bottle uncapped for a period, allowing the potential for contamination to occur. Often, those who attempt to self-dose using an eye dropper have literally wasted the whole dose by missing the eye socket, and it ran down the side of their face.

When your eye doctor checks your eye, the first thing done to get you ready for your eyes to be checked is the nurse assistant will uncap two bottles of medicine and load a dose into an eyedropper. Then, the assistant will hand you several tissues to soak up the wasted medication that doesn't go into your eye socket. Now, after this part of the process has been completed, the assistant can put down the eyedropper, and with both hands free, they can recap the medicine bottles for use with the next patients.

There is a lot of waste and time spent on this cited process. Eyenovia's Optjet delivery has been created to help solve many of these issues where they have combined the normal two medicines into one delivery dose directly to the surface of your eyeball.

Eyenovia's Solution for Revolutionizing How Eye Medications Can Be Safely Delivered

For those wanting a detailed explanation of their Optejet delivery system, where they give pictorial examples of their system, I highly suggest you visit their corporate website, and there you can see the system and better understand how this technology should easily replace the eye dropper delivery for drugs being administered into a patients eye socket.

What Eyenovia has created and now has FDA approval is a technology that could revolutionize how eye medications are dosed. Hopefully, this method can resolve many of the known limitations, including major adverse events, created by the ages-old eye dropper currently being used.

One of the many issues with eye dropper delivery is the need for steady hand-eye coordination, leaning your head backward, and hoping the drops go into your eye socket. By using the Optejet delivery, the two needed drugs are combined into MydCombi, an FDA-approved drug. With the Optejet delivery, the nurse/technician assistant merely lines up the center of the eye in a guided process and presses a button. The medication is delivered to the eye in a mist that coats the eyeball. The doctors spend a lot of money and time due to the wastage of the drugs and having tissues available when there is an overflow from the large droplet from the eye dropper. Plus, the patient does not have to worry if the person using the eyedropper drug remembers to shake the bottle to reestablish the uniformity of the drugs for proper dispersion of all ingredients in the bottle so that each dose has all the components needed for efficacy.

Eyenovia is taking a proactive approach for an American-made product and American workers producing medical drugs that millions of patients could be in need for such a product. This is the type of solution we need to make our healthcare system work for all of us.

Optometry doctors spend a lot of money having tissues available when they waste much of the drug in each eye dropper delivery. The patient benefits from a simple process where the safety of the medication has a nearly 100% chance of not having any impurities.

Events Taking Place Since My Last Article on August 28, 2023

10-9-2023: Eyenovia presented data on the preservative-free stability of the Optejet system at the American Academy of Optometry in New Orleans, LA

10-30-2023: Sponsored Course at the Annual Continuing Education Program at the International Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology

11-13-2023: Filed the SEC report for the 3rd quarter 2023 results that reflected the company had $20.7M in cash and cash equivalent funds. Their current Liabilities were $6.3 million.

11-16-2023: Announced they had re-acquired development and commercialization rights for Micropine from Bausch + Lomb in Canada and United States markets.

These events show that Eyenovia continues to present its business model and drug programs to key people who work in the field of optometry in the pre-launch of MydCombi.

On the surface, the re-acquisition of Micropine looks like Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) was giving up hope for the product. But then, by delving into the details of getting Micropine back under their control, it reveals that Eyenovia paid Bausch $2M in cash and stock valued at $3M, plus agreeing to pay a low-single-digit royalty on future net sales of Micropine.

The original Bausch+Lomb corporation had gone on a buying spree of other companies until their debt load became untenable for them to service the debt payments. The end result is that the original Bausch+Lomb has been split into two companies, Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC). Soon after the split and Bausch+Lomb became independent, they bought Novartis' ophthalmology products for what could be up to $2.5B, where the prize product was their dry eye product, XIIDRA. Based on this acquisition and the debt they have taken on, I believe Bausch was merely culling their pipeline so they could concentrate their efforts and funds on the dry eye market. To prove this is the case, watch the many times a day you will see the elaborate, lengthy, and splashy TV ad for XIIDRA.

Upcoming Events for Eyenovia

In recent SEC filings, Eyenovia stated they expected to formally announce the official launch of their first FDA-approved product, MydCombi, before the end of February---eight days from the time of this writing.

We expect to get the 4th Q and full-year 2023 financial results on February 28. Investors should pay close attention to the cash on hand and any increase in debt obligations.

Also, since there were some actual sales of MydCombi in the 4th quarter, the size of this revenue could indicate the interest from the prescribing medical doctors. One market site reflects the expected revenue of $0.13 million. Based on the reality that no formal launch has occurred, this projected amount seems reasonable.

The ocular pain and inflammation drug (APP13007) licensed from Formosa Pharma has a scheduled Prescription Drug Fee Act (PDUFA) date for the FDA's decision set for March 4, 2024. Obtaining the FDA approval for this drug would give Eyenovia the synergy for two drugs that the sales team could promote for surgery dilations and the ensuing pain and inflammation issues associated with such procedures. The dosing of this drug should give the marketing efforts a great advantage over competing drugs.

Caveats for Potential Investors

Eyenovia is a micro-cap stock with market capitalization below $100M. Stocks in this category normally get little attention from most mutual funds and institutional investors.

Extra due diligence before investing in this type of stock would be a prudent exercise.

Investors should consider the company's current cash position. Based on this current cash position, I think it prudent to expect the need to raise more operating funds. A secondary offering of their stock would be the obvious option for raising this needed cash. This could happen when the launch and FDA decision has occurred.

Working with a sales force starting with ten members means it will limit their ability to see a massive number of decision-makers. We should not expect that a massive revenue stream will be obtained overnight.

This sales team must be dedicated to initially calling on the largest practices in their territory so that a sizeable revenue stream can allow more sales team members to be hired and the company can fund their pipeline development in higher revenue targeted drugs. We need steady growth in the adoption of the Optejet system.

A favorable response for their planned FDA meeting related to Micropine's further development needs clearance from the FDA. Eyenovia needs new drug candidates in its pipeline.

The March 4th FDA decision for APP13007 needs to be positive and with a clean prescription label for how the drug can be used.

Concluding Thoughts

The two-year delay has been difficult when you consider the impact on a small startup company that was on the brink of generating revenue with a truly unique drug that has applications for every eye examination done on a human. I have tried to delineate the advantages this extra time has given Eyenovia to be successful with MydCombi and, hopefully, APP13007.

We are at the starting gate, and within the next two to three weeks, we should see critical events occurring as they relate to Eyenovia. The wait is nearly over; now it is time for the Eyenovia team to deliver on the promises. I have confidence in this happening!

I am encouraged by the fact that when looking at the insider data for who is buying or selling shares of Eyenovia, since June 1, 2023, through December 2023, there have been 12 trades by the insiders, and all were involved in adding shares to their ownership in the stock. Stuart Grant, who I've written about in earlier articles, in August 2023, bought 75,000 shares priced in the sub-$2.00 price level in two direct buy tranches. This now gives him ownership of 5,239,998 shares of Eyenovia stock.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.