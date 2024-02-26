tadamichi

This is a short F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) update based on Q4 results. Upon their announcement, the stock dropped 10%. What scared investors and was this drop deserved?

My previous post "F&G Annuities & Life: The Stock Has Quickly Doubled And The Upside Is Less Appealing" is still valid and requires only minor updates. However, I have to reproduce the company's ultrashort description for readers unfamiliar with it.

The short content of the previous episodes

You can find the company's description and investment thesis in my previous posts. Here I will just summarize the main points:

F&G is almost exclusively a fixed (including fixed index) annuity provider. There is only one life product in F&G's portfolio which contributes single digits (in percent) of assets under management (AUM). Its investments are managed by Blackstone (BX) which makes F&G similar to Apollo's ( APO ) Athene.

APO Fidelity National Financial (FNF) acquired F&G on June 1, 2020. In December 2022, it spun off 15% of F&G shares to FNF shareholders. Starting from June 1, 2025 (after 5-year ownership), FNF can spin off the rest of F&G to its shareholders tax-free.

After the acquisition of American Equity Investment Life (AEL) by Brookfield Corporation (BN) (the acquisition is expected to close shortly), F&G remains the only independent fixed annuity provider in the US.

Independent annuity providers have been targeted by alternative asset managers and/or big life companies for the last 10 years or so. In the two recent transactions (AEL by Brookfield and the balance of Global Atlantic by KKR (KKR)), the acquirer paid the insurer's book value ex-AOCI.

F&G positioning

Once I read somewhere that every stock has its own duration, exactly like a bond. It may be an exaggeration but appears to describe F&G fairly well. It is likely that shortly after June 1, 2025, FNF will spin off F&G in full and the latter will not remain independent for long after that.

The independent F&G is dwarfed by other players in the same industry: Apollo's Athene, BN's Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE), KKR's Global Atlantic, MetLife (MET), Prudential (PRU), and others. Big players have several material advantages:

Superior financial strength ratings.

Stronger balance sheets and lower cost of debt.

Stronger marketing presence.

Lower overhead.

While these items make the stand-alone F&G's business more challenging, they also motivate potential acquirers who can harvest synergies almost immediately.

The most logical acquirer appears a life insurer supported by Blackstone as a minority owner. F&G is one of only four of Blackstone's precious insurance clients. Blackstone is interested in keeping its management fees, knows F&G very well, and CEO Chris Blunt used to work for Blackstone.

Regardless of who will become the acquirer, the acquisition price I believe is very likely to be F&G's book value ex AOCI at the time of acquisition. On December 30, 2023, this book value was $40.42 vs the current stock price of ~$40. Consequently, the shareholders can count on IRR not very different from the company's ROE, give or take. Recently, on an adjusted basis, ROE has been stubbornly around 10%.

The slide below emphasizes that a slight decline in BVPS in 2023 is caused mostly by fickle and temporary mark-to-market (MTM) accounting. Disregarding it, BVPS ex-AOCI is $43.38.:

If we accept this version, the shareholders may earn annual returns exceeding ROE before the potential acquisition.

Q4 results

The quarter was slightly below average but this is not unexpected. F&G is scaling up quickly with two negative ramifications - costs of growing the company and elevated accounting noise.

At the end of the day, F&G's success depends on two factors: AUM and the net spread that the company can squeeze out of AUM. "Net spread" here means investment spread less operating expenses.

In Q4, F&G managed to grow AUM fairly well but the net spread could have been higher. The progress in AUM is displayed on the slide below:

Net sales and AUM on the slide exclude assets ceded to reinsurers and thus underrate F&G's strengths in sales and marketing.

Another slide in F&G's presentation is devoted to the net spread:

Adj. ROA on the slide is equal to the normalized net spread. Another slide further clarifies it:

Adjusted Net Earnings (ANE) excluding significant items in the bottom right corner of the slide above are twice adjusted. First, GAAP net income is adjusted for MTM such as realized and unrealized gains/losses, changes in several types of derivatives, and market-related liabilities. The result of these adjustments is called ANE.

The next step is to further adjust the ANE for significant items consisting of two main categories:

Normalization of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate funds. Alts constitute about 6% of F&G's assets and the company expects them to deliver a 10% normalized annual return (historical average returns are about 13%). In each specific year, alts deliver either more or less than 10% and the adjustment takes care of this discrepancy.

Everything else including actuarial adjustments, discrete tax items, and several other smaller items.

One may treat multiple adjustments with a certain skepticism but it is hardly possible to understand what is going on within a life insurer without them. Mind-boggling accounting is one of the fundamental drawbacks of investing in life insurers. F&G's ANE excluding significant items is more or less similar to Athene's SRE with two negative differences:

Athene produces less accounting noise and various adjustments are less conspicuous. Athene's size and maturity may explain this difference.

Athene's net spread was 1.44% after normalization (i.e. excluding significant items in F&G's lingo) or 1.49% before normalization in 2023. This is a far better result than F&G's 1.17% once you recall that the assets-to-equity ratio is higher than 10:1.

Accepting all the adjustments, one might ask why the stock dropped 10% after the quarter which was not particularly bad. In my opinion, the answer is twofold. The stock was trading above its fair value due to the enthusiasm caused by F&G's rapid progress in previous quarters. Even slight disappointment could trigger the sell-off. But there was also a specific disturbing trigger displayed on the slide below:

Surrenders are a bogeyman of life insurers. In Q4, for some reason, they were elevated. And the company did not do a good job explaining the increase. Let me quote Mr. Chris Blunt on the earnings call:

There's been a lot of hoopla about, well, surrenders are up, but inflows are way up. And so I know it sounds odd, but unlike a bank, someone surrendering a very old contract with a small surrender charge, but then bringing in a brand-new contract with a brand-new surrender charge. Ironically, we're actually improving the risk profile of our liabilities. And generally, we're booking a profit when someone's paying a surrender charge. So it's an unusual scenario. Yes, surrenders are up a little bit, but I don't think it changes materially kind of our pattern of net sales.

This explanation is not granular enough. For example, in its supplementary report, Athene devotes a separate page to surrenders and splits them into several categories. This makes the situation clear and eliminates misunderstanding. Perhaps, F&G will start doing it in the future as well. Still, I do not believe that slightly elevated surrenders in a single quarter should be an alarm signal. Typically, surrenders are dangerous against a dire economic backdrop and experienced across the industry. It does not seem the case here. F&G's data shows that its retail annuity liabilities are still reliably protected by surrender charges.

Conclusion

There were several other announcements in Q4 materials but they were known prior from other sources. For example, FNF invested an additional $250M into F&G in the form of a mandatory convertible preferred stock in early 2024. Together with additional debt issued by F&G in Q4, it significantly increased the company's capital base.

In 2024, F&G also started marketing a new product called RILA (Registered Index-Linked Annuities) which is very similar to fixed index annuities but marketed particularly well through brokers-dealers. It is expected to further increase and diversify sales.

Finally, in early 2024, A.M.Best updated F&G's financial strength rating from A- to A. This is an important step.

What if FNF does not spin off F&G in 2025 or F&G does not get acquired after the spin-off? The likeliest explanation for either of these non-actions would be some sensational F&G's success, beyond what is currently expected. Under this scenario, F&G would become either too precious deserving to delay its spin-off, or too expensive to acquire. While it seems improbable, I would welcome this scenario.

Overall, my evaluation of F&G has not changed much since the previous article. I still rank the stock as "Hold". I significantly trimmed my position at the end of 2023 but still own some shares.