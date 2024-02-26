Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Torrid Holdings: Potential Is There But Risks Too Great Currently

Feb. 26, 2024
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • CURV’s revenue growth has been solid but we are concerned that its marketing efforts are not yielding enough to drive long-term value as it faces competitive pressures.
  • CURV operates a good business model and the plus-sized segment should perform well. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of +6%.
  • The company has shown limited margin development, illustrating poor operational capabilities which is limiting its scope for reinvestment.
  • Whilst CURV is currently underperforming its peers, there is scope for the gap to close, although this requires better execution for which we have limited visibility.
  • CURV’s valuation does not suggest upside in our view, with uncertainty dominating. We suggest interested investors remain patient and monitor the stock.

Investment Thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • CURV’s potential is not currently attractively priced. There is considerable risk associated with the company becoming an attractive player, requiring a significant increase in marketing conversion, as well as improved operational capabilities.

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

