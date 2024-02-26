lechatnoir

Investment Thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

CURV’s potential is not currently attractively priced. There is considerable risk associated with the company becoming an attractive player, requiring a significant increase in marketing conversion, as well as improved operational capabilities.

Whilst Management appears aware of this and is making progress, we need further visibility until a conclusion can be made.

Company Description

Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) is a prominent fashion retail company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of plus-size clothing and accessories. Torrid has rapidly grown to become a market leader in catering to the fashion needs of a diverse customer base.

Torrid

Share Price

Data by YCharts

CURV has experienced a torrid time since it was listed, losing over 70% of its value since 2021. This company has struggled with financial development during an incredibly difficult period for markets.

Commercial Analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above are CURV's financial results.

CURV’s revenue growth since FY18 has been respectable, with a CAGR of +7%. Alongside this, profitability has expanded, with EBITDA growing at +14%.

Business Model

Torrid

CURV operates as a specialty retailer, focusing on providing fashion-forward clothing and accessories. The company targets a niche market segment, albeit one with outsized growth, catering specifically to women in the plus-size category.

Its product offering includes a wide range of clothing items, such as dresses, tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, and accessories. Its emphasis is on trendy and stylish designs, while ensuring it remains aligned to the needs of plus-sized consumers. This means clothing that does not simply grow in size but is designed to meet the specific needs of individuals.

CURV follows a vertical integration strategy, involved in various aspects of the supply chain, including design, manufacturing, and retail. CURB operates through multiple channels, including brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce, and mobile platforms. This unified approach has given the company complete control of its offering, alongside risk, to win customers and maximize returns.

Competitive Positioning

CURV's focus on plus-size fashion fills a key gap in the market, addressing the needs of a demographic that has historically been underserved and importantly, not targeted by marketing. This strategy has allowed CURV to capture a niche market with significant growth potential. The company’s focus on this segment, as opposed to alienating it through traditional marketing, has allowed the company to scale considerably. As the following illustrates, growth in the brand has consistently improved, albeit is currently trending negatively.

Google

The company's commitment to body positivity and inclusivity has resonated with its target audience. This positive brand image contributes to customer loyalty and attracts new customers who appreciate the brand's values. As the following illustrates, the body positivity trend has really exploded in the last 5 years, fundamentally changing the fashion and marketing landscape.

Google

CURV is currently delivering an expansion strategy, including opening new stores in strategic locations with high footfall. This expansion contributes to increased brand visibility and accessibility for customers. In conjunction with this, Management has sought to improve its online penetration, where unit economics are superior. This unified approach has been underpinned by its loyalty scheme, from which ~95% of its sales come (implying sticky demand, albeit low new customer acquisition) alongside an average spend of ~$300 and a respectable return rate of ~10%. This to us suggests if the company can acquire a customer, retention is broadly good and spend improves, the issue comes with the initial competition.

Apparel Industry

The apparel industry is highly competitive, with a number of large global and regional players vying for consumer wallets. This is particularly the case in the Women’s segment, as this demographic controls/influences ~85% of consumer spending. Whilst CURV’s relative marketing capabilities are small compared to the larger national chains, its focus on the plus-sized segment shrinks this issue.

The plus-sized segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of +5.7% in the coming decade, driven heavily by the body positivity movement, the growing importance of style, and the impact of influencers.

The e-commerce trend, however, we feel has widened CURV’s competitive position despite the company being well-placed in its niche. The reason for this is access. Consumers can now purchase a range of products that are cheaply produced in the Far East, with these manufacturers having a cost base that allows for a large sizing range and designs.

For this reason, the importance of marketing efforts, particularly in new mediums, such as on social media and through highly targeted avenues, is critical. The company must leverage its beliefs of celebrating diversity and body positivity to give consumers a reason to purchase its products vs. cheaper alternatives. We are not convinced this is completely happening yet.

Growth Progression

CURV has a solid business model, which we believe is positioned correctly given its focus on a niche. The business is attempting to ring-fence its products within its vertically integrated ecosystem, maximizing its returns. Further, whilst its industry is competitive we are reassured by its focus on a historically underserved niche, meaning those alienated are more likely to choose a focused brand.

These factors in mind, we still believe CURV is not delivering what it is capable of doing, these factors in mind. This is due to the competitive pressures it faces in spite of its differentiation. If its industry is growing at ~6% and CURV is only slightly exceeding this at +7%, we believe there will be challenges to significantly scale through market-share growth.

We believe this gap can be closed through a combination of new stores to drive underlying brand awareness and reduce barriers to customer acquisition, alongside a larger push for a share of the online marketing space. This means collaborations, limited editions, influencer marketing, etc.

Economic & External Consideration

To give Management some leeway, current economic conditions are not overly favorable for CURV. The company is facing considerable headwinds due to elevated rates and inflation, contributing to softening consumer spending as living costs are prioritized.

Unlike most downturns, demand has not fallen through the floor, and we do not expect it to. A sticky labor market and respectable wage inflation have offset some of the impact.

This said, we do expect the pain to continue in 2024, until which time rates can potentially decline and expansionary policy return. This is a compounding issue on consumers’ finances and so a reversal is not likely beforehand.

Margins

Capital IQ

CURV’s margin development has been non-existent, exhibiting an unusual wavy pattern that has a dismal linearity with revenue and time of 0.1 (EBITDA). This is a reflection of its GM% declining, while also experiencing considerable volatility in S&A costs.

We believe this reflects quite poor operational capabilities. Given the level of competition, it is critical that CURV maximize its unit economics so it can reinvest in growth.

We believe CURV’s EBITDA-M should normalize in the region of 8-12%, although there is considerable risk due to its inconsistent results thus far.

Quarterly Results

CURV’s recent performance has been poor, with top-line revenue growth of (1.1)%, (11.8)%, (18.2)%, and (8.3)%. Alongside this, margins continue to decline.

This is a reflection of the current macroeconomic environment, with softening demand impacting its post-pandemic elevated level.

In the most recent quarter, Management observed an improvement in demand in response to its new collection, beating expectations. Further, Management believes this is also a reflection of its new marketing initiatives.

It is yet to be seen if this is sustainable, as despite the decline in revenue, this is a positive development and implies the potential for market share growth.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

CURV is reasonably financed, with a ND/EBITDA ratio of 3x and interest coverage of 4.4x. Despite the volatility in margins, CURV has sustained FCF positivity, although this has incrementally declined.

We suspect this should improve as inventory is sold in larger quantities to boost its inventory turnover.

Outlook

Capital IQ

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting flat growth into FY26F, alongside incremental margin improvement. These are disappointing forecasts, implying the improved commercial factors we have discussed, namely marketing, will not be sufficient to improve its trajectory during difficult times.

Margin improvement appears reasonable, not only due to a bounce back from the current depressed levels but also with operational improvements.

Beats and Misses

Capital IQ

As highlighted, CURV beat in its most recent quarter, although had been lagging prior to this, potentially contributing to downgrades.

Industry Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of CURV's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (26 companies).

CURV is performing poorly relative to its peers, with lower growth and margins. This said, the potential is there, albeit slightly masked. Its 5Y growth rate has been superior, implying foundational improvement could bring it closer to average. Equally, the company is close from a margin perspective with improvement ahead, and it has a better ROTC.

Valuation

Capital IQ

CURV is currently trading at 11x LTM EBITDA and 10x NTM EBITDA. This is a premium to its historical average on a forward basis.

The discount on an LTM basis but a premium on a NTM basis is unusual, reflecting investor uncertainty and the potential for CURV to beat its forward guidance.

We believe a flat forward valuation is reasonable, as there has been limited development thus far and significant macroeconomic pressure which should subside.

Relative to its peers, the company is trading at a LTM discount but NTM premium, again reflecting the above.

We do not see clear value with CURV at its current valuation, while there is considerable risk and uncertainty.

Key Risks With Our Thesis

The risk to any thesis with CURV is better or worse than expected developments, given the uncertainty. If the company can normalize at an EBITDA-M of >13%, it could soar. Equally, at sub-10%, the business will struggle.

Final Thoughts

CURV is a solid business with potential. The company has a good business model and targets a niche that should outgrow the wider market with demographic shifts. This said, the company faces considerable competitive pressures and thus far, has not shown an ability to outperform.

With considerable uncertainty associated with its near-term financial performance and execution risk, we rate the stock a hold.